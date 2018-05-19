Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Loughborough: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo Turno di Quali

Andrea Vavassori classe 1995
GBR Challenger Loughborough CH | Indoor | e85.000 – 1° Turno Quali

CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Remi Boutillier FRA vs [8] Frederik Nielsen DEN

CH Loughborough
Remi Boutillier
7
6
1
Frederik Nielsen [8]
6
7
6
Vincitore: F. NIELSEN
2. Luke Johnson GBR vs [6] Sam Barry IRL (non prima ore: 12:00)

CH Loughborough
Luke Johnson
0
2
Sam Barry [6]
30
3
3. Daniel Evans GBR vs Billy Harris GBR (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Isaac Stoute GBR vs [WC] George Houghton GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [2] Robin Kern GER vs [WC] Jack Draper GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1] Igor Sijsling NED vs Julian Ocleppo ITA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Viktor Durasovic NOR vs Neil Pauffley GBR

CH Loughborough
Viktor Durasovic [3]
3
6
6
Neil Pauffley
6
4
4
Vincitore: V. DURASOVIC
2. Johannes Haerteis GER vs Sean Hodkin GBR (non prima ore: 12:00)

CH Loughborough
Johannes Haerteis
0
6
0
Sean Hodkin
0
3
0
3. [4] Tobias Simon GER vs Francesco Ferrari ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs [5] Peter Kobelt USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Peter Bothwell IRL vs [WC] Scott Duncan GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 4 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Joshua Rose GBR vs Simon Carr IRL

CH Loughborough
Joshua Rose
4
1
Simon Carr
6
6
Vincitore: S. CARR
2. Alexis Canter GBR vs Nathaniel Lammons USA (non prima ore: 12:00)

CH Loughborough
Alexis Canter
15
6
5
Nathaniel Lammons
15
3
5
Secondo servizio
3. Joshua Paris GBR vs [WC] Tiran Sanghera GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Robert Galloway USA vs [7] Jurij Rodionov AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Miliaan Niesten NED (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

