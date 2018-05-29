Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 29 Maggio 2018. I risultati di oggi

Pietro Licciardi nella foto
Spain F13 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno/strong>
Edoardo Graziani vs. Ivan Marrero Curbelo ore 10:00
ITF Spain F13
E. Graziani
4
4
I. Marrero Curbelo
6
6
Vincitore: I. Marrero Curbelo
Bosnia & Herzegovina F3 – 1° Turno
Nessun azzurro in campo oggi.
Turkey F21 – 1° Turno
Pietro Licciardi [5] vs. Igor Saveljic Non prima delle ore 11:00
ITF Turkey F21
P. Licciardi [5]
6
6
I. Saveljic
0
2
Vincitore: P. Licciardi
Italy F12 – 1° Turno – $15,000 + H
Federico Coria [1] vs. Marco Bortolotti ore 12:30
ITF Italy F12
F. Coria [1]
2
4
M. Bortolotti
6
6
Vincitore: M. Bortolotti
Jacopo Berrettini vs. Corrado Summaria 2 incontro dalle ore 12:30
ITF Italy F12
J. Berrettini
4
6
6
C. Summaria
6
3
4
Vincitore: J. Berrettini
Roberto Marcora vs. Yannick Jankovits [2] 3 incontro dalle ore 12:30
ITF Italy F12
R. Marcora
6
6
Y. Jankovits [2]
1
2
Vincitore: R. Marcora
Samuel Bensoussan [7] vs. Andrea Guerrieri Non prima delle ore 18:00
ITF Italy F12
S. Bensoussan [7]
0
6
0
A. Guerrieri•
0
2
4
Antoine Escoffier [4] vs. Pietro Rondoni Non prima delle ore 20:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alessandro Petrone [6] vs. Dante Gennaro 2 incontro dalle ore 12:30
ITF Italy F12
A. Petrone [6]
0
6
6
D. Gennaro
6
4
4
Vincitore: A. Petrone
Giovanni Fonio vs. Aleksandar Lazov ore 12:30
ITF Italy F12
G. Fonio
5
5
A. Lazov
7
7
Vincitore: A. Lazov
Romania F2 – 1° Turno
Davide Galoppini vs. Olexiy Kolisnyk ore 09:00
ITF Romania F2
D. Galoppini
7
3
2
O. Kolisnyk
6
6
6
Vincitore: O. Kolisnyk
6 commenti
Difficile
Per me Rondoni può farcela contro il francese. Pareri?
Per me Rondoni stasera può farcela contro il francese. Pareri?
Vabbe, ricominciamo coi top. A 16 anni cominciamo a scassargli i ……..
Riallacciandomi al post di ieri….parole di piatti “Sinner ha a potenzialità per arrivare nei top 20″…speriamo
Ma F.Coria non e’ squalif.?