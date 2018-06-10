ATP Roland Garros Grand Slam | Terra | e18.232.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Stoccarda: I risultati del Secondo Turno di Quali con il Live dettagliato. In campo Matteo Viola
10/06/2018 09:53 3 commenti
ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e656.015 – TD Quali
Center Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [WC] Tim Puetz vs Matteo Viola
ATP Stuttgart
Tim Puetz•
0
3
2
Matteo Viola
0
6
2
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Puetz
2-2
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
T. Puetz
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Viola
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
T. Puetz
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
3-6
M. Viola
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
T. Puetz
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-5 → 3-5
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-4 → 2-5
T. Puetz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
40-A
df
2-3 → 2-4
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
T. Puetz
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-1 → 1-2
T. Puetz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
Mercedes Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Mikhail Youzhny vs Egor Gerasimov
ATP Stuttgart
Mikhail Youzhny [1]
6
6
Egor Gerasimov
3
2
Vincitore: M. YOUZHNY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-2
M. Youzhny
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
5-1 → 5-2
M. Youzhny
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
E. Gerasimov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Youzhny
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-0 → 2-1
M. Youzhny
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-0 → 2-0
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-3
M. Youzhny
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
M. Youzhny
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
E. Gerasimov
0-15
0-30
ace
3-0
M. Youzhny
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
E. Gerasimov
0-15
0-30
0-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Youzhny
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
2. Christian Harrison vs [8] Prajnesh Gunneswaran
ATP Stuttgart
Christian Harrison
0
3
6
2
Prajnesh Gunneswaran [8]•
15
6
4
4
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
2-4
C. Harrison
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-3 → 2-4
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
1-3 → 2-3
C. Harrison
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-3 → 1-3
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
C. Harrison
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-4
C. Harrison
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
5-4 → 6-4
P. Gunneswaran
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
C. Harrison
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-3 → 3-4
C. Harrison
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
C. Harrison
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
3-6
C. Harrison
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
3-5 → 3-6
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
C. Harrison
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
2-3 → 2-4
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-2 → 1-3
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Gunneswaran
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. [4] Denis Kudla vs [7] Viktor Galovic (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3 commenti
Chi se lo sarebbe mai aspettato! Forza Matteo regalati un main draw Atp!
temo da nessuna parte..nn riesco a trovarla
Visibile dove?