ATP Lione: Il Tabellone di Quali. Nessun italiano al via
ATP Lyon 250 | Terra | e501.345
(1) Djere, Laslo vs Mertens, Yannick
De Loore, Joris vs (5) Janvier, Maxime
(2) Quiroz, Roberto vs Horansky, Filip
(WC) Cornut-Chauvinc, Antoine vs (6) Diez, Steven
(3) Hernandez-Fernandez, Jose vs Lamasine, Tristan
Michon, Axel vs (7) Coria, Federico
(4) Gonzalez, Alejandro vs Samper-Montana, Jordi
(WC) Martineau, Matteo vs (8) Karlovskiy, Evgeny
1 commento
Lione Q
DJERE (JANVIER) [DE LOORE] {MERTENS, Y.}
DIEZ (HORANSKY) [QUIROZ]
CORIA, F. (HERNANDEZ-FERNANDEZ) [LAMASINE] {MICHON}
KARLOVSKIY (GONZALEZ, A.) [SAMPER-MONTANA]