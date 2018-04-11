Circuito WTA - Italiane Copertina, WTA

WTA Lugano: Primo Turno. Live Camila Giorgi vs Kristyna Pliskova

11/04/2018 09:11 3 commenti
Camila Giorgi classe 1991
Camila Giorgi classe 1991

SUI WTA Lugano International | Terra | $250.000
1T Pliskova CZE – Giorgi ITA (0-0) ore 10:30

WTA Lugano
Kristyna Pliskova
15
1
Camila Giorgi
15
0
Mostra dettagli

Pliskova CZE – Giorgi ITA
70. Singles ranking 59.
21. 3. 1992 Birthdate 30. 12. 1991
left Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno
2. [9] Alison Van Uytvanck BEL vs Oceane Dodin FRA
WTA Lugano
Alison Van Uytvanck [9]
30
5
Oceane Dodin
30
4
Mostra dettagli

TAG: , ,

3 commenti

robadamatti (Guest) 11-04-2018 10:11

Super tennis ha tolto la diretta dell’ incontro della Giorgi dal palinsesto di oggi.

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fantumazz 11-04-2018 10:09

A Lugano splende il sole, e non mi riferisco tanto al noto astro, quanto alla nostra bella Camila 🙂

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fantumazz 11-04-2018 10:09

A Lugano splende il sole, e non mi riferisco tanto al noto astro, quanto alla nostra bella Camila 🙂

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!