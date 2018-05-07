Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 07 Maggio 2018. I risultati di oggi

07/05/2018 17:25 2 commenti
Fabrizio Ornago nella foto
HUN Hungary F1 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Edoardo Sardella ITA [5] vs. Nemanja Subanovic SRB Non prima delle ore 11:00

ITF Hungary F1
E. Sardella
6
5
3
N. Subanovic
3
7
6
Vincitore: N. Subanovic
POL Poland F2 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Federico Iannaccone ITA [3] vs. Mattia Frinzi ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Alexandru Vasile Manole ROU [4] vs. Gennaro Orazzo ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

David Damian Brna SVK [8] vs. Jannik Sinner ITA [10] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00



EGY Egypt F17 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Manfred Fellin ITA [1] vs. Omar Elkadi EGY 6-0 6-2



SWE Sweden F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Antoine Bellier SUI [7] vs. Luigi Sorrentino ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

ITF Sweden F1
A. Bellier [7]
0
7
5
5
L. Sorrentino
0
5
7
0
Vincitore: A. Bellier per ritiro
TUR Turkey F18 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Vadim Alekseenko UKR [3] vs. Michelangelo Endrizzi ITA 6-0 6-4
Horst Rieder ITA [6] vs. Edoardo Bottino ITA 7-5 6-1
Muzammil Murtaza PAK [5] vs. Mattia Rossi ITA 2-6 0-6
Lorenzo Corioni ITA vs. Juan Rafael Bisono DOM 3-6 6-7(8)



UGA Uganda F2 – $15.000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Simon Peter Ayella UGA vs. Fabrizio Ornago ITA [2] # incontro dalle ore

TDQ
Anton Chekhov RUS [5] vs. Lorenzo Bocchi ITA [10] # incontro dalle ore

2 commenti

pool aster (Guest) 07-05-2018 17:10

Bravissimi! Un 99 e un 2001 coraggiosi

Djokernole99 07-05-2018 16:02

Sinner e Iannaccone nel Main Draw!

