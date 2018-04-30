ATP Istanbul 250 | Terra | e426.145 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: La scalata di Marco Cecchinato. Quinzi + 82
30/04/2018 09:08 17 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (30-04-2018)
19
Best: 13
▲
1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1840
Punti
23
Tornei
48
Best: 18
▲
7
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
1021
Punti
25
Tornei
59
Best: 59
▲
33
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
891
Punti
32
Tornei
76
Best: 33
▼
-10
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
725
Punti
29
Tornei
100
Best: 70
▼
-1
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
601
Punti
27
Tornei
102
Best: 95
▲
2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
594
Punti
21
Tornei
113
Best: 108
▼
-5
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
494
Punti
25
Tornei
141
Best: 141
▲
18
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
402
Punti
22
Tornei
153
Best: 36
▲
2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
373
Punti
17
Tornei
191
Best: 152
▼
-8
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
302
Punti
21
Tornei
199
Best: 84
▼
-37
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
293
Punti
23
Tornei
218
Best: 156
▼
-22
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
267
Punti
27
Tornei
250
Best: 165
▼
-6
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
215
Punti
30
Tornei
253
Best: 153
▼
-19
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
209
Punti
36
Tornei
256
Best: 159
▼
-2
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
204
Punti
26
Tornei
265
Best: 240
▲
82
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
197
Punti
12
Tornei
285
Best: 118
▼
-18
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
176
Punti
34
Tornei
303
Best: 301
▼
-2
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
162
Punti
23
Tornei
314
Best: 100
▲
7
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
156
Punti
20
Tornei
315
Best: 315
▲
13
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
154
Punti
21
Tornei
320
Best: 146
▼
-4
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
152
Punti
25
Tornei
328
Best: 259
▲
22
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
147
Punti
27
Tornei
358
Best: 353
▼
-2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
127
Punti
20
Tornei
366
Best: 366
▲
18
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
122
Punti
22
Tornei
383
Best: 290
▼
-5
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
111
Punti
23
Tornei
410
Best: 375
▼
-4
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
97
Punti
18
Tornei
426
Best: 402
▼
-3
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
90
Punti
25
Tornei
429
Best: 394
--
0
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
89
Punti
20
Tornei
430
Best: 423
--
0
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
88
Punti
30
Tornei
431
Best: 204
--
0
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
87
Punti
17
Tornei
452
Best: 439
▼
-1
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
82
Punti
26
Tornei
462
Best: 178
▼
-2
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
79
Punti
23
Tornei
473
Best: 471
▼
-1
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
76
Punti
27
Tornei
491
Best: 292
▲
1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
70
Punti
14
Tornei
516
Best: 481
▲
1
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
63
Punti
31
Tornei
523
Best: 522
▼
-1
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
61
Punti
19
Tornei
542
Best: 542
▲
20
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
57
Punti
28
Tornei
543
Best: 542
▼
-1
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
57
Punti
28
Tornei
548
Best: 542
▼
-1
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
56
Punti
23
Tornei
572
Best: 548
--
0
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
52
Punti
30
Tornei
591
Best: 375
▼
-6
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
48
Punti
18
Tornei
612
Best: 355
▲
2
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
44
Punti
29
Tornei
623
Best: 526
--
0
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
42
Punti
24
Tornei
628
Best: 556
▲
2
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
41
Punti
22
Tornei
637
Best: 327
▼
-6
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
39
Punti
22
Tornei
650
Best: 70
▼
-3
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
9
Tornei
655
Best: 465
▼
-5
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
37
Punti
24
Tornei
658
Best: 472
--
0
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
37
Punti
33
Tornei
697
Best: 678
▼
-5
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
31
Punti
20
Tornei
717
Best: 299
▼
-3
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
29
Punti
21
Tornei
736
Best: 733
▼
-2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
27
Punti
21
Tornei
740
Best: 282
▼
-24
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
27
Punti
28
Tornei
745
Best: 745
▲
5
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
26
Punti
17
Tornei
748
Best: 598
▼
-3
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
26
Punti
24
Tornei
779
Best: 590
▲
1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
23
Punti
18
Tornei
781
Best: 766
--
0
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
23
Punti
28
Tornei
843
Best: 384
▼
-5
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
18
Punti
16
Tornei
891
Best: 886
▼
-5
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
15
Punti
16
Tornei
911
Best: 450
▲
1
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
14
Punti
17
Tornei
960
Best: 959
▼
-1
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
12
Punti
21
Tornei
984
Best: 932
▼
-1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
11
Punti
21
Tornei
989
Best: 222
--
0
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
10
Punti
3
Tornei
993
Best: 993
--
0
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
10
Punti
7
Tornei
1016
Best: 989
▼
-1
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
22
Tornei
1081
Best: 743
▲
1
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
8
Punti
13
Tornei
1085
Best: 1066
--
0
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1087
Best: 793
▲
2
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
8
Punti
16
Tornei
1090
Best: 873
▼
-48
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
8
Punti
18
Tornei
1094
Best: 1001
▲
1
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
8
Punti
22
Tornei
1108
Best: 1100
▲
1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1131
Best: 912
▼
-2
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
7
Punti
18
Tornei
1152
Best: 1133
▲
1
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1157
Best: 903
▲
1
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1161
Best: 854
▲
1
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1166
Best: 1105
▲
43
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1192
Best: 1181
▼
-4
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1195
Best: 1184
▼
-3
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1209
Best: 1135
▼
-3
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1214
Best: 1165
▼
-3
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1238
Best: 1237
▼
-1
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1261
Best: 835
▼
-2
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1266
Best: 664
▼
-3
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1278
Best: 1119
▼
-2
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1298
Best: 945
▼
-1
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1324
Best: 1307
--
0
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1340
Best: 1340
▲
139
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1353
Best: 1142
▲
2
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1359
Best: 1354
▲
2
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1359
Best: 1359
▲
2
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1359
Best: 1359
▲
2
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1374
Best: 943
▼
-103
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1399
Best: 1251
▼
-2
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1403
Best: 1163
▼
-6
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1429
Best: 267
▼
-1
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1444
Best: 1322
▼
-1
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1471
Best: 901
▼
-34
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1479
Best: 1442
--
0
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1479
Best: 1479
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1509
Best: 590
--
0
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1538
Best: 1538
--
0
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1538
Best: 1402
--
0
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1538
Best: 1538
--
0
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1538
Best: 1461
--
0
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1580
Best: 1580
▲
3
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1580
Best: 1580
▲
3
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1673
Best: 1442
▼
-230
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1673
Best: 1673
▲
4
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1673
Best: 1663
▲
4
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1673
Best: 1663
▲
4
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1673
Best: 430
▲
4
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1673
Best: 1312
▲
4
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1754
Best: 1743
▲
7
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1754
Best: 1754
▲
7
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1832
Best: 1552
▲
2
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1832
Best: 1558
▲
2
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1872
Best: 1676
▲
7
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1872
Best: 1872
▲
7
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1872
Best: 1743
▼
-38
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1872
Best: 1694
▲
7
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1872
Best: 1793
▲
7
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1912
Best: 1620
▲
1
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1912
Best: 1856
▲
1
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1912
Best: 1912
▲
1
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani
Eh già, come dire che se mia nonna avesse le ruote sarebbe un tram.
@ Fabrizio (#2091304)
ė un’operazione facile. basta dividere punti GQ per tornei GQ e poi moltiplicare per tornei MB, viene fuori che GQ sarebbe 162 al mondo
Un dato negativo: era parecchio che che non avevamo il nostro n. 10, Napolitano, così indietro (n. 191)
Best ranking anche per Sonego !
La lingua batte dove il dente duole… W Becuzzi, un suo unico punto avrebbe ben più valore!
Il problema è sempre lo stesso, siccome ci sono cose peggiori (politici), allora giustifichiamo il poverino (tennista) la cui colpa “AVREBBE” un peso specifico minore.
Ecco perchè non abbiamo un’Italia migliore, si trova sempre il modo di sminuire ogni colpa.
Ingiustificabili sia il politico, sia il tennista, sia l’ultimo Fantozzi del caso.
Tra Quinzi e Berrettini corrono circa 400 punti! Per raccimolare 400 punti ed avere la stessa classifica di Matteo coi punti che danno i challenger dovrebbe fare una decina di finali in quelli minori e sette/otto in quelli maggiori, dove però ci bazzicano anche diversi top100. Mi sembra assai improbabile che con 10 tornei in più avrebbe la stessa classifica di Berrettini.
Perdiamo alcuni protagonisti nei 200 ATP in netta crisi ma ne guadagnano altri più giovani e futuribili in risalita. Fabbiano è un 89 non certo di primo pelo che con la Cina è andato in orbita per un po’. Lorenzi è destinato anagraficamente a scendere per cui la sostituzione al vertice è un vantaggio per il futuro!
L’anno scorso ha saltato la seconda metà della stagione per infortunio, c’è poco da incazzarsi. Se la salute lo assiste a fine anno ne avrà 20 validi.
Quinzi, spicca il volo verso le vette dorate della classifica Atp. (speriamo)
urge un’altra bella settimana….questa settimana tanti giocatori perdono tanti punti specie travaglia e fabbiano….e stiamo perdendo tutti i giocatori nella top 150-200…..
certo che se condannassimo le idiozie fatte dai partiti come quelle fatte dai tennisti…..(e le proporzioni sono ben diverse)….avremmo un’Italia migliore 😛
Comunque a Budapest avrei scommesso sulla vittoria del Ceck…..
Quinzi solo 12 tornei.
*Quinzi
Quando vedo: Gianluigi Quinzi 12 tornei mi fa incazzare perché il ragazzo ha qualità è con 10 tornei in più avrebbe più o meno la classifica di Berettini.
boh cosi x gioco non che io abbia la palla di vetro secondo me senza infortuni quest anno Quindi entra nei 150….Non troppo meglio ma tra i 120 e 150 direi di sì….voi che dite?