Roland Garros: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 3

Risultati dal Roland Garros
Roland Garros Grand Slam | Terra | e36.500.000 – 1° Turno
Philippe-Chatrier Court – Ore: 11:00
Marin Cilic vs James Duckworth
GS Roland Garros
Marin Cilic [3]
6
7
7
James Duckworth
3
5
6
Vincitore: Marin Cilic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
3*-2
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
James Duckworth
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
James Duckworth
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Marin Cilic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
James Duckworth
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Marin Cilic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
James Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
Marin Cilic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
James Duckworth
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
James Duckworth
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Marin Cilic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
James Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
Marin Cilic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
James Duckworth
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Rafael Nadal vs Simone Bolelli
GS Roland Garros
Rafael Nadal [1]•
0
6
6
0
Simone Bolelli
0
4
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Simone Bolelli
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
Rafael Nadal
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Simone Bolelli
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Rafael Nadal
15-0
15-15
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Simone Bolelli
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Simone Bolelli
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Rafael Nadal
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
Simone Bolelli
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Rafael Nadal
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Kristyna Pliskova vs Serena Williams
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jeremy Chardy vs Tomas Berdych
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Simona Halep vs Alison Riske
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Suzanne-Lenglen Court – Ore: 11:00
Denis Shapovalov vs John Millman
GS Roland Garros
Denis Shapovalov [24]
7
6
6
John Millman
5
4
2
Vincitore: Denis Shapovalov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Denis Shapovalov
5-2 → 6-2
John Millman
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
Denis Shapovalov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Denis Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
John Millman
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Denis Shapovalov
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Denis Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
Denis Shapovalov
3-4 → 4-4
John Millman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Denis Shapovalov
2-3 → 3-3
John Millman
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
Denis Shapovalov
1-2 → 1-3
John Millman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Denis Shapovalov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Denis Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
John Millman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
Denis Shapovalov
4-5 → 5-5
John Millman
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
Denis Shapovalov
2-5 → 3-5
Denis Shapovalov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
Denis Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
John Millman
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Denis Shapovalov
0-1 → 1-1
John Millman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Maria Sharapova vs Richel Hogenkamp
GS Roland Garros
Maria Sharapova [28]•
15
3
Richel Hogenkamp
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Richel Hogenkamp
3-0 → 3-1
Richel Hogenkamp
1-0 → 2-0
Yingying Duan vs Caroline Garcia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nicolas Mahut vs Juan Martin Del potro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ore: 11:00
Garbiñe Muguruza vs Svetlana Kuznetsova
GS Roland Garros
GarbiÃ±e Muguruza [3]
7
6
Svetlana Kuznetsova
6
2
Vincitore: GarbiÃ±e Muguruza
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Svetlana Kuznetsova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
GarbiÃ±e Muguruza
4-2 → 5-2
Svetlana Kuznetsova
4-1 → 4-2
GarbiÃ±e Muguruza
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Svetlana Kuznetsova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
GarbiÃ±e Muguruza
1-1 → 2-1
Svetlana Kuznetsova
0-15
15-15
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
GarbiÃ±e Muguruza
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
5*-0
6*-0
6-6 → 7-6
GarbiÃ±e Muguruza
5-6 → 6-6
Svetlana Kuznetsova
5-5 → 5-6
GarbiÃ±e Muguruza
5-4 → 5-5
Svetlana Kuznetsova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
GarbiÃ±e Muguruza
4-3 → 5-3
Svetlana Kuznetsova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
GarbiÃ±e Muguruza
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
Svetlana Kuznetsova
0-15
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
GarbiÃ±e Muguruza
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Svetlana Kuznetsova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
GarbiÃ±e Muguruza
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Svetlana Kuznetsova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Steve Johnson vs Adrian Mannarino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Julia Goerges vs Dominika Cibulkova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Leonardo Mayer vs Julien Benneteau
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 18 – Ore: 11:00
Fiona Ferro vs Carina Witthoeft
GS Roland Garros
Fiona Ferro
6
6
Carina Witthoeft
4
2
Vincitore: Fiona Ferro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Fiona Ferro
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
Carina Witthoeft
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
Fiona Ferro
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Carina Witthoeft
3-1 → 3-2
Carina Witthoeft
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Carina Witthoeft
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Fiona Ferro
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
Carina Witthoeft
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Carina Witthoeft
4-2 → 5-2
Fiona Ferro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
Carina Witthoeft
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
Fiona Ferro
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Carina Witthoeft
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Fiona Ferro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Carina Witthoeft
0-0 → 1-0
Jurgen Zopp vs Jack Sock
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Peter Polansky vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 11:00
Paolo Lorenzi vs Kevin Anderson
GS Roland Garros
Paolo Lorenzi
1
2
4
Kevin Anderson [6]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Kevin Anderson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Paolo Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Kevin Anderson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Paolo Lorenzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
Paolo Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Kevin Anderson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Paolo Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Paolo Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
Kevin Anderson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
Kevin Anderson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Paolo Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Paolo Lorenzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kevin Anderson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
Paolo Lorenzi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
Paolo Lorenzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Fabio Fognini vs Pablo Andujar
GS Roland Garros
Fabio Fognini [18]•
40
2
Pablo Andujar
40
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Fabio Fognini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
Pablo Andujar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Fabio Fognini
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Pablo Andujar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Aryna Sabalenka vs Kiki Bertens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Angelique Kerber vs Mona Barthel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ore: 11:00
Samantha Stosur vs Yanina Wickmayer
GS Roland Garros
Samantha Stosur
6
6
Yanina Wickmayer
2
4
Vincitore: Samantha Stosur
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Yanina Wickmayer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
Samantha Stosur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Yanina Wickmayer
4-3 → 4-4
Samantha Stosur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
Yanina Wickmayer
3-2 → 4-2
Samantha Stosur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Yanina Wickmayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
Samantha Stosur
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Yanina Wickmayer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Samantha Stosur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Yanina Wickmayer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
Samantha Stosur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
Yanina Wickmayer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
Yanina Wickmayer
2-1 → 2-2
Samantha Stosur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Yanina Wickmayer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Alex De minaur vs Kyle Edmund
GS Roland Garros
Alex De minaur
30
0
Kyle Edmund [16]•
30
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Alex De minaur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Natalia Vikhlyantseva vs Ashleigh Barty
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Myrtille Georges vs Taylor Townsend
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 11:00
Daria Gavrilova vs Sorana Cirstea
GS Roland Garros
Daria Gavrilova [24]
30
4
7
3
Sorana Cirstea•
15
6
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Daria Gavrilova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Sorana Cirstea
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Daria Gavrilova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
Sorana Cirstea
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
Daria Gavrilova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Sorana Cirstea
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
Daria Gavrilova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Sorana Cirstea
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
Sorana Cirstea
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Daria Gavrilova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
Daria Gavrilova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Sorana Cirstea
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
Daria Gavrilova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-3 → 1-3
Sorana Cirstea
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
Sorana Cirstea
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Dudi Sela vs Elias Ymer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Feliciano Lopez vs Sergiy Stakhovsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 11:00
Michael Venus / vs Alexandre Muller / Corentin Denolly
GS Roland Garros
Michael Venus / Raven Klaasen [10]
6
6
Alexandre Muller / Corentin Denolly
3
3
Vincitore: Michael VenusRaven Klaasen
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Michael Venus / Raven Klaasen
5-3 → 6-3
Alexandre Muller / Corentin Denolly
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
Michael Venus / Raven Klaasen
4-2 → 5-2
Alexandre Muller / Corentin Denolly
3-2 → 4-2
Michael Venus / Raven Klaasen
2-2 → 3-2
Alexandre Muller / Corentin Denolly
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Michael Venus / Raven Klaasen
1-1 → 2-1
Alexandre Muller / Corentin Denolly
1-0 → 1-1
Michael Venus / Raven Klaasen
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Alexandre Muller / Corentin Denolly
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
Michael Venus / Raven Klaasen
4-3 → 5-3
Alexandre Muller / Corentin Denolly
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
Michael Venus / Raven Klaasen
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Alexandre Muller / Corentin Denolly
3-1 → 3-2
Michael Venus / Raven Klaasen
2-1 → 3-1
Alexandre Muller / Corentin Denolly
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Michael Venus / Raven Klaasen
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Alexandre Muller / Corentin Denolly
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Irina-Camelia Begu vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
GS Roland Garros
Irina-Camelia Begu
0
6
1
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova•
0
4
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
Irina-Camelia Begu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Irina-Camelia Begu
0-1 → 1-1
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Irina-Camelia Begu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
Irina-Camelia Begu
4-3 → 5-3
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
3-3 → 4-3
Irina-Camelia Begu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Irina-Camelia Begu
2-1 → 3-1
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
1-1 → 2-1
Irina-Camelia Begu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Frances Tiafoe / vs Edouard Roger-vasselin / Rohan Bopanna
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ana Bogdan vs Marketa Vondrousova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 11:00
Robert Farah / vs Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
GS Roland Garros
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal [5]
7
7
Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
6
6
Vincitore: Robert FarahJuan Sebastian Cabal
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
4-3 → 4-4
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal
2-2 → 3-2
Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
2-1 → 2-2
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
1-0 → 1-1
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
6-1*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal
4-5 → 5-5
Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
4-4 → 4-5
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal
3-4 → 4-4
Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
3-3 → 3-4
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal
2-3 → 3-3
Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal
1-2 → 2-2
Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
1-1 → 1-2
Robert Farah / Juan Sebastian Cabal
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Philipp Oswald / Max Mirnyi
0-0 → 0-1
Alison Van uytvanck vs Isabelle Wallace
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Denisa Allertova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 11:00
Aljaz Bedene vs Pablo Cuevas
GS Roland Garros
Aljaz Bedene
4
3
2
Pablo Cuevas
6
6
6
Vincitore: Pablo Cuevas
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Aljaz Bedene
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
Pablo Cuevas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Pablo Cuevas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 2-5
Aljaz Bedene
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
Pablo Cuevas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Aljaz Bedene
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Pablo Cuevas
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Aljaz Bedene
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
Aljaz Bedene
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Aljaz Bedene
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
Pablo Cuevas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Pablo Cuevas
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Aljaz Bedene
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Yuki Bhambri vs Ruben Bemelmans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Shuai Peng vs Aleksandra Krunic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 11:00
Ryan Harrison vs Maximilian Marterer
GS Roland Garros
Ryan Harrison
1
3
5
Maximilian Marterer
6
6
7
Vincitore: Maximilian Marterer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Maximilian Marterer
5-6 → 5-7
Ryan Harrison
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
Maximilian Marterer
4-5 → 5-5
Maximilian Marterer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Maximilian Marterer
3-2 → 3-3
Maximilian Marterer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
Ryan Harrison
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Maximilian Marterer
0-1 → 0-2
Ryan Harrison
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Maximilian Marterer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
Maximilian Marterer
2-4 → 2-5
Ryan Harrison
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
Maximilian Marterer
1-3 → 1-4
Maximilian Marterer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
Ryan Harrison
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Maximilian Marterer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Maximilian Marterer
1-4 → 1-5
Maximilian Marterer
1-2 → 1-3
Maximilian Marterer
1-0 → 1-1
Ryan Harrison
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Polona Hercog vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matwe Middelkoop / vs Yuichi Sugita / Yoshihito Nishioka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 11:00
Evgeny Donskoy vs Jan-Lennard Struff
GS Roland Garros
Evgeny Donskoy
1
3
0
Jan-Lennard Struff
6
6
6
Vincitore: Jan-Lennard Struff
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Jan-Lennard Struff
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-4 → 0-5
Evgeny Donskoy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
Jan-Lennard Struff
0-2 → 0-3
Evgeny Donskoy
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Jan-Lennard Struff
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Jan-Lennard Struff
3-4 → 3-5
Evgeny Donskoy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Jan-Lennard Struff
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 2-4
Evgeny Donskoy
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
Jan-Lennard Struff
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Evgeny Donskoy
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Jan-Lennard Struff
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Jan-Lennard Struff
1-5 → 1-6
Evgeny Donskoy
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
Jan-Lennard Struff
1-3 → 1-4
Evgeny Donskoy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
Jan-Lennard Struff
0-2 → 0-3
Jan-Lennard Struff
0-0 → 0-1
Vasek Pospisil vs Marton Fucsovics
GS Roland Garros
Vasek Pospisil
30
3
1
Marton Fucsovics•
15
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Marton Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
Vasek Pospisil
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
Marton Fucsovics
1-5 → 2-5
Marton Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
Marton Fucsovics
0-2 → 0-3
Vasek Pospisil
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Marton Fucsovics
0-0 → 0-1
Clement Tabur / vs Horacio Zeballos / Julio Peralta
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Antonio Sancic / vs Artem Sitak / Wesley Koolhof
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 11:00
Bethanie Mattek-sands vs Johanna Larsson
GS Roland Garros
Bethanie Mattek-sands
6
6
Johanna Larsson
4
3
Vincitore: Bethanie Mattek-sands
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Bethanie Mattek-sands
5-3 → 6-3
Bethanie Mattek-sands
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Bethanie Mattek-sands
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Johanna Larsson
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Bethanie Mattek-sands
1-1 → 2-1
Bethanie Mattek-sands
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Johanna Larsson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
Bethanie Mattek-sands
4-4 → 5-4
Bethanie Mattek-sands
3-3 → 4-3
Johanna Larsson
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Bethanie Mattek-sands
2-2 → 3-2
Johanna Larsson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Bethanie Mattek-sands
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Johanna Larsson
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Bethanie Mattek-sands
0-0 → 1-0
Shuai Zhang vs Kristina Kucova
GS Roland Garros
Shuai Zhang [27]
40
6
1
Kristina Kucova•
A
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kristina Kucova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
Shuai Zhang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kristina Kucova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
Mischa Zverev vs Florian Mayer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 11:00
Hubert Hurkacz vs Tennys Sandgren
GS Roland Garros
Hubert Hurkacz
6
6
3
6
Tennys Sandgren
2
2
6
3
Vincitore: Hubert Hurkacz
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Tennys Sandgren
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
Tennys Sandgren
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Hubert Hurkacz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Tennys Sandgren
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Hubert Hurkacz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
Tennys Sandgren
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Hubert Hurkacz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Hubert Hurkacz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Tennys Sandgren
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tennys Sandgren
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Tennys Sandgren
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Hubert Hurkacz
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tennys Sandgren
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
Hubert Hurkacz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
Tennys Sandgren
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Hubert Hurkacz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Tennys Sandgren
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Fernando Verdasco / vs Hugo Nys / Jonathan Eysseric
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sam Querrey / vs Neal Skupski / Ken Skupski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 16 – Ore: 11:00
Franko Skugor / vs Alexander Peya / Nikola Mektic
GS Roland Garros
Franko Skugor / Dominic Inglot
4
3
Alexander Peya / Nikola Mektic [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Alexander PeyaNikola Mektic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Alexander Peya / Nikola Mektic
3-5 → 3-6
Franko Skugor / Dominic Inglot
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
Alexander Peya / Nikola Mektic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Franko Skugor / Dominic Inglot
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Alexander Peya / Nikola Mektic
2-2 → 2-3
Franko Skugor / Dominic Inglot
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Alexander Peya / Nikola Mektic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Franko Skugor / Dominic Inglot
0-1 → 1-1
Alexander Peya / Nikola Mektic
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Franko Skugor / Dominic Inglot
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
Alexander Peya / Nikola Mektic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Franko Skugor / Dominic Inglot
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Alexander Peya / Nikola Mektic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Franko Skugor / Dominic Inglot
3-2 → 3-3
Alexander Peya / Nikola Mektic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Franko Skugor / Dominic Inglot
2-1 → 3-1
Alexander Peya / Nikola Mektic
2-0 → 2-1
Franko Skugor / Dominic Inglot
1-0 → 2-0
Alexander Peya / Nikola Mektic
0-0 → 1-0
Matthew Ebden vs Thomas Fabbiano
GS Roland Garros
Matthew Ebden
4
7
2
6
2
Thomas Fabbiano
6
5
6
3
6
Vincitore: Thomas Fabbiano
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
Matthew Ebden
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
Thomas Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
Matthew Ebden
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
Thomas Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Matthew Ebden
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
Thomas Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Matthew Ebden
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Thomas Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Matthew Ebden
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Matthew Ebden
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Thomas Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Matthew Ebden
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
Thomas Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Thomas Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Thomas Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Matthew Ebden
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Thomas Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
Matthew Ebden
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
Matthew Ebden
15-0
15-15
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-4 → 5-4
Thomas Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Matthew Ebden
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Thomas Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
Matthew Ebden
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Thomas Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Matthew Ebden
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
Thomas Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 3-5
Matthew Ebden
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
Matthew Ebden
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
Thomas Fabbiano
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Matthew Ebden
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Matthew Ebden
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Damir Dzumhur / vs Jiri Vesely / Albert Ramos-vinolas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Karen Khachanov / vs John Peers / Henri Kontinen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
e andiamo Thomas!
beh con la pioggia imperante ho fatto un giretto sul sito roland garros per vedere gli italiani impegnati nel doppio maschile: trovato un cecchinato-fucsonic , bolelli-fognini (ma questa è già bella collaudata da un pezzo) , lorenzi – m.zverev e tenetevi forte, rullo di tamburi…. seppi-bracciali 😎
La Muguruza, con quei versi, non si può più sentire…
@ MarcoP (#2117869)
Perdonami ma qualche digressione dal tema principale, soprattutto durante una sospensione per pioggia, non credo possa urtare la sensibilità degli amanti del gioco
Ci sono tanti siti dove risolvere certi problemi di fame.
Qui si parla di tennis.
Urca.. questo Hurcakz 1997 sta massacrando Sandgren!
Cominci solo ❓ Fatti vedere da uno bravo ❗ 💡 🙄
@ Hair49 (#2117794)
Dai ragazzi seriamente, Larsson e Ferro?…Sorana è atomica, anche la tedesca e la belga nOno sono male ma queste 2 non mi piacciono proprio soprattutto la francesIna è orribile
Hanno cambiato i seggiolini sul Langlein dall’anno scorso?
tra l’ altro il torneo parigino è anche sprovvisto di luci per la sessione serale il che vuol dire che alle 21 e 30 tutti a nanna e non si gioca più, ma si sa, in Italia si critica solo le cose proprie
Il Lenglen ha un tetto?
Forza marin chiudila in 3 preserva le energie saranno importanti nella seconda settimana.
Tutto sospeso! Non è una bella cosa per noi che guardiamo ma almeno senza tetti non ci sono favoritismi. Io sarei per obbligare i tornei ad una scelta: o dotano tutti i campi di copertura o li lasciano tutti scoperti, nel senso che dove ci sia un tetto questo non possa essere utilizzato (sono tutti retrattili) finché si svolgano incontri dello stesso torneo (singolare o doppio, maschile, femminile o misto) su campi scoperti.
Shapovalov-Millman è improvvisamente diventato la sagra del doppio fallo (…senza doppio senso!) prima che venisse sospeso per pioggia. Forse che le palle appesantite dall’acqua siano più difficili da indirizzare?
nessuna critica allo Slam parigino sprovvisto di coperture? solo critiche al torneo di Roma?
@ Albitaglia27 (#2117813)
Milman si è fatto rimontare incredibilmente da 2-5 meglio che non l’abbia visto
Noi l’avevamo capito da un pezzo, a dire il vero…
Una statistica :Muguruza ogni volta che ha battuto Kutznesova durante uno slam ha vinto il torneo
@ Antonio (#2117808)
Hewitt è sullo Chatrier a seguire Duckworth…io se fossi in lui guarderei Millman Shapovalov
Poveri australiani. Ne hanno messi a giocare 4 in contemporanea a inizio giornata…come fa un tifoso a seguirli?
Problemi con il livescore?
Prima i cloni di Cilic e Duckworth sul campo dove prevista Sharapova.
Ora sono i cloni di Shapovalov e Millman.
Witthoeft, Cirstea, Wickmayer, Larsson e la stessa Ferro gran bel vedere comincio a capire perchè seguo solo il tennis femminile-
@ Tennisaddicted (#2117761)
Non è in condizione si vede chiaramente
Shapovalov al momento un po’ sgonfio: probabile che alzarsi presto per andare a giocare sotto la pioggia non sia nei suoi bioritmi. C’è da vedere se col tempo, sia il lungo cronometro di un incontro 3 su 5 che l’incertezza meteo che può far sospendere l’incontro, recupererà energie e concentrazione. Millman non scherza ed è lì a fare il suo. Lorenzi non ho il coraggio di guardarlo…
Campi pesanti, ulteriore vantaggio per “mister tic”
Forza Denis!
Pioggia leggera e fastidiosa, ma si gioca. I campi diventeranno presto pesanti, se non smette
Oggi escono altri due nomi grossi. Almeno due 😎
Australiano anomalo, da terra rossa. Credo che però Cilic ne farà polpette.
Dai Duckworth!