Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Stoccarda: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Secondo Turno. Avanzano i favoriti

14/06/2018 18:10 22 commenti
Risultati dal circuito ATP
Risultati dal circuito ATP

GER ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e656.015 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Gilles Simon FRA vs [8] Feliciano Lopez ESP

ATP Stuttgart
Gilles Simon
6
4
Feliciano Lopez [8]
7
6
Vincitore: F. LOPEZ
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Nick Kyrgios AUS vs Maximilian Marterer GER

ATP Stuttgart
Nick Kyrgios [4]
6
4
6
Maximilian Marterer
4
6
3
Vincitore: N. KYRGIOS
Mostra dettagli

3. Benoit Paire FRA vs [3/WC] Tomas Berdych CZE (non prima ore: 15:00)

ATP Stuttgart
Benoit Paire
6
4
Tomas Berdych [3]
7
6
Vincitore: T. BERDYCH
Mostra dettagli

4. [7] Milos Raonic CAN vs Marton Fucsovics HUN

ATP Stuttgart
Milos Raonic [7]
6
6
Marton Fucsovics
2
4
Vincitore: M. RAONIC
Mostra dettagli


Mercedes Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Guido Pella ARG vs [Q] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND

ATP Stuttgart
Guido Pella
7
6
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
6
3
Vincitore: G. PELLA
Mostra dettagli

2. Jonathan Eysseric FRA / Lucas Pouille FRA vs [2] Ben McLachlan JPN / Jan-Lennard Struff GER

ATP Stuttgart
Jonathan Eysseric / Lucas Pouille
6
6
10
Ben McLachlan / Jan-Lennard Struff [2]
7
3
7
Vincitori: EYSSERIC / POUILLE
Mostra dettagli

3. [4] Marcelo Demoliner BRA / Feliciano Lopez ESP vs [WC] Philipp Petzschner GER / Tim Puetz GER

ATP Stuttgart
Marcelo Demoliner / Feliciano Lopez [4]
4
7
6
Philipp Petzschner / Tim Puetz
6
6
10
Vincitori: PETZSCHNER / PUETZ
Mostra dettagli

4. [1] Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK / Jean-Julien Rojer NED vs Nick Kyrgios AUS / Jackson Withrow USA

ATP Stuttgart
Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi / Jean-Julien Rojer [1]
6
7
10
Nick Kyrgios / Jackson Withrow
7
5
8
Vincitori: QURESHI / ROJER
Mostra dettagli


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Robert Lindstedt SWE / Marcin Matkowski POL vs [3] Max Mirnyi BLR / Philipp Oswald AUT

ATP Stuttgart
Robert Lindstedt / Marcin Matkowski
6
6
Max Mirnyi / Philipp Oswald [3]
3
4
Vincitori: LINDSTEDT / MATKOWSKI
Mostra dettagli

22 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

Giuseppespartano 14-06-2018 19:56

Benoit Paire tanto è irritante, tanto è sexy 😀

 22
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
luigi (Guest) 14-06-2018 19:44

Russia Arabia 5-0 vittoria nei 4 singolari e nel doppio

 21
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Serra (Guest) 14-06-2018 19:12

Sono sempre del parere che siano pochi i match davvero interessanti da vedere sull’erba

 20
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Danish10 14-06-2018 18:22

Scritto da Kokk 9999
Sono uscite le entry list di Amburgo Gstaad e Atlanta:Il Ceck va ad Amburgo mentre Fabio va a Gstaad

Anche Berrettini a Gstaad

 19
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gualtiero 14-06-2018 18:16

Nel game del break decisivo Kyrgios ha messo un passante sulla riga giocando in mezzo alle gambe per puro gusto dello show. Il talento non manca, il fisico è di cartapesta

 18
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
pallecorte (Guest) 14-06-2018 18:05

@ Giuk (#2134155)

Ma figuriamoci se danno più di un warning a Nadal…

 17
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mozz 22 (Guest) 14-06-2018 17:00

Scritto da kobe24
che involuzione kyrgios. peccato.

Vedi che ha vinto contro un ottimo Marterer 63 al terzo. Nick è fermo da tanto tempo, non ha giocato neanche a Parigi, l’importante era portare questo match a casa. E non dimentichiamo che il giovane tedesco è un ottimo giocatore che al RG ha rischiato di vincere un set contro Rafa e da poco è anche entrato in TOP 50

 16
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: MarcoP
Mourierlupin (Guest) 14-06-2018 16:50

Scritto da kobe24
che involuzione kyrgios. peccato.

Ha vinto giocando da fermo con il male all’anca che lo tormenta da un anno. Talento più grande dopo Federer dato di fatto.

 15
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Gualtiero, Lore_LjubO, Andrew02
Giuk (Guest) 14-06-2018 14:51

Scritto da Aziz
Se Nadal vedesse il tempo che ci mette sia Kyrgios che Marterer a battere dopo aver giocato il punto, gli verrebbe un colpo…

Ai prossimi U. S. Open c’è il rischio che al secondo game di servizio Nadal possa aver preso già un paio di penality point!

 14
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Giuseppespartano
kobe24 (Guest) 14-06-2018 14:12

che involuzione kyrgios. peccato.

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Aziz 14-06-2018 13:58

Se Nadal vedesse il tempo che ci mette sia Kyrgios che Marterer a battere dopo aver giocato il punto, gli verrebbe un colpo…

 12
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Italian_Tennis, Giuseppespartano
gido 14-06-2018 13:07

Scritto da alcor
Simon – Lopez: la partita dei belli!

Al-cor non si comanda!

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Gualtiero 14-06-2018 12:57

Scritto da ibson

Scritto da ricki-rocki
Lopez gran giocatore, ma che mi sta “antipatico” perché sta per superare un record di Federer: apparizioni consecutive negli slam (sono a 65 entrambi, ma Feliciano può ancora aumentarlo, Federer ormai no)

lo sai che Feliciano è più giovane di Federer solo di 2 mesi vero?

Si ma Federer salta puntualmente il RG, per questo il record sarà di López non c’entra l’età.

 10
Replica | Quota | 6
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: MarcoP, Andrew02, tinapica, alexalex, gamesetmax, Marcus91
Andrew02 14-06-2018 12:50

Scritto da ibson

Scritto da ricki-rocki
Lopez gran giocatore, ma che mi sta “antipatico” perché sta per superare un record di Federer: apparizioni consecutive negli slam (sono a 65 entrambi, ma Feliciano può ancora aumentarlo, Federer ormai no)

lo sai che Feliciano è più giovane di Federer solo di 2 mesi vero?

Ma Lopez è ancora in striscia aperta, Federer, invece, l’ha interrotta nel 2016 quindi non potrà più incrementarla (a meno che non vada avanti altri 10 anni…)

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Kokk 9999 (Guest) 14-06-2018 12:41

Sono uscite le entry list di Amburgo Gstaad e Atlanta:Il Ceck va ad Amburgo mentre Fabio va a Gstaad

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
alcor (Guest) 14-06-2018 12:20

Simon – Lopez: la partita dei belli!

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mats 14-06-2018 11:50

Scritto da ricki-rocki
Lopez gran giocatore, ma che mi sta “antipatico” perché sta per superare un record di Federer: apparizioni consecutive negli slam (sono a 65 entrambi, ma Feliciano può ancora aumentarlo, Federer ormai no)

Qualche record agli altri lo vogliamo lasciare?
65 Slam consecutivi vuol dire essere rimasti nei top 100 per più di 15 anni: un grande risultato.
Oltretutto Lopez ha un bellissimo gioco di attacco; uno dei pochi ad effettuare serve & volley con regolarità. Sono invece contento, nonostante ammiri Roger, che possa scrivere anche lui una linea nella storia del tennis.

 6
Replica | Quota | 7
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: ASHTONEATON, Andrew02, Fede-rer, Marcus91, MarcoP, alexalex, Giuseppespartano
BetAce 14-06-2018 11:48

Forza Nick!

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ibson 14-06-2018 11:46

Scritto da ricki-rocki
Lopez gran giocatore, ma che mi sta “antipatico” perché sta per superare un record di Federer: apparizioni consecutive negli slam (sono a 65 entrambi, ma Feliciano può ancora aumentarlo, Federer ormai no)

lo sai che Feliciano è più giovane di Federer solo di 2 mesi vero?

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Estifanos 14-06-2018 10:52

Porca miseria Stoccarda e’ un 250 veramente difficile se si guardano i partecipanti!

 3
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: MarcoP
ricki-rocki 14-06-2018 10:42

Lopez gran giocatore, ma che mi sta “antipatico” perché sta per superare un record di Federer: apparizioni consecutive negli slam (sono a 65 entrambi, ma Feliciano può ancora aumentarlo, Federer ormai no)

 2
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: MarcoP
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 14-06-2018 10:23

Due giocatori che ammiro moltissimo si scontrano oggi (Simon e Lopez) per l’occasione tifero’ per quello dei due che esibisce il tennis piu’ spettacolare del quale si sta perdendo traccia (ahime’) vale a dire LOPEZ!!

 1
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Marcus91