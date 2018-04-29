Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 30 aprile 2018. Live dettagliato

29/04/2018 22:17 Nessun commento
Francesco Forti classe 1999
Francesco Forti classe 1999

UGA Uganda F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Aaron Cortes Alcaraz ESP [5] vs. Tommaso Gabrieli ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hassan Ndayishimiye BDI vs. Lorenzo Bocchi ITA Non prima delle ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



FRA France F9 – 15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Louis Dussin FRA vs. Alessandro Ceppellini ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare



POL Poland F1 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Francesco Forti ITA [2] vs. Alex Martinez ESP [15] ore

Federico Iannaccone ITA [3] vs. Yann Wojcik POL [14] # incontro dalle ore

Robert Strombachs GER vs. Jannik Sinner ITA [11] ore



EGY Egypt F16 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Maxim Turyev RUS vs. Manfred Fellin ITA [12] # incontro dalle ore

Ivan Krivic CRO [5] vs. Alberto Cammarata ITA [9] # incontro dalle ore

TAG: ,