Roland Garros: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 3

29/05/2018 09:52 30 commenti
FRA Roland Garros Grand Slam | Terra | e36.500.000 – 1° Turno

Philippe-Chatrier Court – Ore: 11:00
Marin Cilic CRO vs James Duckworth AUS

GS Roland Garros
Marin Cilic [3]
6
7
7
James Duckworth
3
5
6
Vincitore: Marin Cilic
Rafael Nadal ESP vs Simone Bolelli ITA

GS Roland Garros
Rafael Nadal [1]
0
6
6
0
Simone Bolelli
0
4
3
3
Kristyna Pliskova CZE vs Serena Williams USA

Jeremy Chardy FRA vs Tomas Berdych CZE

Simona Halep ROU vs Alison Riske USA

Suzanne-Lenglen Court – Ore: 11:00
Denis Shapovalov CAN vs John Millman AUS

GS Roland Garros
Denis Shapovalov [24]
7
6
6
John Millman
5
4
2
Vincitore: Denis Shapovalov
Maria Sharapova RUS vs Richel Hogenkamp NED

GS Roland Garros
Maria Sharapova [28]
15
3
Richel Hogenkamp
15
1
Yingying Duan CHN vs Caroline Garcia FRA

Nicolas Mahut FRA vs Juan Martin Del potro ARG

Court 1 – Ore: 11:00
Garbiñe Muguruza ESP vs Svetlana Kuznetsova RUS

GS Roland Garros
GarbiÃ±e Muguruza [3]
7
6
Svetlana Kuznetsova
6
2
Vincitore: GarbiÃ±e Muguruza
Steve Johnson USA vs Adrian Mannarino FRA

Julia Goerges GER vs Dominika Cibulkova SVK

Leonardo Mayer ARG vs Julien Benneteau FRA

Court 18 – Ore: 11:00
Fiona Ferro FRA vs Carina Witthoeft GER

GS Roland Garros
Fiona Ferro
6
6
Carina Witthoeft
4
2
Vincitore: Fiona Ferro
Jurgen Zopp EST vs Jack Sock USA

Peter Polansky CAN vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA

Court 7 – Ore: 11:00
Paolo Lorenzi ITA vs Kevin Anderson RSA

GS Roland Garros
Paolo Lorenzi
1
2
4
Kevin Anderson [6]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Kevin Anderson
Fabio Fognini ITA vs Pablo Andujar ESP

GS Roland Garros
Fabio Fognini [18]
40
2
Pablo Andujar
40
1
Aryna Sabalenka BLR vs Kiki Bertens NED

Angelique Kerber GER vs Mona Barthel GER

Court 3 – Ore: 11:00
Samantha Stosur AUS vs Yanina Wickmayer BEL

GS Roland Garros
Samantha Stosur
6
6
Yanina Wickmayer
2
4
Vincitore: Samantha Stosur
Alex De minaur AUS vs Kyle Edmund GBR

GS Roland Garros
Alex De minaur
30
0
Kyle Edmund [16]
30
1
Natalia Vikhlyantseva RUS vs Ashleigh Barty AUS

Myrtille Georges FRA vs Taylor Townsend USA

Court 6 – Ore: 11:00
Daria Gavrilova AUS vs Sorana Cirstea ROU

GS Roland Garros
Daria Gavrilova [24]
30
4
7
3
Sorana Cirstea
15
6
6
2
Dudi Sela ISR vs Elias Ymer SWE

Feliciano Lopez ESP vs Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR

Court 4 – Ore: 11:00
Michael Venus NZL / it vs Alexandre Muller FRA / Corentin Denolly FRA

GS Roland Garros
Michael Venus / Raven Klaasen [10]
6
6
Alexandre Muller / Corentin Denolly
3
3
Vincitore: Michael VenusRaven Klaasen
Irina-Camelia Begu ROU vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova SVK

GS Roland Garros
Irina-Camelia Begu
0
6
1
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
0
4
3
Frances Tiafoe USA / it vs Edouard Roger-vasselin FRA / Rohan Bopanna IND

Ana Bogdan ROU vs Marketa Vondrousova CZE

Court 5 – Ore: 11:00
Robert Farah COL / it vs Philipp Oswald AUT / Max Mirnyi BLR

GS Roland Garros
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal [5]
7
7
Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
6
6
Vincitore: Robert FarahJuan Sebastian Cabal
Alison Van uytvanck BEL vs Isabelle Wallace AUS

Aliaksandra Sasnovich BLR vs Denisa Allertova CZE

Court 8 – Ore: 11:00
Aljaz Bedene SLO vs Pablo Cuevas URU

GS Roland Garros
Aljaz Bedene
4
3
2
Pablo Cuevas
6
6
6
Vincitore: Pablo Cuevas
Yuki Bhambri IND vs Ruben Bemelmans BEL

Shuai Peng CHN vs Aleksandra Krunic SRB

Court 9 – Ore: 11:00
Ryan Harrison USA vs Maximilian Marterer GER

GS Roland Garros
Ryan Harrison
1
3
5
Maximilian Marterer
6
6
7
Vincitore: Maximilian Marterer
Polona Hercog SLO vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova RUS

Matwe Middelkoop NED / it vs Yuichi Sugita JPN / Yoshihito Nishioka JPN

Court 12 – Ore: 11:00
Evgeny Donskoy RUS vs Jan-Lennard Struff GER

GS Roland Garros
Evgeny Donskoy
1
3
0
Jan-Lennard Struff
6
6
6
Vincitore: Jan-Lennard Struff
Vasek Pospisil CAN vs Marton Fucsovics HUN

GS Roland Garros
Vasek Pospisil
30
3
1
Marton Fucsovics
15
6
0
Clement Tabur FRA / it vs Horacio Zeballos ARG / Julio Peralta CHI

Antonio Sancic CRO / it vs Artem Sitak NZL / Wesley Koolhof NED

Court 14 – Ore: 11:00
Bethanie Mattek-sands USA vs Johanna Larsson SWE

GS Roland Garros
Bethanie Mattek-sands
6
6
Johanna Larsson
4
3
Vincitore: Bethanie Mattek-sands
Shuai Zhang CHN vs Kristina Kucova SVK

GS Roland Garros
Shuai Zhang [27]
40
6
1
Kristina Kucova
A
0
0
Mischa Zverev GER vs Florian Mayer GER

Court 15 – Ore: 11:00
Hubert Hurkacz POL vs Tennys Sandgren USA

GS Roland Garros
Hubert Hurkacz
6
6
3
6
Tennys Sandgren
2
2
6
3
Vincitore: Hubert Hurkacz
Fernando Verdasco ESP / it vs Hugo Nys FRA / Jonathan Eysseric FRA

Sam Querrey USA / it vs Neal Skupski GBR / Ken Skupski GBR

Court 16 – Ore: 11:00
Franko Skugor CRO / it vs Alexander Peya AUT / Nikola Mektic CRO

GS Roland Garros
Franko Skugor / Dominic Inglot
4
3
Alexander Peya / Nikola Mektic [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Alexander PeyaNikola Mektic
Matthew Ebden AUS vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA

GS Roland Garros
Matthew Ebden
4
7
2
6
2
Thomas Fabbiano
6
5
6
3
6
Vincitore: Thomas Fabbiano
Damir Dzumhur BIH / it vs Jiri Vesely CZE / Albert Ramos-vinolas ESP

Karen Khachanov RUS / it vs John Peers AUS / Henri Kontinen FIN

Ken_Rosewall 29-05-2018 14:42

e andiamo Thomas!

 30
Pool aster (Guest) 29-05-2018 13:47

beh con la pioggia imperante ho fatto un giretto sul sito roland garros per vedere gli italiani impegnati nel doppio maschile: trovato un cecchinato-fucsonic , bolelli-fognini (ma questa è già bella collaudata da un pezzo) , lorenzi – m.zverev e tenetevi forte, rullo di tamburi…. seppi-bracciali 😎

 29
alexalex 29-05-2018 13:40

La Muguruza, con quei versi, non si può più sentire…

 28
Simone (Guest) 29-05-2018 13:18

@ MarcoP (#2117869)

Perdonami ma qualche digressione dal tema principale, soprattutto durante una sospensione per pioggia, non credo possa urtare la sensibilità degli amanti del gioco

 27
MarcoP 29-05-2018 12:58

Scritto da Hair49
Witthoeft, Cirstea, Wickmayer, Larsson e la stessa Ferro gran bel vedere comincio a capire perchè seguo solo il tennis femminile-

Ci sono tanti siti dove risolvere certi problemi di fame.
Qui si parla di tennis.

 26
Silvennis (Guest) 29-05-2018 12:54

Urca.. questo Hurcakz 1997 sta massacrando Sandgren!

 25
Elio 29-05-2018 12:52

Scritto da Hair49
Witthoeft, Cirstea, Wickmayer, Larsson e la stessa Ferro gran bel vedere comincio a capire perchè seguo solo il tennis femminile-

Cominci solo ❓ Fatti vedere da uno bravo ❗ 💡 🙄

 24
Simone (Guest) 29-05-2018 12:51

@ Hair49 (#2117794)
Dai ragazzi seriamente, Larsson e Ferro?…Sorana è atomica, anche la tedesca e la belga nOno sono male ma queste 2 non mi piacciono proprio soprattutto la francesIna è orribile

 23
Tiger Woods (Guest) 29-05-2018 12:44

Hanno cambiato i seggiolini sul Langlein dall’anno scorso?

 22
ibson 29-05-2018 12:39

Scritto da Il Biscottone spagnolo
nessuna critica allo Slam parigino sprovvisto di coperture? solo critiche al torneo di Roma?

tra l’ altro il torneo parigino è anche sprovvisto di luci per la sessione serale il che vuol dire che alle 21 e 30 tutti a nanna e non si gioca più, ma si sa, in Italia si critica solo le cose proprie

 21
Antonio (Guest) 29-05-2018 12:36

Il Lenglen ha un tetto?

 20
nico 29-05-2018 12:32

Forza marin chiudila in 3 preserva le energie saranno importanti nella seconda settimana.

 19
tinapica 29-05-2018 12:28

Tutto sospeso! Non è una bella cosa per noi che guardiamo ma almeno senza tetti non ci sono favoritismi. Io sarei per obbligare i tornei ad una scelta: o dotano tutti i campi di copertura o li lasciano tutti scoperti, nel senso che dove ci sia un tetto questo non possa essere utilizzato (sono tutti retrattili) finché si svolgano incontri dello stesso torneo (singolare o doppio, maschile, femminile o misto) su campi scoperti.

 18
tinapica 29-05-2018 12:21

Shapovalov-Millman è improvvisamente diventato la sagra del doppio fallo (…senza doppio senso!) prima che venisse sospeso per pioggia. Forse che le palle appesantite dall’acqua siano più difficili da indirizzare?

 17
Il Biscottone spagnolo (Guest) 29-05-2018 12:19

nessuna critica allo Slam parigino sprovvisto di coperture? solo critiche al torneo di Roma?

 16
Antonio (Guest) 29-05-2018 12:16

@ Albitaglia27 (#2117813)

Milman si è fatto rimontare incredibilmente da 2-5 meglio che non l’abbia visto

 15
Maxi2 (Guest) 29-05-2018 12:12

Scritto da Hair49
Witthoeft, Cirstea, Wickmayer, Larsson e la stessa Ferro gran bel vedere comincio a capire perchè seguo solo il tennis femminile-

Noi l’avevamo capito da un pezzo, a dire il vero…

 14
Rovescius 29-05-2018 12:04

Una statistica :Muguruza ogni volta che ha battuto Kutznesova durante uno slam ha vinto il torneo

 13
Albitaglia27 29-05-2018 11:58

@ Antonio (#2117808)

Hewitt è sullo Chatrier a seguire Duckworth…io se fossi in lui guarderei Millman Shapovalov

 12
Antonio (Guest) 29-05-2018 11:51

Scritto da Tennisaddicted

Scritto da Albitaglia
Dai Duckworth!

Australiano anomalo, da terra rossa. Credo che però Cilic ne farà polpette.

Poveri australiani. Ne hanno messi a giocare 4 in contemporanea a inizio giornata…come fa un tifoso a seguirli?

 11
MarcoP 29-05-2018 11:44

Problemi con il livescore?
Prima i cloni di Cilic e Duckworth sul campo dove prevista Sharapova.
Ora sono i cloni di Shapovalov e Millman.

 10
Hair49 (Guest) 29-05-2018 11:41

Witthoeft, Cirstea, Wickmayer, Larsson e la stessa Ferro gran bel vedere comincio a capire perchè seguo solo il tennis femminile-

 9
Albitaglia27 29-05-2018 11:40

@ Tennisaddicted (#2117761)

Non è in condizione si vede chiaramente

 8
tinapica 29-05-2018 11:33

Shapovalov al momento un po’ sgonfio: probabile che alzarsi presto per andare a giocare sotto la pioggia non sia nei suoi bioritmi. C’è da vedere se col tempo, sia il lungo cronometro di un incontro 3 su 5 che l’incertezza meteo che può far sospendere l’incontro, recupererà energie e concentrazione. Millman non scherza ed è lì a fare il suo. Lorenzi non ho il coraggio di guardarlo…

 7
Luis (Guest) 29-05-2018 11:31

Campi pesanti, ulteriore vantaggio per “mister tic”

 6
Abc (Guest) 29-05-2018 11:23

Forza Denis!

 5
Marco Mazzoni (Guest) 29-05-2018 11:16

Pioggia leggera e fastidiosa, ma si gioca. I campi diventeranno presto pesanti, se non smette

 4
pablox (Guest) 29-05-2018 11:15

Oggi escono altri due nomi grossi. Almeno due 😎

 3
Tennisaddicted (Guest) 29-05-2018 11:15

Scritto da Albitaglia
Dai Duckworth!

Australiano anomalo, da terra rossa. Credo che però Cilic ne farà polpette.

 2
Albitaglia (Guest) 29-05-2018 10:36

Dai Duckworth!

 1
