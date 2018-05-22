Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 22 Maggio 2018. Live dettagliato

Federico Iannacone nella foto
ITF Poland F4 – 1° Turno
Gennaro vs Wojcik
ITF Poland F4
D. Gennaro [3]
6
6
Y. Wojcik
3
2
Vincitore: D. Gennaro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Gennaro
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Wojcik
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Y. Wojcik
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Gennaro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
D. Gennaro
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
D. Gennaro
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Y. Wojcik
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
D. Gennaro
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Y. Wojcik
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
D. Gennaro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Hungary F3 – 1° Turno
Mammetgulyyev vs Sardella
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ukraine F3 – 1° Turno
Didenko vs Bessire
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Italy F11 – 1° Turno
ITF Italy F11 – van Rijthoven vs Caparco
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Italy F11 – Petrone vs Galoppini
ITF Italy F11
A. Petrone [6]
40
3
6
0
D. Galoppini•
0
6
1
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Galoppini
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
A. Petrone
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
D. Galoppini
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
A. Petrone
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
D. Galoppini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
A. Petrone
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Galoppini
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
A. Petrone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
D. Galoppini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Petrone
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
D. Galoppini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Petrone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Galoppini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
ITF Italy F11 – Summaria vs Agamenone
ITF Italy F11
C. Summaria•
15
6
6
F. Agamenone
0
3
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Agamenone
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
C. Summaria
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
C. Summaria
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
C. Summaria
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
F. Agamenone
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
C. Summaria
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Summaria
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
F. Agamenone
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
C. Summaria
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
F. Agamenone
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
F. Agamenone
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
C. Summaria
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
ITF Italy F11 – Brancaccio vs Berrettini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Italy F11 – Iannaccone vs Lakat
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ITF Italy F11 – Grazioso vs Tabatruong
ITF Italy F11
A. Grazioso
0
2
M. Tabatruong•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Grazioso
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Grazioso
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 – 1° Turno
Picchione vs Paz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pavlovic vs Prevosto
ITF Bosnia & Herzegovina F2
L. Pavlovic
0
3
0
L. Prevosto•
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Pavlovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
L. Pavlovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
L. Prevosto
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
L. Pavlovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
L. Prevosto
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
L. Pavlovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Uganda F4 – 1° Turno
Nessun azzurro in campo oggi.
ITF Sweden F3 – 1° Turno
Montero vs Bortolotti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ornago vs Renard
ITF Sweden F3
F. Ornago [3]
15
6
0
L. Renard•
30
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Ornago
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
L. Renard
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
L. Renard
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
L. Renard
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
F. Ornago
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
L. Renard
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
ITF Tunisia F20 – 1° Turno
Colautti vs Vilardo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
