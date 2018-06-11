Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Nottingham: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 1. In campo Thomas Fabbiano

11/06/2018 12:17 1 commento
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989

GBR Challenger Nottingham CH | Erba | e127.000 – 1° Turno

CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Liam Broady GBR vs [WC] Alexander Ward GBR

CH Nottingham
Liam Broady
0
6
4
0
Alexander Ward
0
2
6
1
Ace - n.11 per A. W
2. [3] Thomas Fabbiano ITA vs Marcel Granollers ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Peter Polansky CAN vs [WC] George Loffhagen GBR

CH Nottingham
Peter Polansky [6]
3
6
6
George Loffhagen
6
1
3
Vincitore: P. POLANSKY
2. Jason Jung TPE vs [5] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

CH Nottingham
Jason Jung
0
7
5
1
Ramkumar Ramanathan [5]
40
6
7
0
3 Game points Ace - n.13 per R. R
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] Tobias Kamke GER vs Edward Corrie GBR

CH Nottingham
Tobias Kamke [2]
6
7
Edward Corrie
3
5
Vincitore: T. KAMKE
2. Jason Kubler AUS vs [4] Ilya Ivashka BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 3 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Dominik Koepfer GER vs Frederik Nielsen DEN

CH Nottingham
Dominik Koepfer [3]
6
4
1
Frederik Nielsen
1
6
6
Vincitore: F. NIELSEN
2. [8] Michael Mmoh USA vs Marc Polmans AUS

CH Nottingham
Michael Mmoh [8]
4
4
Marc Polmans
6
6
Vincitore: M. POLMANS
COURT 4 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Christopher Eubanks USA vs [8] Tobias Simon GER

CH Nottingham
Christopher Eubanks [1]
3
7
6
Tobias Simon [8]
6
6
7
Vincitore: T. SIMON
2. [4] Brayden Schnur CAN vs Matt Reid AUS

CH Nottingham
Brayden Schnur [4]
7
6
Matt Reid
5
1
Vincitore: B. SCHNUR
3. Alexander Bublik KAZ vs Stephane Robert FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Liam Broady GBR / Scott Clayton GBR vs Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP / Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

GUESTISSIMO (Guest) 11-06-2018 12:30

vai bello de zia tommy

 1
+1: gido