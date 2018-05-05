Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Gimcheon: Il Tabellone Principale

05/05/2018 09:29 3 commenti

(1) Ebden, Matthew AUS vs Li, Zhe CHN
Schnur, Brayden CAN vs Purcell, Max AUS
(WC) Park, Uisung KOR vs Takahashi, Yusuke JPN
Statham, Rubin NZL vs (7) Soeda, Go JPN

(3) Thompson, Jordan AUS vs (WC) Chung, Yunseong KOR
Qualifier vs Smith, John-Patrick AUS
(WC) Lee, Young Seok KOR vs Qualifier
(WC) Lee, Duckhee KOR vs (5) Lu, Yen-Hsun TPE

(6) McDonald, Mackenzie USA vs Zhang, Ze CHN
Peliwo, Filip CAN vs Wu, Di CHN
Kwon, Soonwoo KOR vs Kelly, Dayne AUS
Banes, Maverick AUS vs (4) Sela, Dudi ISR

(8) Jung, Jason TPE vs Ito, Tatsuma JPN
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Kubler, Jason AUS vs Giron, Marcos USA
Uchiyama, Yasutaka JPN vs (2) Pospisil, Vasek CAN

3 commenti

leo97 05-05-2018 12:46

Thompson

McDonald

Ebden
Pospisil

Soeda
Lu
Kwon
Ito

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
patrick 05-05-2018 11:17

pospisil

ebden

thompson
mcdonald

soeda
lu
sela
jung

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
rafapedo 05-05-2018 10:54

POSPISIL

THOMPSON

EBDEN
MCDONALD

SOEDA
LU
SELA
ITO

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!