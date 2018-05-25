Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Lione: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 6

25/05/2018 07:59 Nessun commento
Gilles Simon nella foto
Gilles Simon nella foto

FRA ATP Lyon 250 | Terra | e501.345 – Quarti di Finale e Semifinali

Court Central – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [1] Dominic Thiem AUT vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP

ATP Lyon
Dominic Thiem [1]
0
6
7
0
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
0
7
6
0
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ 
Mostra dettagli

2. Gilles Simon FRA vs Cameron Norrie GBR (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Dominic Thiem AUT OR Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP vs Dusan Lajovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP / Divij Sharan IND vs Nick Kyrgios AUS / Jack Sock USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Fabrice Martin FRA / Purav Raja IND vs Roman Jebavy CZE / Matwe Middelkoop NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,