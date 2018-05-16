Challenger Lisbona: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Day 3. Fuori Federico Gaio

Federico Gaio classe 1992
Challenger Lisbon CH | Terra | e43.000 – 2° Turno
ESTÁDIO CIF – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Sebastian Ofner vs Mitchell Krueger
CH Lisbon
Sebastian Ofner [6]
6
6
Mitchell Krueger
3
4
Vincitore: S. OFNER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Ofner
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
M. Krueger
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
M. Krueger
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 3-2
S. Ofner
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Krueger
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Ofner
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
M. Krueger
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Krueger
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Christian Harrison vs [Q] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
CH Lisbon
Christian Harrison
5
7
6
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
7
6
1
Vincitore: C. HARRISON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
C. Harrison
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
A. Davidovich Fokina
3-1 → 4-1
A. Davidovich Fokina
1-1 → 2-1
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
df
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
A. Davidovich Fokina
5-4 → 5-5
A. Davidovich Fokina
3-4 → 4-4
C. Harrison
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
C. Harrison
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
C. Harrison
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Harrison
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Davidovich Fokina
5-6 → 5-7
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Davidovich Fokina
4-3 → 4-4
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
C. Harrison
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Davidovich Fokina
1-0 → 1-1
3. Miomir Kecmanovic vs [LL] Federico Gaio
CH Lisbon
Miomir Kecmanovic
6
6
Federico Gaio
4
2
Vincitore: M. KECMANOVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Gaio
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-1 → 5-2
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
F. Gaio
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Kecmanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
F. Gaio
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 5-4
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
F. Gaio
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Kecmanovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
F. Gaio
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
F. Gaio
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
4. [7] Liam Broady vs Tommy Robredo (non prima ore: 18:00)
CH Lisbon
Liam Broady [7]
3
6
3
Tommy Robredo
6
4
6
Vincitore: T. ROBREDO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Robredo
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
T. Robredo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Robredo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Robredo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
L. Broady
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
T. Robredo
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
L. Broady
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Robredo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
T. Robredo
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
T. Robredo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
T. Robredo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
COURT LISBOA – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Robert Galloway / Andreas Siljestrom vs [4] Marin Draganja / Tomislav Draganja
CH Lisbon
Robert Galloway / Andreas Siljestrom
6
4
Marin Draganja / Tomislav Draganja [4]
7
6
Vincitori: DRAGANJA / DRAGANJA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Draganja / Draganja
4-5 → 4-6
R. Galloway / Siljestrom
3-5 → 4-5
M. Draganja / Draganja
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
R. Galloway / Siljestrom
2-4 → 3-4
M. Draganja / Draganja
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
R. Galloway / Siljestrom
1-3 → 2-3
M. Draganja / Draganja
1-2 → 1-3
R. Galloway / Siljestrom
0-2 → 1-2
M. Draganja / Draganja
0-1 → 0-2
R. Galloway / Siljestrom
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
0*-5
0*-6
6-6 → 6-7
R. Galloway / Siljestrom
5-6 → 6-6
M. Draganja / Draganja
5-5 → 5-6
R. Galloway / Siljestrom
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Draganja / Draganja
5-3 → 5-4
R. Galloway / Siljestrom
4-3 → 5-3
M. Draganja / Draganja
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
R. Galloway / Siljestrom
3-2 → 4-2
M. Draganja / Draganja
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
3-1 → 3-2
R. Galloway / Siljestrom
2-1 → 3-1
M. Draganja / Draganja
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
R. Galloway / Siljestrom
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
M. Draganja / Draganja
0-0 → 1-0
2. Fred Gil / Stephane Robert vs [2] Marcelo Arevalo / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela
CH Lisbon
Fred Gil / Stephane Robert
1
4
Marcelo Arevalo / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [2]
6
6
Vincitori: AREVALO / REYES-VARELA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Arevalo / Angel Reyes-Varela
4-5 → 4-6
F. Gil / Robert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
M. Arevalo / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
M. Arevalo / Angel Reyes-Varela
2-3 → 2-4
F. Gil / Robert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Arevalo / Angel Reyes-Varela
2-1 → 2-2
F. Gil / Robert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Arevalo / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
F. Gil / Robert
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Arevalo / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
F. Gil / Robert
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Arevalo / Angel Reyes-Varela
1-3 → 1-4
M. Arevalo / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
F. Gil / Robert
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Arevalo / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
3. [3] Sergio Galdos / Fabricio Neis vs [WC] Tiago Cacao / Pedro Sousa (non prima ore: 16:00)
CH Lisbon
Sergio Galdos / Fabricio Neis [3]
6
6
Tiago Cacao / Pedro Sousa
4
2
Vincitori: GALDOS / NEIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Cacao / Sousa
5-2 → 6-2
S. Galdos / Neis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
T. Cacao / Sousa
3-2 → 4-2
S. Galdos / Neis
2-2 → 3-2
T. Cacao / Sousa
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Galdos / Neis
1-1 → 1-2
T. Cacao / Sousa
1-0 → 1-1
S. Galdos / Neis
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Cacao / Sousa
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
S. Galdos / Neis
4-4 → 5-4
T. Cacao / Sousa
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
S. Galdos / Neis
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
T. Cacao / Sousa
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Galdos / Neis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Cacao / Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Galdos / Neis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
T. Cacao / Sousa
1-0 → 1-1
S. Galdos / Neis
0-0 → 1-0
4. [1] Sander Arends / Adil Shamasdin vs Evan King / Nathan Pasha
CH Lisbon
Sander Arends / Adil Shamasdin [1]
7
6
Evan King / Nathan Pasha
6
1
Vincitori: ARENDS / SHAMASDIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Arends / Shamasdin
5-1 → 6-1
S. Arends / Shamasdin
4-0 → 5-0
E. King / Pasha
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-0 → 4-0
S. Arends / Shamasdin
2-0 → 3-0
S. Arends / Shamasdin
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
ace
8-7*
6-6 → 7-6
S. Arends / Shamasdin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-6 → 6-6
E. King / Pasha
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
S. Arends / Shamasdin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
E. King / Pasha
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
S. Arends / Shamasdin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
E. King / Pasha
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
S. Arends / Shamasdin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
1-4 → 2-4
E. King / Pasha
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
S. Arends / Shamasdin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Arends / Shamasdin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
E. King / Pasha
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
6 commenti
Ho visto qualche game oggi, si spostava sempre sul dritto, sempre… anche quando la palla era esterna sul suo lato sinistro di 3 metri rispetto al campo, usciva dallo schermo e lasciava tutto il campo vuoto, boh… non so chi lo segue ora ma è in gran confusione
0/11 sulle palle break è un dato importante. Da notare che gaio ha perso 5 game in cui ha avuto possibilità di portarlo a casa. Peccato, si poteva fare meglio.
Gaio si sta perdendo
ridicolo. quell’altro poi ha pure problemi fisici. primo game del secondo set regalato da 40/15
0/9 sulle pb…are you serious?
Kecmanovic osso durissimo per Gaio. Però l’essere LL certe volte regala energie inaspettate, senza nessuna pressione. Vedi Cecchinato…