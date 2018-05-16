Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Lisbona: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 3. Fuori Federico Gaio

16/05/2018 20:03 6 commenti
Federico Gaio classe 1992
Federico Gaio classe 1992

POR Challenger Lisbon CH | Terra | e43.000 – 2° Turno

ESTÁDIO CIF – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Sebastian Ofner AUT vs Mitchell Krueger USA

CH Lisbon
Sebastian Ofner [6]
6
6
Mitchell Krueger
3
4
Vincitore: S. OFNER
2. Christian Harrison USA vs [Q] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP

CH Lisbon
Christian Harrison
5
7
6
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
7
6
1
Vincitore: C. HARRISON
3. Miomir Kecmanovic SRB vs [LL] Federico Gaio ITA

CH Lisbon
Miomir Kecmanovic
6
6
Federico Gaio
4
2
Vincitore: M. KECMANOVIC
4. [7] Liam Broady GBR vs Tommy Robredo ESP (non prima ore: 18:00)

CH Lisbon
Liam Broady [7]
3
6
3
Tommy Robredo
6
4
6
Vincitore: T. ROBREDO
COURT LISBOA – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Robert Galloway USA / Andreas Siljestrom SWE vs [4] Marin Draganja CRO / Tomislav Draganja CRO

CH Lisbon
Robert Galloway / Andreas Siljestrom
6
4
Marin Draganja / Tomislav Draganja [4]
7
6
Vincitori: DRAGANJA / DRAGANJA
2. Fred Gil POR / Stephane Robert FRA vs [2] Marcelo Arevalo ESA / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX

CH Lisbon
Fred Gil / Stephane Robert
1
4
Marcelo Arevalo / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [2]
6
6
Vincitori: AREVALO / REYES-VARELA
3. [3] Sergio Galdos PER / Fabricio Neis BRA vs [WC] Tiago Cacao POR / Pedro Sousa POR (non prima ore: 16:00)

CH Lisbon
Sergio Galdos / Fabricio Neis [3]
6
6
Tiago Cacao / Pedro Sousa
4
2
Vincitori: GALDOS / NEIS
4. [1] Sander Arends NED / Adil Shamasdin CAN vs Evan King USA / Nathan Pasha USA

CH Lisbon
Sander Arends / Adil Shamasdin [1]
7
6
Evan King / Nathan Pasha
6
1
Vincitori: ARENDS / SHAMASDIN
Santopadre(dei forum) (Guest) 16-05-2018 20:57

Ho visto qualche game oggi, si spostava sempre sul dritto, sempre… anche quando la palla era esterna sul suo lato sinistro di 3 metri rispetto al campo, usciva dallo schermo e lasciava tutto il campo vuoto, boh… non so chi lo segue ora ma è in gran confusione

Elios (Guest) 16-05-2018 19:01

0/11 sulle palle break è un dato importante. Da notare che gaio ha perso 5 game in cui ha avuto possibilità di portarlo a casa. Peccato, si poteva fare meglio.

Tony71 (Guest) 16-05-2018 18:20

Gaio si sta perdendo

Gianni (Guest) 16-05-2018 18:19

Scritto da simone
0/9 sulle pb…are you serious?

ridicolo. quell’altro poi ha pure problemi fisici. primo game del secondo set regalato da 40/15

simone (Guest) 16-05-2018 18:16

0/9 sulle pb…are you serious?

zedarioz 16-05-2018 11:52

Kecmanovic osso durissimo per Gaio. Però l’essere LL certe volte regala energie inaspettate, senza nessuna pressione. Vedi Cecchinato…

