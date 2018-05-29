Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 29 Maggio 2018. I risultati di oggi

29/05/2018 15:30 6 commenti
Pietro Licciardi nella foto
Pietro Licciardi nella foto

ESP Spain F13 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno/strong>
Edoardo Graziani ITA vs. Ivan Marrero Curbelo ESP ore 10:00

ITF Spain F13
E. Graziani
4
4
I. Marrero Curbelo
6
6
Vincitore: I. Marrero Curbelo
Mostra dettagli



BIH Bosnia & Herzegovina F3 – 1° Turno
Nessun azzurro in campo oggi.



TUR Turkey F21 – 1° Turno
Pietro Licciardi ITA [5] vs. Igor Saveljic MNE Non prima delle ore 11:00

ITF Turkey F21
P. Licciardi [5]
6
6
I. Saveljic
0
2
Vincitore: P. Licciardi
Mostra dettagli



ITA Italy F12 – 1° Turno – $15,000 + H
Federico Coria ARG [1] vs. Marco Bortolotti ITA ore 12:30

ITF Italy F12
F. Coria [1]
2
4
M. Bortolotti
6
6
Vincitore: M. Bortolotti
Mostra dettagli

Jacopo Berrettini ITA vs. Corrado Summaria ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 12:30

ITF Italy F12
J. Berrettini
4
6
6
C. Summaria
6
3
4
Vincitore: J. Berrettini
Mostra dettagli

Roberto Marcora ITA vs. Yannick Jankovits FRA [2] 3 incontro dalle ore 12:30

ITF Italy F12
R. Marcora
6
6
Y. Jankovits [2]
1
2
Vincitore: R. Marcora
Mostra dettagli

Samuel Bensoussan FRA [7] vs. Andrea Guerrieri ITA Non prima delle ore 18:00

ITF Italy F12
S. Bensoussan [7]
0
6
0
A. Guerrieri
0
2
4
Mostra dettagli

Antoine Escoffier FRA [4] vs. Pietro Rondoni ITA Non prima delle ore 20:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alessandro Petrone ITA [6] vs. Dante Gennaro ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 12:30

ITF Italy F12
A. Petrone [6]
0
6
6
D. Gennaro
6
4
4
Vincitore: A. Petrone
Mostra dettagli

Giovanni Fonio ITA vs. Aleksandar Lazov BUL ore 12:30

ITF Italy F12
G. Fonio
5
5
A. Lazov
7
7
Vincitore: A. Lazov
Mostra dettagli



ROU Romania F2 – 1° Turno
Davide Galoppini ITA vs. Olexiy Kolisnyk UKR ore 09:00

ITF Romania F2
D. Galoppini
7
3
2
O. Kolisnyk
6
6
6
Vincitore: O. Kolisnyk
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,

6 commenti

Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 29-05-2018 16:26

Scritto da lenci
Per me Rondoni può farcela contro il francese. Pareri?

Difficile

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
lenci (Guest) 29-05-2018 15:45

Per me Rondoni può farcela contro il francese. Pareri?

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
lenci (Guest) 29-05-2018 15:44

Per me Rondoni stasera può farcela contro il francese. Pareri?

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Ermy (Guest) 29-05-2018 10:36

Scritto da vr46
Riallacciandomi al post di ieri….parole di piatti “Sinner ha a potenzialità per arrivare nei top 20″…speriamo

Vabbe, ricominciamo coi top. A 16 anni cominciamo a scassargli i ……..

 3
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Marcus91
vr46 29-05-2018 08:54

Riallacciandomi al post di ieri….parole di piatti “Sinner ha a potenzialità per arrivare nei top 20″…speriamo

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Henry (Guest) 29-05-2018 08:45

Ma F.Coria non e’ squalif.?

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!