Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 22 Maggio 2018. Live dettagliato

Federico Iannacone nella foto
POL ITF Poland F4 – 1° Turno
Gennaro vs Wojcik

ITF Poland F4
D. Gennaro [3]
6
6
Y. Wojcik
3
2
Vincitore: D. Gennaro
HUN Hungary F3 – 1° Turno
Mammetgulyyev vs Sardella

UKR Ukraine F3 – 1° Turno
Didenko vs Bessire

ITA Italy F11 – 1° Turno
ITF Italy F11 – van Rijthoven vs Caparco

ITF Italy F11 – Petrone vs Galoppini

ITF Italy F11
A. Petrone [6]
40
3
6
0
D. Galoppini
0
6
1
1
ITF Italy F11 – Summaria vs Agamenone

ITF Italy F11
C. Summaria
15
6
6
F. Agamenone
0
3
5
ITF Italy F11 – Brancaccio vs Berrettini

ITF Italy F11 – Iannaccone vs Lakat

ITF Italy F11 – Grazioso vs Tabatruong

ITF Italy F11
A. Grazioso
0
2
M. Tabatruong
0
1
BHI Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 – 1° Turno
Picchione vs Paz

Pavlovic vs Prevosto

ITF Bosnia & Herzegovina F2
L. Pavlovic
0
3
0
L. Prevosto
0
6
0
UGA Uganda F4 – 1° Turno
SWE ITF Sweden F3 – 1° Turno
Montero vs Bortolotti

Ornago vs Renard

ITF Sweden F3
F. Ornago [3]
15
6
0
L. Renard
30
3
0
TUN ITF Tunisia F20 – 1° Turno
Colautti vs Vilardo

