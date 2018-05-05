Challenger Gimcheon: Il Tabellone Principale

(1) Ebden, Matthew vs Li, Zhe

Schnur, Brayden vs Purcell, Max

(WC) Park, Uisung vs Takahashi, Yusuke

Statham, Rubin vs (7) Soeda, Go

(3) Thompson, Jordan vs (WC) Chung, Yunseong

Qualifier vs Smith, John-Patrick

(WC) Lee, Young Seok vs Qualifier

(WC) Lee, Duckhee vs (5) Lu, Yen-Hsun

(6) McDonald, Mackenzie vs Zhang, Ze

Peliwo, Filip vs Wu, Di

Kwon, Soonwoo vs Kelly, Dayne

Banes, Maverick vs (4) Sela, Dudi

(8) Jung, Jason vs Ito, Tatsuma

Qualifier vs Qualifier

Kubler, Jason vs Giron, Marcos

Uchiyama, Yasutaka vs (2) Pospisil, Vasek