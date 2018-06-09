Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Lione: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo Turno di Quali. In campo due azzurri

09/06/2018 09:38 Nessun commento
Gianluca Mager classe 1994
Gianluca Mager classe 1994

FRA Challenger Lyon CH | Terra | e64.000 – 1° Turno Quali

COURT SOPRA STERIA – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. Elmar Ejupovic GER vs Tristan Lamasine FRA

CH Lyon
Elmar Ejupovic
3
3
Tristan Lamasine
6
6
Vincitore: T. LAMASINE
Mostra dettagli

2. [2] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Antoine Escoffier FRA

CH Lyon
Geoffrey Blancaneaux [2]
30
6
1
Antoine Escoffier
0
0
1
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Alexis Gautier FRA vs Maxime Tabatruong FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Johan Tatlot FRA vs [WC] Etienne Donnet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Matteo Martineau FRA vs [8] Harri Heliovaara FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Fabien Reboul FRA vs [6] Gonzalo Escobar ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. Evan Song USA vs Corentin Denolly FRA

CH Lyon
Evan Song
3
4
Corentin Denolly
6
6
Vincitore: C. DENOLLY
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Lukas Rosol CZE vs Bruno Santanna BRA

CH Lyon
Lukas Rosol [1]
40
4
3
Bruno Santanna
A
6
3
Palla break Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

3. Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA vs [WC] Ugo Blanchet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Jordi Samper-Montana ESP vs [WC] Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [4] Zhizhen Zhang CHN vs Sadio Doumbia FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG vs Marc Giner ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Ulises Blanch USA vs [5] Gianluca Mager ITA

CH Lyon
Ulises Blanch
0
6
2
Gianluca Mager [5]
0
4
2
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Remi Boutillier FRA vs [7] Mikael Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Germain Gigounon BEL vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Gonzalo Lama CHI vs Roberto Marcora ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare