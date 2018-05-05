Challenger Gimcheon: Il Tabellone Principale
(1) Ebden, Matthew vs Li, Zhe
Schnur, Brayden vs Purcell, Max
(WC) Park, Uisung vs Takahashi, Yusuke
Statham, Rubin vs (7) Soeda, Go
(3) Thompson, Jordan vs (WC) Chung, Yunseong
Qualifier vs Smith, John-Patrick
(WC) Lee, Young Seok vs Qualifier
(WC) Lee, Duckhee vs (5) Lu, Yen-Hsun
(6) McDonald, Mackenzie vs Zhang, Ze
Peliwo, Filip vs Wu, Di
Kwon, Soonwoo vs Kelly, Dayne
Banes, Maverick vs (4) Sela, Dudi
(8) Jung, Jason vs Ito, Tatsuma
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Kubler, Jason vs Giron, Marcos
Uchiyama, Yasutaka vs (2) Pospisil, Vasek
3 commenti
Thompson
McDonald
Ebden
Pospisil
Soeda
Lu
Kwon
Ito
pospisil
ebden
thompson
mcdonald
soeda
lu
sela
jung
POSPISIL
THOMPSON
EBDEN
MCDONALD
SOEDA
LU
SELA
ITO