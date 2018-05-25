Roland Garros 2018 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: I Risultati del Turno Decisivo delle Qualificazioni. Chiesa e la prima volta in un main draw. Eterna Schiavone. Fuori Bolelli, Giannessi e Martina Trevisan

25/05/2018 16:00 312 commenti
Deborah Chiesa classe 1996
Deborah Chiesa e Francesca Schiavone hanno centrato la qualificazione al tabellone principale del Roland Garros.
Al turno decisivo la 21enne trentina ha sconfitto per 76(5) 62 l’olandese Arantxa Rus, terza testa di serie delle “quali”. Per la Chiesa sarà la prima partecipazione in carriera al main draw di un Major.
La 37enne milanese, vincitrice del titolo nel 2010, se l’è guadagnata liquidando per 60 61 la r ussa Evgeniya Rodina, undicesima testa di serie delle “quali”.
Nulla da fare, invece, per Martina Trevisan che ha ceduto per 16 64 63 alla statunitense Grace Min: un peccato perché nel set decisivo la 24enne fiorentina era avanti 3-0 con doppio break ed ha avuto anche la chance del 4-0 prima di subire un parziale di sei game consecutivi.

Simone Bolelli ed Alessandro Giannessi fuori al turno decisivo delle qualificazioni del Roland Garros.
Il bolognese, 20esima testa di serie, è stato sconfitto per 60 62 dal colombiano Santiago Giraldo. Il ligure ha invece ceduto per 46 64 62 al lettone Ernests Gulbis (semifinalista nell’edizione del 2014), che nel turno precedente aveva fermato anche Stefano Travaglia.

FRA Roland Garros Qualificazioni Grand Slam | Terra | TD Quali

Court 6 – Ore: 10:00
Ruben Bemelmans BEL vs Thomaz Bellucci BRA

GS Roland Garros
Ruben Bemelmans [3]
2
6
5
Thomaz Bellucci
6
2
7
Vincitore: Thomaz Bellucci
Santiago Giraldo COL vs Simone Bolelli ITA

GS Roland Garros
Santiago Giraldo
6
6
Simone Bolelli [20]
0
2
Vincitore: Santiago Giraldo
Evgeniya Rodina RUS vs Francesca Schiavone ITA

GS Roland Garros
Evgeniya Rodina [10]
0
1
Francesca Schiavone
6
6
Vincitore: Francesca Schiavone
Rebecca Peterson SWE vs Ysaline Bonaventure BEL

GS Roland Garros
Rebecca Peterson [2]
4
6
6
Ysaline Bonaventure [21]
6
1
0
Vincitore: Rebecca Peterson
Court 7 – Ore: 10:00
Bernard Tomic AUS vs Goncalo Oliveira POR

GS Roland Garros
Bernard Tomic
7
7
Goncalo Oliveira
6
5
Vincitore: Bernard Tomic
Irina Bara ROU vs Caroline Dolehide USA

GS Roland Garros
Irina Bara
4
3
Caroline Dolehide [17]
6
6
Vincitore: Caroline Dolehide
Georgina Garcia perez ESP vs Harmony Tan FRA

GS Roland Garros
Georgina Garcia perez
6
6
Harmony Tan
3
1
Vincitore: Georgina Garcia perez
Court 8 – Ore: 10:00
Elias Ymer SWE vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND

GS Roland Garros
Elias Ymer [13]
6
6
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
3
4
Vincitore: Elias Ymer
Viktorija Golubic SUI vs Anna Kalinskaya RUS

GS Roland Garros
Viktorija Golubic [6]
3
7
6
Anna Kalinskaya
6
6
4
Vincitore: Viktorija Golubic
Veronika Kudermetova RUS vs Barbora Krejcikova CZE

GS Roland Garros
Veronika Kudermetova
2
2
Barbora Krejcikova
6
6
Vincitore: Barbora Krejcikova
Court 9 – Ore: 10:00
Carlos Taberner ESP vs Oscar Otte GER

GS Roland Garros
Carlos Taberner
6
2
6
Oscar Otte
2
6
4
Vincitore: Carlos Taberner
Peter Polansky CAN vs Jozef Kovalik SVK

GS Roland Garros
Peter Polansky [14]
6
6
Jozef Kovalik
7
7
Vincitore: Jozef Kovalik
Rebecca Sramkova SVK vs Magdalena Frech POL

GS Roland Garros
Rebecca Sramkova
6
2
3
Magdalena Frech
4
6
6
Vincitore: Magdalena Frech
Court 12 – Ore: 10:00
Martin Klizan SVK vs Juan Ignacio Londero ARG

GS Roland Garros
Martin Klizan [10]
6
4
7
Juan Ignacio Londero
4
6
6
Vincitore: Martin Klizan
Guido Andreozzi ARG vs Mohamed Safwat EGY

GS Roland Garros
Guido Andreozzi [9]
6
6
Mohamed Safwat
4
4
Vincitore: Guido Andreozzi
Court 14 – Ore: 10:00
Arantxa Rus NED vs Deborah Chiesa ITA

GS Roland Garros
Arantxa Rus [3]
6
2
Deborah Chiesa
7
6
Vincitore: Deborah Chiesa
Grace Min USA vs Martina Trevisan ITA

GS Roland Garros
Grace Min
1
6
6
Martina Trevisan
6
4
3
Vincitore: Grace Min
Bianca Andreescu CAN vs Richel Hogenkamp NED

GS Roland Garros
Bianca Andreescu
3
6
Richel Hogenkamp [22]
6
7
Vincitore: Richel Hogenkamp
Alexandra Dulgheru ROU vs Tamara Korpatsch GER

GS Roland Garros
Alexandra Dulgheru
6*
6
5
6
Tamara Korpatsch
6
1
7
6
Court 16 – Ore: 10:00
Jaume Munar ESP vs Duckhee Lee KOR

GS Roland Garros
Jaume Munar
6
6
7
Duckhee Lee
7
0
6
Vincitore: Jaume Munar
Rogerio Dutra silva BRA vs Zdenek Kolar CZE

GS Roland Garros
Rogerio Dutra silva [6]
6
6
Zdenek Kolar
0
4
Vincitore: Rogerio Dutra silva
Court 18 – Ore: 10:00
Casper Ruud NOR vs Alexandre Muller FRA

GS Roland Garros
Casper Ruud
6
6
Alexandre Muller
1
3
Vincitore: Casper Ruud
Mariana Duque-marino COL vs Dalila Jakupovic SLO

GS Roland Garros
Mariana Duque-marino [7]
4
6
7
Dalila Jakupovic [13]
6
1
5
Vincitore: Mariana Duque-marino
Alessandro Giannessi ITA vs Ernests Gulbis LAT

GS Roland Garros
Alessandro Giannessi
6
4
2
Ernests Gulbis
4
6
6
Vincitore: Ernests Gulbis
Antony (Guest) 25-05-2018 18:52

Grande Schiavo

Vince (Guest) 25-05-2018 18:20

Grandi complimenti a Francesca, ma personalmente dopo ieri non avevo dubbi che ce l’avrebbe fatta.

Tuttavia, la notizia del giorno, per me è che Deborah Chiesa ha fatto un altro step verso il tennis di prima fascia…in questi giorni si è migliorata giorno per giorno, e visto il valore delle giocatrici battute una dopo l’altra, (tra l’altro vincerne 3 di fila, non è mai semplice perchè si può sempre incappare nella giornata storta), si può ragionevolmente immaginare che abbia ancora parecchi margini di milgioramento, rispetto alla sua attuale classifica.

Ovviamente vedo che si parla più della sconfitta della Trevisan, (che non ho visto e quindi mi astengo dal giudicare) che della vittoria della Chiesa….niente di nuovo sotto il sole di Livetennis.it 🙂

Carl 25-05-2018 18:10

Scritto da Roberto
Schiavone e Chiesa si sa già chi hanno pescato?
Un bel Schiavone-Giorgi ci starebbe!

Decisamente più suggestivo Sharapova – Schiavone!

E vuoi mettere, a parte aces, vincenti, serve-and-volley e smorzate, che meravigliosa ed irripetibile cacofonia di grunting!

Quinzi e Giorgi io ci credo(1926) (Guest) 25-05-2018 18:03

Scritto da keope77
Questi i sorteggi dei Qualificati/LL:
(LL) Zopp – (14) Sock
Basic – (Q) Pavlasek
(28) F. Lopez – (LL) Stakhovsky
(Q) Hurkacz – Sandgren
Sela – (Q) Ymer (il vincente potrebbe incontrare Fognini)
(LL) Polansky – Herbert
Thompson – (Q) Ruud
(Q) Klizan – Djere
(21) Kyrgios – (Q) Tomic (!!!)
Delbonis – (Q) Bellucci
(Q) Kovalik – (10) Carreno Busta
Baghdatis – (Q) Giraldo
(Q) Munar – Ferrer
(Q) Dutra Silva – (20) Djokovic
(Q) Andreozzi – Fritz
(7) Thiem – (Q) Ivashka
Tsitsipas – (Q) Taberner
(LL) Otte – Berrettini
(Q) Gulbis – (29) Muller (il vincente potrebbe incontrare Berrettini)
(26) Dzumhur – (Q) Kudla

Per essere uno slam il nostro BBB ha 2 turni alla sua portata

Carl 25-05-2018 18:02

Se resta confermato che c’è solo un posto LL femminile, grazie alla rinuncia di Niculescu, se lo giocheranno ai dadi:

Rus (3) #106
Rodina(10) #113
Jakupovic (13) #121
Bonaventure (21) #132

Carl 25-05-2018 17:51

Scritto da keope77
Il regolamento ATP dice che si ripescano tanti giocatori quanti sono i posti vacanti +1
(If there is a vacancy
in the main draw when qualifying is completed then the order of the two (2) highest
ranked players shall be randomly drawn, thereafter the order shall follow the
players’ rankings, unless there are two (2) or more withdrawals at the time the
Qualifying competition is fi nished in which case the size of the random draw will
be the number of withdrawals plus one (1).)
Evidentemente nei tornei ITF sono i posti vacanti +2.
Peccato per Simone quindi.

Gli slam hanno un regolamento a parte, vedi post 113.

Inoltre ricordo per i meno assidui che da quest’anno negli slam c’è una nuova regola relativa alla spartizione del prize money in caso di rinuncia, proprio per favorire le cancellazioni di chi non è oggettivamente in buona condizione fisica.

Carl 25-05-2018 17:49

Kyrgios – Tomic da non perdere!

tinapica 25-05-2018 17:40

Scritto da Fabblack
@ tinapica (#2114010)
Ogni tanto riesce fuori questo discorso (come d’altra parte ad ogni torneo quello dei LL).
Discorsi da vero incompetente di sport in generale e di ciclismo in particolare.
Come Federer, che per giunta ha un età avanzata ed ha tutto il diritto di scegliere quali tornei giocare (visto che il regolamento glielo consente), anche i ciclisti lo fanno.
Nessuno, ripeto NESSUNO, corre Giro d’Italia, Tour de France e Vuelta nello stesso anno. Per non dire (anzi lo dico) che NESSUNO corre tutte le classiche di primavera (Milano-San Remo, Giro delle Fiandre, Gand-Wevelghem, Amstel Gold Race, Parigi-Roubaix).
In più, i tennisti praticano uno sport individuale e non devono rendere conto a nessuno, mentre i ciclisti fanno parte di squadre che loro stesse li gestiscono in maniera tale da avere una o più punte in forma al momento giusto per le varie competizioni.

Innanzitutto, da incompetente qual sarei, mi permetto di ricordarle un nome a caso -Marino Lejarreta- che negli anni ‘80 e ‘90 (quando cioè chilometraggi e durezza delle corse ciclistiche erano ben maggiori di oggidì) correva nello stesso anno le tre maggiori corse a tappe terminandole tutte entro le prime dieci posizioni: forse ad una persona competente come lei resta in mente solo chi vince. Il mio discorso invece andava proprio in direzione opposta, affermando che si può essere ricordati per sempre anche per aver avuto il coraggio di osare l’impensabile pur a rischio della sconfitta. Nel riferimento a Froome non pensavo al fatto che possa vincere nello stesso anno solare Giro, Tour e Vuelta (anche se con l’impresa odierna rischia, fino a squalifica contraria, di fare filotto in due annate consecutive, cosa finora riuscita solo a Merckx e Hinault e, nel tennis recente, a Djokovic) ma proprio al fatto di aver osato attaccare ad 80 chilometri dal traguardo odierno rischiando di saltare lui per aria pur di provare, per ora con ragione, a compiere una impresa che si imprima a chiare lettere nella Storia dello Sport.
Permette che, tifando Federer, possa avere desiderio di vederlo gettare il cuore oltre l’ostacolo per provare a realizzare ciò che a nessuno riesce da 49 anni e che secondo me è alla sua portata? Permette che della sua pavidità io mi rammarichi?
Poi -ci mancherebbe altro- Federer è padrone di fare quel che crede e non c’è alcun scandalo nel fatto che, a 37 come a 30 o 25 anni, decida in perfetta indipendenza dai desideri di chi lo segue
Il fatto che pratichi uno sport individuale non c’entra un accidente, a meno che lei abbia veramente convinzione che sia stata la squadra ad obbligare Froome a disputare questo Giro e non lui ad aver voluto provare ad ascrivere il proprio nome nell’Olimpo del ciclismo. In tal caso per vedere il volto di chi sia sportivamente incompetente si metta davanti ad uno specchio.

Roberto (Guest) 25-05-2018 17:39

Schiavone e Chiesa si sa già chi hanno pescato?
Un bel Schiavone-Giorgi ci starebbe!

Luke (Guest) 25-05-2018 17:34

@ Andre Agassi (#2114091)

Lui intanto era lì a giocarsela, al ROLAND GARROS! Tu? Sul divano a mangiarle le olive?

Roger Rose (Guest) 25-05-2018 17:33

Occhio a Schiavone, questa è in grado di fare qualsiasi cosa..

keope77 (Guest) 25-05-2018 17:32

Questi i sorteggi dei Qualificati/LL:
(LL) Zopp – (14) Sock
Basic – (Q) Pavlasek
(28) F. Lopez – (LL) Stakhovsky
(Q) Hurkacz – Sandgren
Sela – (Q) Ymer (il vincente potrebbe incontrare Fognini)
(LL) Polansky – Herbert
Thompson – (Q) Ruud
(Q) Klizan – Djere
(21) Kyrgios – (Q) Tomic (!!!)
Delbonis – (Q) Bellucci
(Q) Kovalik – (10) Carreno Busta
Baghdatis – (Q) Giraldo
(Q) Munar – Ferrer
(Q) Dutra Silva – (20) Djokovic
(Q) Andreozzi – Fritz
(7) Thiem – (Q) Ivashka
Tsitsipas – (Q) Taberner
(LL) Otte – Berrettini
(Q) Gulbis – (29) Muller (il vincente potrebbe incontrare Berrettini)
(26) Dzumhur – (Q) Kudla

