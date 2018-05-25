ATP Lione: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 6

ATP Lyon 250 | Terra | e501.345 – Quarti di Finale e Semifinali
Court Central – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [1] Dominic Thiem vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ATP Lyon
Dominic Thiem [1]
0
6
7
0
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez•
0
7
6
0
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
ace
6-0*
6-6 → 7-6
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
D. Thiem
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-5 → 6-5
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
D. Thiem
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
D. Thiem
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
D. Thiem
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
ace
3-5*
4*-5
4*-6
df
6-6 → 6-7
D. Thiem
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Thiem
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
D. Thiem
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
3-4 → 4-4
D. Thiem
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
D. Thiem
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Gilles Simon vs Cameron Norrie (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Dominic Thiem OR Guillermo Garcia-Lopez vs Dusan Lajovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez / Divij Sharan vs Nick Kyrgios / Jack Sock
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Fabrice Martin / Purav Raja vs Roman Jebavy / Matwe Middelkoop
Il match deve ancora iniziare
