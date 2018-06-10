Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Stoccarda: I risultati del Secondo Turno di Quali con il Live dettagliato. In campo Matteo Viola

10/06/2018 09:53 3 commenti
Matteo Viola nella foto

GER ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e656.015 – TD Quali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [WC] Tim Puetz GER vs Matteo Viola ITA

ATP Stuttgart
Tim Puetz
0
3
2
Matteo Viola
0
6
2
Secondo servizio
Mercedes Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Mikhail Youzhny RUS vs Egor Gerasimov BLR

ATP Stuttgart
Mikhail Youzhny [1]
6
6
Egor Gerasimov
3
2
Vincitore: M. YOUZHNY
2. Christian Harrison USA vs [8] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND

ATP Stuttgart
Christian Harrison
0
3
6
2
Prajnesh Gunneswaran [8]
15
6
4
4
Secondo servizio
3. [4] Denis Kudla USA vs [7] Viktor Galovic CRO (non prima ore: 14:30)

3 commenti

Danish10 (Guest) 10-06-2018 13:46

Chi se lo sarebbe mai aspettato! Forza Matteo regalati un main draw Atp!

 3
effeddielle (Guest) 10-06-2018 13:17

temo da nessuna parte..nn riesco a trovarla

 2
Mattia (Guest) 10-06-2018 12:46

Visibile dove?

 1
