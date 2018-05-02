Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 03 Maggio 2018. Live dettagliato

02/05/2018 23:42 Nessun commento
Marco Bortolotti nella foto
TUR Turkey F17 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Robin Thour SWE vs. Riccardo Bonadio ITA [2] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare



UGA Uganda F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Niklas Johansson SWE vs. Fabrizio Ornago ITA [2] ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Darko Bojanovic BIH [7] vs. Lorenzo Bocchi ITA ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare



EGY Egypt F16 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Nicolo Turchetti ITA vs. Manfred Fellin ITA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alex Marti Pujolras ESP vs. Marco Bortolotti ITA [5] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

