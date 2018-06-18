ATP Halle 500 | Erba | e1.983.595 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Paolo Lorenzi perde 19 posti. Best ranking per Lorenzo Sonego
18/06/2018 08:47 1 commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (18-06-2018)
15
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2030
Punti
24
Tornei
28
Best: 27
▼
-1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1495
Punti
31
Tornei
50
Best: 18
▼
-1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1000
Punti
24
Tornei
81
Best: 80
▼
-1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
714
Punti
21
Tornei
93
Best: 33
▼
-19
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
620
Punti
29
Tornei
120
Best: 120
▲
3
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
455
Punti
24
Tornei
129
Best: 70
▼
-18
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
436
Punti
27
Tornei
141
Best: 108
--
0
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
406
Punti
24
Tornei
151
Best: 36
▼
-3
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
376
Punti
17
Tornei
171
Best: 159
▲
46
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
331
Punti
26
Tornei
191
Best: 156
▲
13
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
305
Punti
26
Tornei
194
Best: 100
▲
7
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
299
Punti
22
Tornei
204
Best: 84
▼
-43
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
292
Punti
25
Tornei
216
Best: 200
▼
-16
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
270
Punti
13
Tornei
240
Best: 153
▼
-3
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
237
Punti
36
Tornei
249
Best: 152
▼
-6
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
229
Punti
20
Tornei
266
Best: 165
▲
2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
209
Punti
29
Tornei
269
Best: 146
▲
14
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
206
Punti
28
Tornei
270
Best: 118
▲
11
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
204
Punti
37
Tornei
272
Best: 272
--
0
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
203
Punti
22
Tornei
317
Best: 311
▼
-2
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
160
Punti
23
Tornei
318
Best: 301
▼
-4
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
160
Punti
24
Tornei
326
Best: 315
▼
-2
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
154
Punti
20
Tornei
331
Best: 259
▲
1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
152
Punti
28
Tornei
347
Best: 290
▼
-5
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
134
Punti
23
Tornei
385
Best: 178
▲
91
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
113
Punti
25
Tornei
417
Best: 389
▲
2
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
96
Punti
31
Tornei
419
Best: 419
▲
20
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
95
Punti
29
Tornei
423
Best: 375
▼
-1
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
93
Punti
16
Tornei
435
Best: 407
▼
-7
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
90
Punti
27
Tornei
449
Best: 442
▼
-7
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
86
Punti
25
Tornei
467
Best: 394
▼
-1
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
79
Punti
18
Tornei
496
Best: 402
--
0
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
70
Punti
22
Tornei
506
Best: 506
▲
10
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
68
Punti
30
Tornei
511
Best: 204
▲
42
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
66
Punti
17
Tornei
513
Best: 292
▲
5
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
65
Punti
14
Tornei
537
Best: 355
▲
21
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
62
Punti
30
Tornei
550
Best: 522
▲
2
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
58
Punti
16
Tornei
559
Best: 481
▲
8
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
55
Punti
26
Tornei
575
Best: 548
▲
6
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
53
Punti
30
Tornei
605
Best: 375
▲
2
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
47
Punti
18
Tornei
610
Best: 472
▲
1
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
47
Punti
32
Tornei
612
Best: 612
▲
36
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
46
Punti
23
Tornei
618
Best: 542
▼
-5
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
45
Punti
18
Tornei
622
Best: 327
--
0
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
45
Punti
24
Tornei
636
Best: 556
▲
4
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
43
Punti
24
Tornei
637
Best: 526
▲
4
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
43
Punti
24
Tornei
667
Best: 70
▼
-4
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
8
Tornei
670
Best: 659
▼
-6
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
37
Punti
19
Tornei
676
Best: 661
▼
-2
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
36
Punti
23
Tornei
685
Best: 465
--
0
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
35
Punti
23
Tornei
700
Best: 700
▲
7
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
33
Punti
14
Tornei
717
Best: 717
▲
68
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
32
Punti
30
Tornei
802
Best: 598
▼
-1
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
24
Punti
23
Tornei
812
Best: 812
▲
1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
23
Punti
19
Tornei
822
Best: 384
▼
-2
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
22
Punti
18
Tornei
862
Best: 282
▼
-28
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
19
Punti
23
Tornei
873
Best: 872
▼
-1
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
18
Punti
20
Tornei
925
Best: 925
▲
2
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
15
Punti
21
Tornei
943
Best: 886
▲
1
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
14
Punti
17
Tornei
945
Best: 299
▲
1
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
14
Punti
20
Tornei
947
Best: 937
--
0
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
14
Punti
24
Tornei
954
Best: 954
--
0
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
13
Punti
10
Tornei
962
Best: 450
▼
-19
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
13
Punti
16
Tornei
997
Best: 222
▼
-4
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
11
Punti
4
Tornei
1017
Best: 873
▲
56
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
11
Punti
19
Tornei
1043
Best: 989
▲
1
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
22
Tornei
1062
Best: 945
▼
-1
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
9
Punti
13
Tornei
1072
Best: 793
▼
-3
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
9
Punti
16
Tornei
1106
Best: 1086
▼
-7
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1108
Best: 743
▼
-6
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1114
Best: 1066
▼
-5
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1119
Best: 590
▼
-5
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
8
Punti
16
Tornei
1135
Best: 903
▼
-1
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1170
Best: 1170
▲
2
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1172
Best: 1133
▲
2
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1212
Best: 1181
▲
1
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1218
Best: 1184
▲
1
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1218
Best: 1218
▲
1
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1225
Best: 854
▲
1
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1270
Best: 1237
▲
2
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1280
Best: 664
▲
3
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1297
Best: 1297
▲
7
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1299
Best: 1135
▲
6
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1304
Best: 1163
▲
4
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1339
Best: 1307
▲
8
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1366
Best: 1350
▲
8
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1366
Best: 943
▲
8
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1374
Best: 1374
▲
8
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1374
Best: 1142
▲
8
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1409
Best: 1251
▲
4
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1448
Best: 267
▲
2
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1467
Best: 590
▲
29
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1515
Best: 901
▼
-26
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1520
Best: 1520
--
0
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1548
Best: 1548
▲
1
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1548
Best: 1445
▲
1
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1548
Best: 1442
▲
1
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1568
Best: 1354
▲
5
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1568
Best: 1553
▲
5
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1568
Best: 1402
▲
5
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1568
Best: 835
▲
5
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1586
Best: 1119
▲
2
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1586
Best: 1461
▲
2
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1604
Best: 1028
▲
371
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1616
Best: 1580
▲
6
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1616
Best: 1605
▲
6
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1712
Best: 1663
▲
2
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1712
Best: 1580
▼
-90
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1789
Best: 1673
▲
2
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1789
Best: 1743
▲
2
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1789
Best: 1663
▼
-75
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1789
Best: 1312
▲
2
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1620
▲
40
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1865
Best: 1552
--
0
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1865
Best: 1558
--
0
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1908
Best: 1908
▲
26
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1908
Best: 1743
▼
-3
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1908
Best: 1694
▼
-3
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1908
Best: 1908
▼
-3
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1939
Best: 1793
▼
-5
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1974
Best: 1856
▼
-6
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
8
Tornei
1 commento
Il titolo, ad essere onesti, dovrebbe riguardare Donati che questa settimana ha fatto molto bene anche se non è andato in b.r. Per quanto riguarda Sonego,del quale sono tifoso assoluto, diciamo che raggiunge il b. r. in un momento non propriamente felice in termini di risultati e di gioco. Comunque credo che nei prossimi mesi il suo b. r. migliorerà ulteriormente come spero anche il suo gioco.