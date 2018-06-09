Challenger Lione: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo Turno di Quali. In campo due azzurri

Gianluca Mager classe 1994
Challenger Lyon CH | Terra | e64.000 – 1° Turno Quali
COURT SOPRA STERIA – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. Elmar Ejupovic vs Tristan Lamasine
CH Lyon
Elmar Ejupovic
3
3
Tristan Lamasine
6
6
Vincitore: T. LAMASINE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Ejupovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
E. Ejupovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
E. Ejupovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
T. Lamasine
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Ejupovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
2-5 → 3-5
T. Lamasine
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 2-5
E. Ejupovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 1-5
E. Ejupovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
0-3 → 0-4
E. Ejupovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
T. Lamasine
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. [2] Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Antoine Escoffier
CH Lyon
Geoffrey Blancaneaux [2]•
30
6
1
Antoine Escoffier
0
0
1
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
5-0 → 6-0
A. Escoffier
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [WC] Alexis Gautier vs Maxime Tabatruong
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Johan Tatlot vs [WC] Etienne Donnet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Matteo Martineau vs [8] Harri Heliovaara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Fabien Reboul vs [6] Gonzalo Escobar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. Evan Song vs Corentin Denolly
CH Lyon
Evan Song
3
4
Corentin Denolly
6
6
Vincitore: C. DENOLLY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Song
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
E. Song
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
C. Denolly
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
C. Denolly
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
E. Song
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Denolly
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
E. Song
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
C. Denolly
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 2-3
C. Denolly
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
E. Song
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
C. Denolly
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Lukas Rosol vs Bruno Santanna
CH Lyon
Lukas Rosol [1]•
40
4
3
Bruno Santanna
A
6
3
Palla break Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
B. Santanna
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
B. Santanna
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Santanna
0-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
df
1-4 → 2-4
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
1-3 → 1-4
B. Santanna
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
B. Santanna
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
0-1 → 0-2
L. Rosol
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
3. Daniel Dutra da Silva vs [WC] Ugo Blanchet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Jordi Samper-Montana vs [WC] Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [4] Zhizhen Zhang vs Sadio Doumbia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Juan Pablo Ficovich vs Marc Giner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Ulises Blanch vs [5] Gianluca Mager
CH Lyon
Ulises Blanch
0
6
2
Gianluca Mager [5]•
0
4
2
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
U. Blanch
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
U. Blanch
0-15
0-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
U. Blanch
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 3-2
U. Blanch
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
G. Mager
0-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Remi Boutillier vs [7] Mikael Ymer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Germain Gigounon vs Aleksandar Vukic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Gonzalo Lama vs Roberto Marcora
Il match deve ancora iniziare
