Challenger Loughborough: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo Turno di Quali

Challenger Loughborough CH | Indoor | e85.000 – 1° Turno Quali
CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Remi Boutillier vs [8] Frederik Nielsen
CH Loughborough
Remi Boutillier
7
6
1
Frederik Nielsen [8]
6
7
6
Vincitore: F. NIELSEN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Boutillier
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
1-5 → 1-6
F. Nielsen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
R. Boutillier
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
F. Nielsen
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 1-3
R. Boutillier
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
9*-8
9*-9
10-9*
10-10*
10*-11
6-6 → 6-7
F. Nielsen
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
F. Nielsen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
F. Nielsen
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 3-2
F. Nielsen
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
R. Boutillier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
ace
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
R. Boutillier
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
F. Nielsen
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
F. Nielsen
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
F. Nielsen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
R. Boutillier
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
2. Luke Johnson vs [6] Sam Barry (non prima ore: 12:00)
CH Loughborough
Luke Johnson•
0
2
Sam Barry [6]
30
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Barry
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Johnson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Barry
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
L. Johnson
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
3. Daniel Evans vs Billy Harris (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Isaac Stoute vs [WC] George Houghton
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [2] Robin Kern vs [WC] Jack Draper
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1] Igor Sijsling vs Julian Ocleppo (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Viktor Durasovic vs Neil Pauffley
CH Loughborough
Viktor Durasovic [3]
3
6
6
Neil Pauffley
6
4
4
Vincitore: V. DURASOVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Durasovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
N. Pauffley
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
V. Durasovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
N. Pauffley
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
V. Durasovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
V. Durasovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
N. Pauffley
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Pauffley
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
N. Pauffley
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
V. Durasovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
V. Durasovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
N. Pauffley
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Durasovic
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
df
3-5 → 3-6
N. Pauffley
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
3-4 → 3-5
V. Durasovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
N. Pauffley
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
V. Durasovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
2. Johannes Haerteis vs Sean Hodkin (non prima ore: 12:00)
CH Loughborough
Johannes Haerteis
0
6
0
Sean Hodkin•
0
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Hodkin
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-2 → 5-3
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
S. Hodkin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
S. Hodkin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Hodkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
3. [4] Tobias Simon vs Francesco Ferrari
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Emil Ruusuvuori vs [5] Peter Kobelt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Peter Bothwell vs [WC] Scott Duncan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 4 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Joshua Rose vs Simon Carr
CH Loughborough
Joshua Rose
4
1
Simon Carr
6
6
Vincitore: S. CARR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Rose
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
J. Rose
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
J. Rose
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Carr
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
J. Rose
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
J. Rose
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 3-4
J. Rose
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
S. Carr
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Rose
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 1-2
S. Carr
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Rose
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Alexis Canter vs Nathaniel Lammons (non prima ore: 12:00)
CH Loughborough
Alexis Canter•
15
6
5
Nathaniel Lammons
15
3
5
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Lammons
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
5-4 → 5-5
A. Canter
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
N. Lammons
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Canter
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
N. Lammons
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
A. Canter
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Lammons
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
A. Canter
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Canter
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
N. Lammons
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Canter
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
3. Joshua Paris vs [WC] Tiran Sanghera
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Robert Galloway vs [7] Jurij Rodionov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Andrea Vavassori vs Miliaan Niesten (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
