Classifica ATP Italiani: Fabio Fognini rientra in top 20
21/05/2018 09:32 3 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (21-05-2018)
19
Best: 13
▲
2
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1895
Punti
23
Tornei
51
Best: 18
▼
-2
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1020
Punti
24
Tornei
72
Best: 59
▲
1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
806
Punti
31
Tornei
74
Best: 33
▼
-2
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
780
Punti
30
Tornei
96
Best: 95
▲
7
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
639
Punti
22
Tornei
115
Best: 70
▲
3
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
466
Punti
25
Tornei
126
Best: 126
▲
14
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
447
Punti
23
Tornei
130
Best: 36
▲
2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
430
Punti
18
Tornei
145
Best: 108
▲
1
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
393
Punti
23
Tornei
198
Best: 84
▼
-6
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
301
Punti
25
Tornei
199
Best: 100
▲
60
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
301
Punti
22
Tornei
207
Best: 152
▼
-6
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
291
Punti
20
Tornei
228
Best: 156
▲
1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
255
Punti
26
Tornei
237
Best: 159
▲
5
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
237
Punti
26
Tornei
243
Best: 240
▲
4
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
230
Punti
13
Tornei
263
Best: 118
▲
1
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
207
Punti
36
Tornei
270
Best: 153
▼
-12
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
200
Punti
36
Tornei
276
Best: 165
▼
-21
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
194
Punti
30
Tornei
308
Best: 301
▼
-3
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
161
Punti
24
Tornei
316
Best: 146
▲
10
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
158
Punti
26
Tornei
317
Best: 259
▼
-11
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
158
Punti
28
Tornei
318
Best: 318
▲
52
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
157
Punti
23
Tornei
326
Best: 315
▼
-6
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
154
Punti
21
Tornei
344
Best: 290
▼
-3
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
141
Punti
24
Tornei
358
Best: 353
▲
5
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
127
Punti
20
Tornei
396
Best: 396
▲
36
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
106
Punti
30
Tornei
409
Best: 409
▲
46
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
98
Punti
26
Tornei
418
Best: 375
▲
1
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
93
Punti
15
Tornei
423
Best: 402
--
0
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
91
Punti
25
Tornei
435
Best: 394
▲
2
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
87
Punti
19
Tornei
464
Best: 178
▼
-2
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
79
Punti
24
Tornei
478
Best: 470
▼
-8
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
75
Punti
25
Tornei
482
Best: 292
▲
5
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
73
Punti
15
Tornei
528
Best: 522
▲
1
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
61
Punti
19
Tornei
545
Best: 204
▼
-2
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
58
Punti
17
Tornei
548
Best: 541
▼
-3
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
57
Punti
28
Tornei
549
Best: 481
▼
-3
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
57
Punti
29
Tornei
563
Best: 542
▼
-4
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
54
Punti
28
Tornei
570
Best: 548
▼
-5
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
53
Punti
30
Tornei
571
Best: 355
--
0
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
53
Punti
31
Tornei
593
Best: 542
▼
-7
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
49
Punti
21
Tornei
606
Best: 375
▼
-4
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
46
Punti
17
Tornei
611
Best: 327
--
0
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
45
Punti
23
Tornei
637
Best: 526
--
0
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
41
Punti
23
Tornei
640
Best: 556
▲
30
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
40
Punti
22
Tornei
656
Best: 70
▼
-1
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
9
Tornei
658
Best: 472
▲
3
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
37
Punti
32
Tornei
663
Best: 663
▲
83
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
36
Punti
18
Tornei
666
Best: 465
▼
-1
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
36
Punti
23
Tornei
678
Best: 667
▼
-7
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
34
Punti
22
Tornei
707
Best: 678
▼
-5
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
31
Punti
21
Tornei
759
Best: 742
▼
-17
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
26
Punti
29
Tornei
771
Best: 598
▼
-10
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
25
Punti
23
Tornei
794
Best: 590
▼
-5
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
23
Punti
18
Tornei
815
Best: 299
▼
-10
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
21
Punti
21
Tornei
817
Best: 282
▼
-9
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
21
Punti
25
Tornei
826
Best: 384
▲
25
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
20
Punti
17
Tornei
931
Best: 450
▼
-11
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
14
Punti
17
Tornei
936
Best: 922
▼
-11
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
14
Punti
20
Tornei
937
Best: 937
▲
6
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
14
Punti
24
Tornei
948
Best: 886
▼
-10
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
13
Punti
15
Tornei
1007
Best: 222
▼
-5
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1013
Best: 1013
▼
-5
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
10
Punti
7
Tornei
1054
Best: 945
--
0
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
9
Punti
14
Tornei
1068
Best: 989
▼
-38
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
9
Punti
22
Tornei
1086
Best: 1086
▲
33
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1099
Best: 743
▼
-7
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
8
Punti
13
Tornei
1101
Best: 1066
▼
-8
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1105
Best: 793
▼
-6
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
8
Punti
16
Tornei
1106
Best: 873
▼
-4
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
8
Punti
17
Tornei
1143
Best: 912
▼
-3
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
7
Punti
17
Tornei
1159
Best: 1133
▼
-3
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1164
Best: 903
▼
-4
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1171
Best: 1105
▼
-2
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1183
Best: 1001
▼
-3
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
6
Punti
21
Tornei
1196
Best: 1181
▼
-2
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1201
Best: 1184
▼
-4
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1209
Best: 854
▼
-3
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1225
Best: 1165
▼
-4
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1251
Best: 1237
▼
-4
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1262
Best: 1262
▲
91
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1264
Best: 664
▲
2
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1285
Best: 1135
▲
2
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1288
Best: 1288
▼
-5
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1288
Best: 1119
▲
2
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1335
Best: 1307
▼
-2
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1351
Best: 1351
▲
129
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1356
Best: 1142
▲
6
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1361
Best: 1350
▼
-4
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1369
Best: 1359
▼
-2
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1381
Best: 943
▼
-5
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1403
Best: 1251
▼
-4
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1436
Best: 267
▼
-6
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1478
Best: 901
▼
-4
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1515
Best: 1515
▼
-1
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1515
Best: 1442
▼
-35
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1515
Best: 590
▼
-1
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1531
Best: 1354
▼
-4
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1531
Best: 1445
▼
-4
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1553
Best: 1553
▼
-8
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1553
Best: 1402
▲
7
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1569
Best: 1461
▼
-24
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1584
Best: 1163
▼
-3
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1595
Best: 1580
▼
-7
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1595
Best: 1580
▼
-7
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1686
Best: 1663
▼
-8
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1686
Best: 1663
▼
-8
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1686
Best: 430
▼
-8
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1686
Best: 1312
▼
-8
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1773
Best: 1673
▼
-5
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1773
Best: 1743
▼
-5
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1847
Best: 1552
▲
1
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1847
Best: 1847
▼
-79
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1847
Best: 1558
▲
1
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1890
Best: 1676
▼
-1
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1890
Best: 1743
▼
-1
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1890
Best: 1694
▼
-1
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1890
Best: 1793
▼
-1
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1920
Best: 1620
▼
-1
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1940
Best: 835
▼
-667
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1940
Best: 1856
▼
-21
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1962
Best: 1028
▲
3
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
1
Punti
9
Tornei
3 commenti
Guferanno per Ginevra credo…:-)…e poi Roland G.!
Sono scomparsi
Ma quelli che davano Fognini già fuori dai 50 la settimana scorsa cosa avranno di intelligente da scrivere ?