Challenger Roma Garden: Risultati live del Primo turno qualificazioni

Roberto Marcora, classe 1989

ITA Challenger Roma | Terra | e64.000 – 1° Turno Quali

CAMPO CENTRALE – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Gabriele Camilli ITA vs Alberto Romero De Avila Senise ESP

CH Rome
Gabriele Camilli
0
1
Alberto Romero De Avila Senise
6
6
Vincitore: A. ROMERO DE AVILA S
2. [WC] Corrado Summaria ITA vs [8] Jeremy Jahn GER
CH Rome
Corrado Summaria
15
7
4
Jeremy Jahn [8]
15
5
4
3. [WC] Andrea Giallanza ITA vs Andreas Haider-Maurer AUT
Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Francesco Bessire ITA vs Daniel Masur GER
Il match deve ancora iniziare



CAMPO 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Dragos Dima ROU vs Kevin Krawietz GER

CH Rome
Dragos Dima
1
5
Kevin Krawietz
6
7
Vincitore: K. KRAWIETZ
2. [WC] Giovanni Cozzolino ITA vs Marin Draganja CRO
CH Rome
Giovanni Cozzolino
30
6
5
Marin Draganja
15
2
5
Secondo servizio
3. Pavel Kotov RUS vs [WC] Enrico Dalla Valle ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Gianmarco De santis ITA vs Andrea Guerrieri ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare



CAMPO 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Robin Stanek CZE vs [7] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI

CH Rome
Robin Stanek
0
0
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera [7]
0
0
Vincitore: R. STANEK per walkover
2. Marc Giner ESP vs Vasile Antonescu ROU (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH Rome
Marc Giner
6
6
Vasile Antonescu
3
2
Vincitore: M. GINER
3. Tomislav Draganja CRO vs [5] Patricio Heras ARG
CH Rome
Tomislav Draganja
30
3
Patricio Heras [5]
30
2
4. Roberto Marcora ITA vs [6] Cristian Rodriguez COL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

