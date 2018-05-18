Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Lione: Il Tabellone di Quali. Nessun italiano al via

18/05/2018 20:06 1 commento
Laslo Djere, serbo classe 1995
FRA ATP Lyon 250 | Terra | e501.345
(1) Djere, Laslo SRB vs Mertens, Yannick BEL
De Loore, Joris BEL vs (5) Janvier, Maxime FRA

(2) Quiroz, Roberto ECU vs Horansky, Filip SVK
(WC) Cornut-Chauvinc, Antoine FRA vs (6) Diez, Steven CAN

(3) Hernandez-Fernandez, Jose DOM vs Lamasine, Tristan FRA
Michon, Axel FRA vs (7) Coria, Federico ARG

(4) Gonzalez, Alejandro COL vs Samper-Montana, Jordi ESP
(WC) Martineau, Matteo FRA vs (8) Karlovskiy, Evgeny RUS

Psyco Fogna 18-05-2018 21:55

Lione Q

DJERE (JANVIER) [DE LOORE] {MERTENS, Y.}
DIEZ (HORANSKY) [QUIROZ]
CORIA, F. (HERNANDEZ-FERNANDEZ) [LAMASINE] {MICHON}
KARLOVSKIY (GONZALEZ, A.) [SAMPER-MONTANA]

