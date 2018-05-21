Roland Garros: I Risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

I risultati dal Roland Garros
Roland Garros Qualificazioni Grand Slam | Terra | 1° Turno Quali
** Court 6 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Alexandre MULLER (FRA) contre Donald YOUNG (USA)[19]
GS Roland Garros
Alexandre Muller
7
6
Donald Young [19]
6
3
2 QM 1 Ernesto ESCOBEDO (USA) contre Geoffrey BLANCANEAUX (FRA)
GS Roland Garros
Ernesto Escobedo
4
6
2
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
6
4
6
Set 3
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
3 QM 1 Dennis NOVIKOV (USA) contre Duckhee LEE (KOR)
GS Roland Garros
Dennis Novikov
2
2
Duckhee Lee
6
6
Vincitore: Duckhee Lee
Duckhee Lee
Duckhee Lee
4 QM 1 Tim SMYCZEK (USA)[11] contre Jaume MUNAR (ESP)
GS Roland Garros
Tim Smyczek [11]•
30
3
1
Jaume Munar
15
6
1
Jaume Munar
Jaume Munar
5 QM 1 Bernard TOMIC (AUS) contre Darian KING (BAR)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
** Court 7 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Hugo GRENIER (FRA) contre Hubert HURKACZ (POL)
GS Roland Garros
Hugo Grenier
1
4
Hubert Hurkacz
6
6
2 QM 1 Ruben BEMELMANS (BEL)[3] contre Ugo HUMBERT (FRA)
GS Roland Garros
Ruben Bemelmans [3]
6
6
6
Ugo Humbert
4
7
3
Ugo Humbert
Tiebreak
Ruben Bemelmans
3 QM 1 Jaimee Floyd ANGELE (FRA) contre Thanasi KOKKINAKIS (AUS)
GS Roland Garros
Jaimee Floyd Angele
6
3
1
Thanasi Kokkinakis
1
6
6
Vincitore: Thanasi Kokkinakis
Jaimee Floyd Angele
Thanasi Kokkinakis
3-5 → 3-6
Jaimee Floyd Angele
Jaimee Floyd Angele
4 QM 1 Viktor GALOVIC (CRO) contre Kenny DE SCHEPPER (FRA)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5 QM 1 Andrea COLLARINI (ARG) contre Quentin HALYS (FRA)[21]
Il match deve ancora iniziare
** Court 8 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Martin KLIZAN (SVK) [10] contre Sumit NAGAL (IND)
GS Roland Garros
Martin Klizan [10]
4
6
6
Sumit Nagal
6
4
1
2 QM 1 Hugo GASTON (FRA) contre Jurgen ZOPP (EST) [24]
GS Roland Garros
Hugo Gaston
7
4
2
Jurgen Zopp [24]
5
6
6
Hugo Gaston
Hugo Gaston
Jurgen Zopp
Jurgen Zopp
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
3 QM 1 Antoine HOANG (FRA) contre Carlos BERLOCQ (ARG) [25]
GS Roland Garros
Antoine Hoang•
0
4
7
0
Carlos Berlocq [25]
0
6
5
0
Antoine Hoang
Antoine Hoang
4 QM 1 Gerald MELZER (AUT)[4] contre Alessandro GIANNESSI
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5 QM 1 Egor GERASIMOV (BLR) contre Sergiy STAKHOVSKY (UKR)[18]
Il match deve ancora iniziare
** Court 9 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Evan KING (USA) contre Dennis NOVAK (AUT)
GS Roland Garros
Evan King
0
3
Dennis Novak
6
6
2 QM 1 Thiago MONTEIRO (BRA)[5] contre Casper RUUD (NOR)
GS Roland Garros
Thiago Monteiro [5]
3
3
Casper Ruud
6
6
3 QM 1 Elias YMER (SWE)[13] contre Aleksandr NEDOVYESOV (KAZ)
GS Roland Garros
Elias Ymer [13]
0
7
6
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
6
5
1
Elias Ymer
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
4 QM 1 Goncalo OLIVEIRA (POR) contre Jason KUBLER (AUS)
GS Roland Garros
Goncalo Oliveira•
15
6
3
Jason Kubler
0
2
4
Goncalo Oliveira
Goncalo Oliveira
5 QM 1 Ramkumar RAMANATHAN (IND) [12] contre Jay CLARKE (GBR)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
** Court 12 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Attila BALAZS (HUN) contre Miomir KECMANOVIC (SRB)
GS Roland Garros
Attila Balazs
2
6
3
Miomir Kecmanovic
6
3
6
2 QM 1 Marco TRUNGELLITI (ARG) contre Renzo OLIVO (ARG)
GS Roland Garros
Marco Trungelliti
6
7
Renzo Olivo
3
5
Renzo Olivo
Renzo Olivo
3 QM 1 Yannick MADEN (GER) [16] contre Carlos TABERNER (ESP)
GS Roland Garros
Yannick Maden [16]
1
5
Carlos Taberner
6
7
Vincitore: Carlos Taberner
Carlos Taberner
4 QM 1 Jan CHOINSKI (GER) contre Alexander BUBLIK (KAZ) [27]
GS Roland Garros
Jan Choinski•
30
0
Alexander Bublik [27]
15
1
Alexander Bublik
5 QM 1 Juan Ignacio LONDERO (ARG) contre Nikola MILOJEVIC (SRB)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
** Court 13 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Adam PAVLASEK (CZE) contre Blaz KAVCIC (SLO)
GS Roland Garros
Adam Pavlasek•
0
6
0
Blaz Kavcic
0
3
0
2 QM 1 Kamil MAJCHRZAK (POL) contre Nino SERDARUSIC (CRO)
GS Roland Garros
Kamil Majchrzak
4
3
Nino Serdarusic
6
6
3 QM 1 Ilya IVASHKA (BLR)[2] contre Joao DOMINGUES (POR)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4 QM 1 Facundo BAGNIS (ARG) contre Ricardo OJEDA LARA (ESP)
GS Roland Garros
Facundo Bagnis
7
6
Ricardo Ojeda lara
5
1
Vincitore: Facundo Bagnis
Ricardo Ojeda lara
Ricardo Ojeda lara
** Court 14 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Yannick HANFMANN (GER) [15] contre Christopher EUBANKS (USA)
GS Roland Garros
Yannick Hanfmann [15]
7
7
Christopher Eubanks
6
5
2 QM 1 Daniel GIMENO-TRAVER (ESP) contre Sebastian OFNER (AUT)[29]
GS Roland Garros
Daniel Gimeno-traver
6
6
Sebastian Ofner [29]
4
4
Sebastian Ofner
3 QM 1 Matthias BACHINGER (GER) contre Thomaz BELLUCCI (BRA)
GS Roland Garros
Matthias Bachinger
3
4
Thomaz Bellucci
6
6
Thomaz Bellucci
Matthias Bachinger
4 QM 1 Adrian MENENDEZ-MACEIRAS (ESP) [8] contre Santiago GIRALDO (COL)
GS Roland Garros
Adrian Menendez-maceiras [8]
2
4
Santiago Giraldo
6
6
Santiago Giraldo
Santiago Giraldo
5 QM 1 Salvatore CARUSO contre Prajnesh GUNNESWARAN (IND)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
** Court 15 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Akira SANTILLAN (AUS) contre Go SOEDA (JPN)
GS Roland Garros
Akira Santillan
6
6
Go Soeda
2
2
2 QM 1 Denis KUDLA (USA)[7] contre Guilherme CLEZAR (BRA)
GS Roland Garros
Denis Kudla [7]
6
6
7
Guilherme Clezar
3
7
5
Guilherme Clezar
3 QM 1 Tobias KAMKE (GER) contre Alex BOLT (AUS)
GS Roland Garros
Tobias Kamke
6
6
Alex Bolt
2
4
Vincitore: Tobias Kamke
Tobias Kamke
Tobias Kamke
4 QM 1 Uladzimir IGNATIK (BLR) contre Marc POLMANS (AUS)
GS Roland Garros
Uladzimir Ignatik•
15
5
Marc Polmans
40
6
Uladzimir Ignatik
5 QM 1 Pedro MARTINEZ (ESP) contre Marcelo AREVALO (ESA) [32]
Il match deve ancora iniziare
** Court 16 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Illya MARCHENKO (UKR) contre Hugo DELLIEN (BOL)[22]
GS Roland Garros
Illya Marchenko
4
2
Hugo Dellien [22]
6
6
2 QM 1 Mats MORAING (GER) contre Pedro SOUSA (POR)[17]
GS Roland Garros
Mats Moraing
4
7
4
Pedro Sousa [17]
6
5
6
Mats Moraing
3 QM 1 Jason JUNG (TPE) contre Lorenzo SONEGO [26]
GS Roland Garros
Jason Jung
2
4
Lorenzo Sonego [26]
6
6
Vincitore: Lorenzo Sonego
Lorenzo Sonego
Lorenzo Sonego
4 QM 1 Felix AUGER-ALIASSIME (CAN) contre Lloyd HARRIS (RSA)
GS Roland Garros
Felix Auger-aliassime
30
6
1
Lloyd Harris•
0
4
0
Felix Auger-aliassime
** Court 18 ** Début à 10h00
1 QM 1 Taro DANIEL (JPN) [1] contre Victor ESTRELLA BURGOS (DOM)
GS Roland Garros
Taro Daniel [1]
6
4
6
Victor Estrella burgos
4
6
0
2 QM 1 Benjamin BONZI (FRA) contre Daniel Elahi GALAN (COL)
GS Roland Garros
Benjamin Bonzi
6
6
6
Daniel Elahi Galan
7
4
7
Tiebreak
Daniel Elahi Galan
Benjamin Bonzi
Tiebreak
3 QM 1 Jurgen MELZER (AUT) contre Gleb SAKHAROV (FRA)
GS Roland Garros
Jurgen Melzer
15
6
4
Gleb Sakharov•
40
2
3
Gleb Sakharov
Gleb Sakharov
4 QM 1 Oscar OTTE (GER) contre Johan TATLOT (FRA)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5 QM 1 Filip PELIWO (CAN) contre Constant LESTIENNE (FRA)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grenier ha perso…HURKACZ….
sapete come poter trasferire il link di videostream su un lettore esterno tipo vlc o simili?
Bravissimo Lorenzo! ✌
Ahimè non posso accedere né a televisore né a computer. Lo seguo col cellulare. Su livestream di Google non danno i punti intermedi, tranne che per 2 campi, in genere occupati da giocatori francesi. Quindi ti spunta fuori il game all’improvviso, senza sapere neppure chi è al servizio in quel momento.
Livetennis è una benedizione!!! Grazie per il gran lavoro che c’è dietro a tutto questo
@ GUESTISSIMO (#2111023)
No, purtroppo non tutti sanno quanta fatica ci vuole avere questi Live punto su punto per ogni torneo. Un abbraccio
@ pibla (#2110950)
bravi mica troppo 🙂 diciamo che si erano dimenticati 🙂
Ma comunque può succedere
Si può anche tranquillamente vedere, in maniera ufficiale a pagamento, su Eurosport Player, e di conseguenza sui soliti siti di streaming.
Brava Redazione!
Finalmente! !! Incominciavo a disperare di poter avere il Live di Sonego