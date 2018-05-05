ATP Istanbul 250 | Terra | e426.145 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger Roma Garden: Risultati live del Primo turno qualificazioni
05/05/2018 12:04 Nessun commento
Challenger Roma | Terra | e64.000 – 1° Turno Quali
CAMPO CENTRALE – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Gabriele Camilli vs Alberto Romero De Avila Senise
CH Rome
Gabriele Camilli
0
1
Alberto Romero De Avila Senise
6
6
Vincitore: A. ROMERO DE AVILA S
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
1-6
A. Romero De Avila Senise
15-0
30-15
40-15
1-5 → 1-6
G. Camilli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
A. Romero De Avila Senise
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-4 → 1-4
G. Camilli
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
A. Romero De Avila Senise
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
G. Camilli
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Romero De Avila Senise
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
0-6
G. Camilli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-5 → 0-6
A. Romero De Avila Senise
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
G. Camilli
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
A. Romero De Avila Senise
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
G. Camilli
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Romero De Avila Senise
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Corrado Summaria vs [8] Jeremy Jahn
CH Rome
Corrado Summaria
15
7
4
Jeremy Jahn [8]•
15
5
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Jahn
0-15
15-15
4-4
C. Summaria
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Jahn
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
2-4 → 3-4
C. Summaria
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
J. Jahn
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
C. Summaria
15-0
40-0
40-15
0-3 → 1-3
J. Jahn
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
C. Summaria
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
J. Jahn
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-5
C. Summaria
0-15
15-15
30-15
6-5 → 7-5
J. Jahn
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
C. Summaria
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-5 → 5-5
J. Jahn
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
C. Summaria
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Jahn
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
C. Summaria
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Jahn
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. Summaria
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-2 → 2-2
J. Jahn
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Summaria
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Jahn
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
3. [WC] Andrea Giallanza vs Andreas Haider-Maurer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Francesco Bessire vs Daniel Masur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CAMPO 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Dragos Dima vs Kevin Krawietz
CH Rome
Dragos Dima
1
5
Kevin Krawietz
6
7
Vincitore: K. KRAWIETZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
5-7
K. Krawietz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
D. Dima
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
K. Krawietz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
D. Dima
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
K. Krawietz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
D. Dima
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
K. Krawietz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
D. Dima
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
K. Krawietz
15-0
30-0
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
D. Dima
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
K. Krawietz
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 0-2
D. Dima
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
1-6
K. Krawietz
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
1-5 → 1-6
D. Dima
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
K. Krawietz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
D. Dima
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
K. Krawietz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
D. Dima
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-1 → 0-2
K. Krawietz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Giovanni Cozzolino vs Marin Draganja
CH Rome
Giovanni Cozzolino
30
6
5
Marin Draganja•
15
2
5
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Draganja
15-0
15-15
15-30
5-5
G. Cozzolino
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Draganja
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-4 → 5-4
G. Cozzolino
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
M. Draganja
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
G. Cozzolino
15-0
30-0
40-15
1-4 → 2-4
M. Draganja
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-3 → 1-4
G. Cozzolino
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
M. Draganja
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
G. Cozzolino
0-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
M. Draganja
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-2
G. Cozzolino
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-2 → 6-2
M. Draganja
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
4-2 → 5-2
G. Cozzolino
15-0
30-0
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
M. Draganja
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
G. Cozzolino
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
M. Draganja
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 2-1
G. Cozzolino
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Draganja
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Pavel Kotov vs [WC] Enrico Dalla Valle
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Gianmarco De santis vs Andrea Guerrieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CAMPO 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Robin Stanek vs [7] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera
CH Rome
Robin Stanek
0
0
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera [7]•
0
0
Vincitore: R. STANEK per walkover
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
0-0
2. Marc Giner vs Vasile Antonescu (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH Rome
Marc Giner
6
6
Vasile Antonescu
3
2
Vincitore: M. GINER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-2
M. Giner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 6-2
V. Antonescu
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Giner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
V. Antonescu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Giner
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
V. Antonescu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Giner
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 1-1
V. Antonescu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-3
M. Giner
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
V. Antonescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
M. Giner
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-2 → 5-2
V. Antonescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
M. Giner
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
V. Antonescu
0-15
0-30
0-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Giner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
V. Antonescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Giner
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Tomislav Draganja vs [5] Patricio Heras
CH Rome
Tomislav Draganja
30
3
Patricio Heras [5]•
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Heras
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
3-2
T. Draganja
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
P. Heras
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
df
1-2 → 2-2
T. Draganja
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
P. Heras
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
T. Draganja
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. Roberto Marcora vs [6] Cristian Rodriguez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Challenger Roma, Challenger Roma 2018, Challenger Roma Garden, Challenger Roma Garden 2018, Guerrieri, Marcora
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit