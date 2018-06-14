ATP Stoccarda: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Secondo Turno. Avanzano i favoriti

Risultati dal circuito ATP
ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e656.015 – 2° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Gilles Simon vs [8] Feliciano Lopez
ATP Stuttgart
Gilles Simon
6
4
Feliciano Lopez [8]
7
6
Vincitore: F. LOPEZ
F. Lopez
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
G. Simon
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
F. Lopez
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
G. Simon
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
F. Lopez
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
G. Simon
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
F. Lopez
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
G. Simon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
F. Lopez
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Nick Kyrgios vs Maximilian Marterer
ATP Stuttgart
Nick Kyrgios [4]
6
4
6
Maximilian Marterer
4
6
3
Vincitore: N. KYRGIOS
3. Benoit Paire vs [3/WC] Tomas Berdych (non prima ore: 15:00)
ATP Stuttgart
Benoit Paire
6
4
Tomas Berdych [3]
7
6
Vincitore: T. BERDYCH
4. [7] Milos Raonic vs Marton Fucsovics
ATP Stuttgart
Milos Raonic [7]
6
6
Marton Fucsovics
2
4
Vincitore: M. RAONIC
Mercedes Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Guido Pella vs [Q] Prajnesh Gunneswaran
ATP Stuttgart
Guido Pella
7
6
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
6
3
Vincitore: G. PELLA
2. Jonathan Eysseric / Lucas Pouille vs [2] Ben McLachlan / Jan-Lennard Struff
ATP Stuttgart
Jonathan Eysseric / Lucas Pouille
6
6
10
Ben McLachlan / Jan-Lennard Struff [2]
7
3
7
Vincitori: EYSSERIC / POUILLE
3. [4] Marcelo Demoliner / Feliciano Lopez vs [WC] Philipp Petzschner / Tim Puetz
ATP Stuttgart
Marcelo Demoliner / Feliciano Lopez [4]
4
7
6
Philipp Petzschner / Tim Puetz
6
6
10
Vincitori: PETZSCHNER / PUETZ
4. [1] Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi / Jean-Julien Rojer vs Nick Kyrgios / Jackson Withrow
ATP Stuttgart
Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi / Jean-Julien Rojer [1]
6
7
10
Nick Kyrgios / Jackson Withrow
7
5
8
Vincitori: QURESHI / ROJER
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Robert Lindstedt / Marcin Matkowski vs [3] Max Mirnyi / Philipp Oswald
ATP Stuttgart
Robert Lindstedt / Marcin Matkowski
6
6
Max Mirnyi / Philipp Oswald [3]
3
4
Vincitori: LINDSTEDT / MATKOWSKI
Benoit Paire tanto è irritante, tanto è sexy 😀
Russia Arabia 5-0 vittoria nei 4 singolari e nel doppio
Sono sempre del parere che siano pochi i match davvero interessanti da vedere sull’erba
Anche Berrettini a Gstaad
Nel game del break decisivo Kyrgios ha messo un passante sulla riga giocando in mezzo alle gambe per puro gusto dello show. Il talento non manca, il fisico è di cartapesta
@ Giuk (#2134155)
Ma figuriamoci se danno più di un warning a Nadal…
Vedi che ha vinto contro un ottimo Marterer 63 al terzo. Nick è fermo da tanto tempo, non ha giocato neanche a Parigi, l’importante era portare questo match a casa. E non dimentichiamo che il giovane tedesco è un ottimo giocatore che al RG ha rischiato di vincere un set contro Rafa e da poco è anche entrato in TOP 50
Ha vinto giocando da fermo con il male all’anca che lo tormenta da un anno. Talento più grande dopo Federer dato di fatto.
Ai prossimi U. S. Open c’è il rischio che al secondo game di servizio Nadal possa aver preso già un paio di penality point!
che involuzione kyrgios. peccato.
Se Nadal vedesse il tempo che ci mette sia Kyrgios che Marterer a battere dopo aver giocato il punto, gli verrebbe un colpo…
Al-cor non si comanda!
Si ma Federer salta puntualmente il RG, per questo il record sarà di López non c’entra l’età.
Ma Lopez è ancora in striscia aperta, Federer, invece, l’ha interrotta nel 2016 quindi non potrà più incrementarla (a meno che non vada avanti altri 10 anni…)
Sono uscite le entry list di Amburgo Gstaad e Atlanta:Il Ceck va ad Amburgo mentre Fabio va a Gstaad
Simon – Lopez: la partita dei belli!
Qualche record agli altri lo vogliamo lasciare?
65 Slam consecutivi vuol dire essere rimasti nei top 100 per più di 15 anni: un grande risultato.
Oltretutto Lopez ha un bellissimo gioco di attacco; uno dei pochi ad effettuare serve & volley con regolarità. Sono invece contento, nonostante ammiri Roger, che possa scrivere anche lui una linea nella storia del tennis.
Forza Nick!
lo sai che Feliciano è più giovane di Federer solo di 2 mesi vero?
Porca miseria Stoccarda e’ un 250 veramente difficile se si guardano i partecipanti!
Lopez gran giocatore, ma che mi sta “antipatico” perché sta per superare un record di Federer: apparizioni consecutive negli slam (sono a 65 entrambi, ma Feliciano può ancora aumentarlo, Federer ormai no)
Due giocatori che ammiro moltissimo si scontrano oggi (Simon e Lopez) per l’occasione tifero’ per quello dei due che esibisce il tennis piu’ spettacolare del quale si sta perdendo traccia (ahime’) vale a dire LOPEZ!!