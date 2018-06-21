Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Queen’s: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Secondo Turno

21/06/2018 15:11 2 commenti
Nick Kyrgios classe 1995
Nick Kyrgios classe 1995

GBR ATP London Queens Club 500 | Erba | e1.983.595 – 2° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Jamie Murray GBR / Bruno Soares BRA vs [LL] Marcus Daniell NZL / Wesley Koolhof NED

ATP London
Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares [4]
6
6
10
Marcus Daniell / Wesley Koolhof
3
7
7
Vincitori: MURRAY / SOARES
Mostra dettagli

2. Nick Kyrgios AUS vs [7] Kyle Edmund GBR (non prima ore: 14:00)

ATP London
Nick Kyrgios
7
6
6
Kyle Edmund [7]
6
7
3
Vincitore: N. KYRGIOS
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Novak Djokovic SRB vs [2] Grigor Dimitrov BUL

ATP London
Novak Djokovic
6
6
Grigor Dimitrov [2]
4
1
Vincitore: N. DJOKOVIC
Mostra dettagli

4. [Q] Julien Benneteau FRA vs Adrian Mannarino FRA

ATP London
Julien Benneteau
30
0
Adrian Mannarino
40
0
Game Point
Mostra dettagli


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Kyle Edmund GBR / Neal Skupski GBR vs [WC] Lleyton Hewitt AUS / Nick Kyrgios AUS

ATP London
Kyle Edmund / Neal Skupski
0
0
Lleyton Hewitt / Nick Kyrgios
0
0
Mostra dettagli


TBA – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Mike Bryan USA / Jack Sock USA vs [2] Henri Kontinen FIN / John Peers AUS

ATP London
Mike Bryan / Jack Sock
0
2
Henri Kontinen / John Peers [2]
0
5
Mostra dettagli

2 commenti

tinapica 21-06-2018 18:21

Non ho più negli occhi (sono passati ormai 4 anni…) le immagini ma ho ben chiare le emozioni provate in quella magnifica semifinale a Wimbledon 2014, il miglior Dimitrov mai visto (unitamente alla semifinale di Melbourne 2017, guarda caso anche lì una sconfitta). Quindi mi fà parecchio tristezza vedere gli stessi due protagonisti palesemente sottotono rispetto ad allora. Il rammarico è maggiore per Dimitrov che, tra l’altro sarebbe il più talentuoso tra i due…il Serbo, almeno, “qualcosina” di importante l’ha vinta…

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
BetAce 21-06-2018 17:29

Forza Nick!

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!