ATP Queen’s: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Secondo Turno

ATP London Queens Club 500 | Erba | e1.983.595 – 2° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares vs [LL] Marcus Daniell / Wesley Koolhof
ATP London
Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares [4]
6
6
10
Marcus Daniell / Wesley Koolhof
3
7
7
Vincitori: MURRAY / SOARES
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Murray / Soares
0-1
0-2
0-3
1-3
2-3
3-3
3-4
3-5
df
4-5
4-6
4-7
5-7
6-7
7-7
8-7
9-7
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
1*-5
2-5*
2-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
J. Murray / Soares
5-6 → 6-6
M. Daniell / Koolhof
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
J. Murray / Soares
4-5 → 5-5
M. Daniell / Koolhof
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
4-4 → 4-5
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Daniell / Koolhof
3-3 → 4-3
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Daniell / Koolhof
3-1 → 3-2
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Daniell / Koolhof
1-1 → 2-1
J. Murray / Soares
0-1 → 1-1
M. Daniell / Koolhof
0-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Murray / Soares
5-3 → 6-3
M. Daniell / Koolhof
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
J. Murray / Soares
3-3 → 4-3
M. Daniell / Koolhof
3-2 → 3-3
J. Murray / Soares
2-2 → 3-2
M. Daniell / Koolhof
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Murray / Soares
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Daniell / Koolhof
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
J. Murray / Soares
0-0 → 1-0
2. Nick Kyrgios vs [7] Kyle Edmund (non prima ore: 14:00)
ATP London
Nick Kyrgios
7
6
6
Kyle Edmund [7]
6
7
3
Vincitore: N. KYRGIOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Kyrgios
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
K. Edmund
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-2 → 5-3
N. Kyrgios
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
K. Edmund
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
N. Kyrgios
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
3-1 → 4-1
K. Edmund
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
N. Kyrgios
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
N. Kyrgios
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
df
0-4*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
ace
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
ace
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
N. Kyrgios
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
5-6 → 6-6
K. Edmund
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
N. Kyrgios
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
K. Edmund
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
N. Kyrgios
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
K. Edmund
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
K. Edmund
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
K. Edmund
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
ace
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
K. Edmund
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
K. Edmund
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
N. Kyrgios
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
K. Edmund
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
N. Kyrgios
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [WC] Novak Djokovic vs [2] Grigor Dimitrov
ATP London
Novak Djokovic
6
6
Grigor Dimitrov [2]
4
1
Vincitore: N. DJOKOVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Djokovic
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
G. Dimitrov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
G. Dimitrov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
G. Dimitrov
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Dimitrov
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
5-4 → 6-4
G. Dimitrov
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
N. Djokovic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
G. Dimitrov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
G. Dimitrov
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
G. Dimitrov
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
4. [Q] Julien Benneteau vs Adrian Mannarino
ATP London
Julien Benneteau
30
0
Adrian Mannarino•
40
0
Game Point
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Mannarino
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Kyle Edmund / Neal Skupski vs [WC] Lleyton Hewitt / Nick Kyrgios
ATP London
Kyle Edmund / Neal Skupski
0
0
Lleyton Hewitt / Nick Kyrgios•
0
0
TBA – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Mike Bryan / Jack Sock vs [2] Henri Kontinen / John Peers
ATP London
Mike Bryan / Jack Sock•
0
2
Henri Kontinen / John Peers [2]
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Kontinen / Peers
2-4 → 2-5
M. Bryan / Sock
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-4 → 2-4
H. Kontinen / Peers
1-3 → 1-4
M. Bryan / Sock
0-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
H. Kontinen / Peers
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
H. Kontinen / Peers
0-0 → 0-1
2 commenti
Non ho più negli occhi (sono passati ormai 4 anni…) le immagini ma ho ben chiare le emozioni provate in quella magnifica semifinale a Wimbledon 2014, il miglior Dimitrov mai visto (unitamente alla semifinale di Melbourne 2017, guarda caso anche lì una sconfitta). Quindi mi fà parecchio tristezza vedere gli stessi due protagonisti palesemente sottotono rispetto ad allora. Il rammarico è maggiore per Dimitrov che, tra l’altro sarebbe il più talentuoso tra i due…il Serbo, almeno, “qualcosina” di importante l’ha vinta…
Forza Nick!