Roland Garros 2018 - Day 1 Quali ATP, Copertina

Roland Garros: I Risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

21/05/2018 13:20 9 commenti
I risultati dal Roland Garros
I risultati dal Roland Garros

FRA Roland Garros Qualificazioni Grand Slam | Terra | 1° Turno Quali

** Court 6 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Alexandre MULLER (FRA) contre Donald YOUNG (USA)[19]

GS Roland Garros
Alexandre Muller
7
6
Donald Young [19]
6
3
2 QM 1 Ernesto ESCOBEDO (USA) contre Geoffrey BLANCANEAUX (FRA)

GS Roland Garros
Ernesto Escobedo
4
6
2
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
6
4
6
3 QM 1 Dennis NOVIKOV (USA) contre Duckhee LEE (KOR)

GS Roland Garros
Dennis Novikov
2
2
Duckhee Lee
6
6
Vincitore: Duckhee Lee
4 QM 1 Tim SMYCZEK (USA)[11] contre Jaume MUNAR (ESP)

GS Roland Garros
Tim Smyczek [11]
30
3
1
Jaume Munar
15
6
1
5 QM 1 Bernard TOMIC (AUS) contre Darian KING (BAR)

** Court 7 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Hugo GRENIER (FRA) contre Hubert HURKACZ (POL)

GS Roland Garros
Hugo Grenier
1
4
Hubert Hurkacz
6
6
2 QM 1 Ruben BEMELMANS (BEL)[3] contre Ugo HUMBERT (FRA)

GS Roland Garros
Ruben Bemelmans [3]
6
6
6
Ugo Humbert
4
7
3
3 QM 1 Jaimee Floyd ANGELE (FRA) contre Thanasi KOKKINAKIS (AUS)

GS Roland Garros
Jaimee Floyd Angele
6
3
1
Thanasi Kokkinakis
1
6
6
Vincitore: Thanasi Kokkinakis
4 QM 1 Viktor GALOVIC (CRO) contre Kenny DE SCHEPPER (FRA)

5 QM 1 Andrea COLLARINI (ARG) contre Quentin HALYS (FRA)[21]

** Court 8 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Martin KLIZAN (SVK) [10] contre Sumit NAGAL (IND)

GS Roland Garros
Martin Klizan [10]
4
6
6
Sumit Nagal
6
4
1
2 QM 1 Hugo GASTON (FRA) contre Jurgen ZOPP (EST) [24]

GS Roland Garros
Hugo Gaston
7
4
2
Jurgen Zopp [24]
5
6
6
3 QM 1 Antoine HOANG (FRA) contre Carlos BERLOCQ (ARG) [25]

GS Roland Garros
Antoine Hoang
0
4
7
0
Carlos Berlocq [25]
0
6
5
0
4 QM 1 Gerald MELZER (AUT)[4] contre Alessandro GIANNESSI ITA

5 QM 1 Egor GERASIMOV (BLR) contre Sergiy STAKHOVSKY (UKR)[18]

** Court 9 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Evan KING (USA) contre Dennis NOVAK (AUT)

GS Roland Garros
Evan King
0
3
Dennis Novak
6
6
2 QM 1 Thiago MONTEIRO (BRA)[5] contre Casper RUUD (NOR)

GS Roland Garros
Thiago Monteiro [5]
3
3
Casper Ruud
6
6
3 QM 1 Elias YMER (SWE)[13] contre Aleksandr NEDOVYESOV (KAZ)

GS Roland Garros
Elias Ymer [13]
0
7
6
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
6
5
1
4 QM 1 Goncalo OLIVEIRA (POR) contre Jason KUBLER (AUS)

GS Roland Garros
Goncalo Oliveira
15
6
3
Jason Kubler
0
2
4
5 QM 1 Ramkumar RAMANATHAN (IND) [12] contre Jay CLARKE (GBR)

** Court 12 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Attila BALAZS (HUN) contre Miomir KECMANOVIC (SRB)

GS Roland Garros
Attila Balazs
2
6
3
Miomir Kecmanovic
6
3
6
2 QM 1 Marco TRUNGELLITI (ARG) contre Renzo OLIVO (ARG)

GS Roland Garros
Marco Trungelliti
6
7
Renzo Olivo
3
5
3 QM 1 Yannick MADEN (GER) [16] contre Carlos TABERNER (ESP)

GS Roland Garros
Yannick Maden [16]
1
5
Carlos Taberner
6
7
Vincitore: Carlos Taberner
4 QM 1 Jan CHOINSKI (GER) contre Alexander BUBLIK (KAZ) [27]

GS Roland Garros
Jan Choinski
30
0
Alexander Bublik [27]
15
1
5 QM 1 Juan Ignacio LONDERO (ARG) contre Nikola MILOJEVIC (SRB)

** Court 13 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Adam PAVLASEK (CZE) contre Blaz KAVCIC (SLO)

GS Roland Garros
Adam Pavlasek
0
6
0
Blaz Kavcic
0
3
0
2 QM 1 Kamil MAJCHRZAK (POL) contre Nino SERDARUSIC (CRO)

GS Roland Garros
Kamil Majchrzak
4
3
Nino Serdarusic
6
6
3 QM 1 Ilya IVASHKA (BLR)[2] contre Joao DOMINGUES (POR)

4 QM 1 Facundo BAGNIS (ARG) contre Ricardo OJEDA LARA (ESP)

GS Roland Garros
Facundo Bagnis
7
6
Ricardo Ojeda lara
5
1
Vincitore: Facundo Bagnis
** Court 14 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Yannick HANFMANN (GER) [15] contre Christopher EUBANKS (USA)

GS Roland Garros
Yannick Hanfmann [15]
7
7
Christopher Eubanks
6
5
2 QM 1 Daniel GIMENO-TRAVER (ESP) contre Sebastian OFNER (AUT)[29]

GS Roland Garros
Daniel Gimeno-traver
6
6
Sebastian Ofner [29]
4
4
3 QM 1 Matthias BACHINGER (GER) contre Thomaz BELLUCCI (BRA)

GS Roland Garros
Matthias Bachinger
3
4
Thomaz Bellucci
6
6
4 QM 1 Adrian MENENDEZ-MACEIRAS (ESP) [8] contre Santiago GIRALDO (COL)

GS Roland Garros
Adrian Menendez-maceiras [8]
2
4
Santiago Giraldo
6
6
5 QM 1 Salvatore CARUSOITA contre Prajnesh GUNNESWARAN (IND)

** Court 15 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Akira SANTILLAN (AUS) contre Go SOEDA (JPN)

GS Roland Garros
Akira Santillan
6
6
Go Soeda
2
2
2 QM 1 Denis KUDLA (USA)[7] contre Guilherme CLEZAR (BRA)

GS Roland Garros
Denis Kudla [7]
6
6
7
Guilherme Clezar
3
7
5
3 QM 1 Tobias KAMKE (GER) contre Alex BOLT (AUS)

GS Roland Garros
Tobias Kamke
6
6
Alex Bolt
2
4
Vincitore: Tobias Kamke
4 QM 1 Uladzimir IGNATIK (BLR) contre Marc POLMANS (AUS)

GS Roland Garros
Uladzimir Ignatik
15
5
Marc Polmans
40
6
5 QM 1 Pedro MARTINEZ (ESP) contre Marcelo AREVALO (ESA) [32]

** Court 16 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Illya MARCHENKO (UKR) contre Hugo DELLIEN (BOL)[22]

GS Roland Garros
Illya Marchenko
4
2
Hugo Dellien [22]
6
6
2 QM 1 Mats MORAING (GER) contre Pedro SOUSA (POR)[17]

GS Roland Garros
Mats Moraing
4
7
4
Pedro Sousa [17]
6
5
6
3 QM 1 Jason JUNG (TPE) contre Lorenzo SONEGO ITA [26]

GS Roland Garros
Jason Jung
2
4
Lorenzo Sonego [26]
6
6
Vincitore: Lorenzo Sonego
4 QM 1 Felix AUGER-ALIASSIME (CAN) contre Lloyd HARRIS (RSA)

GS Roland Garros
Felix Auger-aliassime
30
6
1
Lloyd Harris
0
4
0
** Court 18 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Taro DANIEL (JPN) [1] contre Victor ESTRELLA BURGOS (DOM)

GS Roland Garros
Taro Daniel [1]
6
4
6
Victor Estrella burgos
4
6
0
2 QM 1 Benjamin BONZI (FRA) contre Daniel Elahi GALAN (COL)

GS Roland Garros
Benjamin Bonzi
6
6
6
Daniel Elahi Galan
7
4
7
3 QM 1 Jurgen MELZER (AUT) contre Gleb SAKHAROV (FRA)

GS Roland Garros
Jurgen Melzer
15
6
4
Gleb Sakharov
40
2
3
4 QM 1 Oscar OTTE (GER) contre Johan TATLOT (FRA)

5 QM 1 Filip PELIWO (CAN) contre Constant LESTIENNE (FRA)

mauro59 (Guest) 21-05-2018 15:16

Grenier ha perso…HURKACZ….

 9
aureliriccardo 21-05-2018 15:16

Scritto da Carl

Scritto da pool aster
Finalmente! !! Incominciavo a disperare di poter avere il Live di Sonego

Si può anche tranquillamente vedere, in maniera ufficiale a pagamento, su Eurosport Player, e di conseguenza sui soliti siti di streaming.

sapete come poter trasferire il link di videostream su un lettore esterno tipo vlc o simili?

 8
pool aster (Guest) 21-05-2018 15:13

Bravissimo Lorenzo! ✌

 7
pool aster (Guest) 21-05-2018 15:11

Scritto da Carl

Scritto da pool aster
Finalmente! !! Incominciavo a disperare di poter avere il Live di Sonego

Si può anche tranquillamente vedere, in maniera ufficiale a pagamento, su Eurosport Player, e di conseguenza sui soliti siti di streaming.

Ahimè non posso accedere né a televisore né a computer. Lo seguo col cellulare. Su livestream di Google non danno i punti intermedi, tranne che per 2 campi, in genere occupati da giocatori francesi. Quindi ti spunta fuori il game all’improvviso, senza sapere neppure chi è al servizio in quel momento.
Livetennis è una benedizione!!! Grazie per il gran lavoro che c’è dietro a tutto questo

6
LiveTennis.it Staff 21-05-2018 15:03

@ GUESTISSIMO (#2111023)

No, purtroppo non tutti sanno quanta fatica ci vuole avere questi Live punto su punto per ogni torneo. Un abbraccio

 5
GUESTISSIMO (Guest) 21-05-2018 14:53

@ pibla (#2110950)

bravi mica troppo 🙂 diciamo che si erano dimenticati 🙂

Ma comunque può succedere

 4
Carl 21-05-2018 13:39

Scritto da pool aster
Finalmente! !! Incominciavo a disperare di poter avere il Live di Sonego

Si può anche tranquillamente vedere, in maniera ufficiale a pagamento, su Eurosport Player, e di conseguenza sui soliti siti di streaming.

 3
pibla 21-05-2018 13:33

Brava Redazione!

 2
pool aster (Guest) 21-05-2018 13:31

Finalmente! !! Incominciavo a disperare di poter avere il Live di Sonego

 1
