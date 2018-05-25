Roland Garros: I Risultati del Turno Decisivo delle Qualificazioni. Chiesa e la prima volta in un main draw. Eterna Schiavone. Fuori Bolelli, Giannessi e Martina Trevisan

Deborah Chiesa classe 1996
Deborah Chiesa e Francesca Schiavone hanno centrato la qualificazione al tabellone principale del Roland Garros.
Al turno decisivo la 21enne trentina ha sconfitto per 76(5) 62 l’olandese Arantxa Rus, terza testa di serie delle “quali”. Per la Chiesa sarà la prima partecipazione in carriera al main draw di un Major.
La 37enne milanese, vincitrice del titolo nel 2010, se l’è guadagnata liquidando per 60 61 la r ussa Evgeniya Rodina, undicesima testa di serie delle “quali”.
Nulla da fare, invece, per Martina Trevisan che ha ceduto per 16 64 63 alla statunitense Grace Min: un peccato perché nel set decisivo la 24enne fiorentina era avanti 3-0 con doppio break ed ha avuto anche la chance del 4-0 prima di subire un parziale di sei game consecutivi.
Simone Bolelli ed Alessandro Giannessi fuori al turno decisivo delle qualificazioni del Roland Garros.
Il bolognese, 20esima testa di serie, è stato sconfitto per 60 62 dal colombiano Santiago Giraldo. Il ligure ha invece ceduto per 46 64 62 al lettone Ernests Gulbis (semifinalista nell’edizione del 2014), che nel turno precedente aveva fermato anche Stefano Travaglia.
Grande Schiavo
Grandi complimenti a Francesca, ma personalmente dopo ieri non avevo dubbi che ce l’avrebbe fatta.
Tuttavia, la notizia del giorno, per me è che Deborah Chiesa ha fatto un altro step verso il tennis di prima fascia…in questi giorni si è migliorata giorno per giorno, e visto il valore delle giocatrici battute una dopo l’altra, (tra l’altro vincerne 3 di fila, non è mai semplice perchè si può sempre incappare nella giornata storta), si può ragionevolmente immaginare che abbia ancora parecchi margini di milgioramento, rispetto alla sua attuale classifica.
Ovviamente vedo che si parla più della sconfitta della Trevisan, (che non ho visto e quindi mi astengo dal giudicare) che della vittoria della Chiesa….niente di nuovo sotto il sole di Livetennis.it 🙂
Decisamente più suggestivo Sharapova – Schiavone!
E vuoi mettere, a parte aces, vincenti, serve-and-volley e smorzate, che meravigliosa ed irripetibile cacofonia di grunting!
Per essere uno slam il nostro BBB ha 2 turni alla sua portata
Se resta confermato che c’è solo un posto LL femminile, grazie alla rinuncia di Niculescu, se lo giocheranno ai dadi:
Rus (3) #106
Rodina(10) #113
Jakupovic (13) #121
Bonaventure (21) #132
Gli slam hanno un regolamento a parte, vedi post 113.
Inoltre ricordo per i meno assidui che da quest’anno negli slam c’è una nuova regola relativa alla spartizione del prize money in caso di rinuncia, proprio per favorire le cancellazioni di chi non è oggettivamente in buona condizione fisica.
Kyrgios – Tomic da non perdere!
Innanzitutto, da incompetente qual sarei, mi permetto di ricordarle un nome a caso -Marino Lejarreta- che negli anni ‘80 e ‘90 (quando cioè chilometraggi e durezza delle corse ciclistiche erano ben maggiori di oggidì) correva nello stesso anno le tre maggiori corse a tappe terminandole tutte entro le prime dieci posizioni: forse ad una persona competente come lei resta in mente solo chi vince. Il mio discorso invece andava proprio in direzione opposta, affermando che si può essere ricordati per sempre anche per aver avuto il coraggio di osare l’impensabile pur a rischio della sconfitta. Nel riferimento a Froome non pensavo al fatto che possa vincere nello stesso anno solare Giro, Tour e Vuelta (anche se con l’impresa odierna rischia, fino a squalifica contraria, di fare filotto in due annate consecutive, cosa finora riuscita solo a Merckx e Hinault e, nel tennis recente, a Djokovic) ma proprio al fatto di aver osato attaccare ad 80 chilometri dal traguardo odierno rischiando di saltare lui per aria pur di provare, per ora con ragione, a compiere una impresa che si imprima a chiare lettere nella Storia dello Sport.
Permette che, tifando Federer, possa avere desiderio di vederlo gettare il cuore oltre l’ostacolo per provare a realizzare ciò che a nessuno riesce da 49 anni e che secondo me è alla sua portata? Permette che della sua pavidità io mi rammarichi?
Poi -ci mancherebbe altro- Federer è padrone di fare quel che crede e non c’è alcun scandalo nel fatto che, a 37 come a 30 o 25 anni, decida in perfetta indipendenza dai desideri di chi lo segue
Il fatto che pratichi uno sport individuale non c’entra un accidente, a meno che lei abbia veramente convinzione che sia stata la squadra ad obbligare Froome a disputare questo Giro e non lui ad aver voluto provare ad ascrivere il proprio nome nell’Olimpo del ciclismo. In tal caso per vedere il volto di chi sia sportivamente incompetente si metta davanti ad uno specchio.
Schiavone e Chiesa si sa già chi hanno pescato?
Un bel Schiavone-Giorgi ci starebbe!
@ Andre Agassi (#2114091)
Lui intanto era lì a giocarsela, al ROLAND GARROS! Tu? Sul divano a mangiarle le olive?
Occhio a Schiavone, questa è in grado di fare qualsiasi cosa..
Questi i sorteggi dei Qualificati/LL:
(LL) Zopp – (14) Sock
Basic – (Q) Pavlasek
(28) F. Lopez – (LL) Stakhovsky
(Q) Hurkacz – Sandgren
Sela – (Q) Ymer (il vincente potrebbe incontrare Fognini)
(LL) Polansky – Herbert
Thompson – (Q) Ruud
(Q) Klizan – Djere
(21) Kyrgios – (Q) Tomic (!!!)
Delbonis – (Q) Bellucci
(Q) Kovalik – (10) Carreno Busta
Baghdatis – (Q) Giraldo
(Q) Munar – Ferrer
(Q) Dutra Silva – (20) Djokovic
(Q) Andreozzi – Fritz
(7) Thiem – (Q) Ivashka
Tsitsipas – (Q) Taberner
(LL) Otte – Berrettini
(Q) Gulbis – (29) Muller (il vincente potrebbe incontrare Berrettini)
(26) Dzumhur – (Q) Kudla