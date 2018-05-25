Roland Garros: I Risultati del Turno Decisivo delle Qualificazioni. Chiesa e la prima volta in un main draw. Eterna Schiavone. Fuori Bolelli, Giannessi e Martina Trevisan

Deborah Chiesa e Francesca Schiavone hanno centrato la qualificazione al tabellone principale del Roland Garros.

Al turno decisivo la 21enne trentina ha sconfitto per 76(5) 62 l’olandese Arantxa Rus, terza testa di serie delle “quali”. Per la Chiesa sarà la prima partecipazione in carriera al main draw di un Major.

La 37enne milanese, vincitrice del titolo nel 2010, se l’è guadagnata liquidando per 60 61 la r ussa Evgeniya Rodina, undicesima testa di serie delle “quali”.

Nulla da fare, invece, per Martina Trevisan che ha ceduto per 16 64 63 alla statunitense Grace Min: un peccato perché nel set decisivo la 24enne fiorentina era avanti 3-0 con doppio break ed ha avuto anche la chance del 4-0 prima di subire un parziale di sei game consecutivi.

Simone Bolelli ed Alessandro Giannessi fuori al turno decisivo delle qualificazioni del Roland Garros.

Il bolognese, 20esima testa di serie, è stato sconfitto per 60 62 dal colombiano Santiago Giraldo. Il ligure ha invece ceduto per 46 64 62 al lettone Ernests Gulbis (semifinalista nell’edizione del 2014), che nel turno precedente aveva fermato anche Stefano Travaglia.

Roland Garros Qualificazioni Grand Slam | Terra | TD Quali

Alessandro Giannessi vs Ernests Gulbis

