ATP Antalya 250 | Erba | e426.145 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Marco Cecchinato rientra nei top 30
02/07/2018 08:43 2 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (02-07-2018)
16
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2030
Punti
24
Tornei
29
Best: 27
▲
2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1514
Punti
30
Tornei
50
Best: 18
▼
-7
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
996
Punti
24
Tornei
81
Best: 80
▼
-1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
721
Punti
23
Tornei
86
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
668
Punti
29
Tornei
121
Best: 120
▲
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
455
Punti
23
Tornei
133
Best: 70
▼
-12
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
424
Punti
27
Tornei
137
Best: 108
▲
1
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
409
Punti
24
Tornei
154
Best: 36
▼
-1
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
370
Punti
16
Tornei
176
Best: 159
▲
2
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
325
Punti
25
Tornei
186
Best: 100
▲
3
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
305
Punti
23
Tornei
191
Best: 156
▲
4
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
299
Punti
25
Tornei
199
Best: 84
▲
2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
292
Punti
24
Tornei
200
Best: 200
▲
6
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
291
Punti
14
Tornei
229
Best: 153
▲
12
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
252
Punti
37
Tornei
247
Best: 152
▲
3
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
229
Punti
20
Tornei
255
Best: 255
▲
2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
218
Punti
23
Tornei
258
Best: 165
▲
8
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
214
Punti
31
Tornei
262
Best: 146
▲
7
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
211
Punti
28
Tornei
298
Best: 290
▲
43
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
176
Punti
23
Tornei
299
Best: 118
▼
-27
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
175
Punti
38
Tornei
300
Best: 300
▲
2
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
174
Punti
23
Tornei
310
Best: 259
▲
7
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
166
Punti
29
Tornei
317
Best: 301
▲
1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
159
Punti
24
Tornei
331
Best: 315
▼
-1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
148
Punti
21
Tornei
370
Best: 178
▲
1
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
118
Punti
25
Tornei
423
Best: 389
▼
-8
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
91
Punti
31
Tornei
441
Best: 441
▲
6
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
86
Punti
26
Tornei
443
Best: 407
▲
5
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
86
Punti
27
Tornei
448
Best: 418
▼
-30
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
85
Punti
27
Tornei
451
Best: 204
▲
3
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
84
Punti
17
Tornei
470
Best: 394
▼
-3
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
77
Punti
16
Tornei
487
Best: 402
▼
-1
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
73
Punti
23
Tornei
506
Best: 506
▲
1
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
68
Punti
29
Tornei
511
Best: 292
▲
1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
65
Punti
14
Tornei
515
Best: 375
▲
4
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
64
Punti
14
Tornei
531
Best: 355
▲
4
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
62
Punti
28
Tornei
576
Best: 481
▼
-10
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
53
Punti
25
Tornei
580
Best: 522
▼
-30
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
52
Punti
15
Tornei
587
Best: 548
▼
-9
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
52
Punti
29
Tornei
612
Best: 472
▲
5
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
47
Punti
32
Tornei
617
Best: 612
▼
-2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
46
Punti
24
Tornei
618
Best: 327
▲
4
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
46
Punti
25
Tornei
631
Best: 542
▼
-12
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
43
Punti
16
Tornei
634
Best: 556
▲
1
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
43
Punti
24
Tornei
642
Best: 526
▼
-6
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
42
Punti
24
Tornei
644
Best: 644
--
0
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
42
Punti
26
Tornei
653
Best: 375
▼
-42
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
40
Punti
17
Tornei
657
Best: 656
▼
-1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
39
Punti
15
Tornei
666
Best: 659
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
38
Punti
21
Tornei
670
Best: 70
▲
4
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
8
Tornei
693
Best: 465
--
0
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
35
Punti
23
Tornei
711
Best: 670
▼
-41
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
33
Punti
30
Tornei
797
Best: 797
▲
5
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
24
Punti
21
Tornei
798
Best: 798
▲
76
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
24
Punti
21
Tornei
810
Best: 598
▼
-6
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
23
Punti
23
Tornei
842
Best: 384
▼
-20
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
20
Punti
17
Tornei
859
Best: 282
▲
2
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
19
Punti
21
Tornei
886
Best: 873
▲
125
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
17
Punti
20
Tornei
899
Best: 886
▲
2
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
16
Punti
18
Tornei
919
Best: 916
▼
-3
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
15
Punti
21
Tornei
920
Best: 920
▲
23
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
15
Punti
26
Tornei
967
Best: 950
▼
-17
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
12
Punti
9
Tornei
976
Best: 450
▼
-20
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
12
Punti
14
Tornei
988
Best: 222
▼
-1
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
11
Punti
4
Tornei
998
Best: 299
▼
-38
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
11
Punti
19
Tornei
1029
Best: 989
▲
9
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
22
Tornei
1057
Best: 945
▲
5
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
9
Punti
13
Tornei
1064
Best: 793
▲
6
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
9
Punti
14
Tornei
1089
Best: 1086
▲
7
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1094
Best: 743
▲
7
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1100
Best: 1066
▲
8
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1106
Best: 590
▲
6
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
8
Punti
17
Tornei
1127
Best: 903
▲
10
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1165
Best: 1165
▲
4
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1167
Best: 1133
▲
5
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1214
Best: 1181
▲
1
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1220
Best: 1220
▲
154
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1223
Best: 854
▲
3
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1224
Best: 1218
▼
-4
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1272
Best: 1237
▼
-2
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1285
Best: 664
▼
-5
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1292
Best: 1184
▼
-11
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1292
Best: 1292
▲
272
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1301
Best: 1301
▼
-4
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1302
Best: 1135
▼
-3
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1302
Best: 1163
▲
3
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1343
Best: 1307
▼
-3
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1369
Best: 1350
▼
-2
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1369
Best: 943
▼
-2
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1379
Best: 1142
▼
-5
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1398
Best: 1251
▲
6
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1425
Best: 1425
--
0
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1444
Best: 267
▼
-3
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1456
Best: 1455
▼
-1
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1466
Best: 590
▼
-2
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1541
Best: 901
--
0
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1544
Best: 1544
▲
1
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1544
Best: 1445
▲
1
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1544
Best: 1442
▲
1
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1561
Best: 1354
▲
3
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1561
Best: 1553
▲
3
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1561
Best: 1561
▼
-16
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1578
Best: 1119
▲
5
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1590
Best: 1461
▼
-7
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1594
Best: 1028
▲
7
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1606
Best: 1605
▲
8
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1707
Best: 1663
▲
6
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1707
Best: 1707
▲
6
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1707
Best: 1580
▲
6
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1773
Best: 1673
▲
13
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1773
Best: 1663
▲
13
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1773
Best: 1322
▲
13
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1773
Best: 1312
▲
13
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1854
Best: 1620
▲
8
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1854
Best: 1854
▲
8
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1854
Best: 1552
▲
8
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1854
Best: 1558
▲
8
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1896
Best: 1743
▲
12
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1896
Best: 1694
▲
12
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1896
Best: 1896
▲
12
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1928
Best: 1793
▲
10
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1951
Best: 835
▼
-387
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1965
Best: 1856
▲
9
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2 commenti
Chi ha visto il match di Sabato avrà pensato che il n. 28 e il numero 73 fossero invertiti…
Sono circa 7 – 8 i giocatori che fanno il Tennis ATP con una certa regolarità (non sto parlando di Fognini e Seppi e oramai anche di Cecchinato, mentre Lorenzi ne sta uscendo) e una quindicina quelli che giocano challanger con alterne fortune.
Gli altri giocano prevalentemente future.