Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 07 Maggio 2018. I risultati di oggi

Hungary F1 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Edoardo Sardella [5] vs. Nemanja Subanovic Non prima delle ore 11:00
ITF Hungary F1
E. Sardella
6
5
3
N. Subanovic
3
7
6
Vincitore: N. Subanovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Sardella
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
N. Subanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
E. Sardella
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
N. Subanovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Subanovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
E. Sardella
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
N. Subanovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
E. Sardella
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
N. Subanovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
N. Subanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Subanovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
N. Subanovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-0 → 4-1
E. Sardella
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
N. Subanovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
E. Sardella
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Poland F2 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Federico Iannaccone [3] vs. Mattia Frinzi 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Alexandru Vasile Manole [4] vs. Gennaro Orazzo 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
David Damian Brna [8] vs. Jannik Sinner [10] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Egypt F17 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Manfred Fellin [1] vs. Omar Elkadi 6-0 6-2
Sweden F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Antoine Bellier [7] vs. Luigi Sorrentino 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
ITF Sweden F1
A. Bellier [7]
0
7
5
5
L. Sorrentino•
0
5
7
0
Vincitore: A. Bellier per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Sorrentino
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bellier
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
L. Sorrentino
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Bellier
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Bellier
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
A. Bellier
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Bellier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bellier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
L. Sorrentino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Bellier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
L. Sorrentino
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
L. Sorrentino
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Turkey F18 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Vadim Alekseenko [3] vs. Michelangelo Endrizzi 6-0 6-4
Horst Rieder [6] vs. Edoardo Bottino 7-5 6-1
Muzammil Murtaza [5] vs. Mattia Rossi 2-6 0-6
Lorenzo Corioni vs. Juan Rafael Bisono 3-6 6-7(8)
Uganda F2 – $15.000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Simon Peter Ayella vs. Fabrizio Ornago [2] # incontro dalle ore
Anton Chekhov [5] vs. Lorenzo Bocchi [10] # incontro dalle ore
Bravissimi! Un 99 e un 2001 coraggiosi
Sinner e Iannaccone nel Main Draw!