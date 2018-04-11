ATP Marrakech 250 | Terra | e501.345 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
WTA Lugano: Primo Turno. Live Camila Giorgi vs Kristyna Pliskova
11/04/2018 09:11 3 commenti
WTA Lugano International | Terra | $250.000
1T Pliskova – Giorgi (0-0) ore 10:30
WTA Lugano
Kristyna Pliskova
15
1
Camila Giorgi•
15
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Giorgi
0-15
df
15-15
1-0
K. Pliskova
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Pliskova – Giorgi
70. Singles ranking 59.
21. 3. 1992 Birthdate 30. 12. 1991
left Plays right
In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno
2. [9] Alison Van Uytvanck vs Oceane Dodin
WTA Lugano
Alison Van Uytvanck [9]•
30
5
Oceane Dodin
30
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Van Uytvanck
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
5-4
O. Dodin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Van Uytvanck
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
O. Dodin
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
A. Van Uytvanck
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
O. Dodin
0-15
0-30
0-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Van Uytvanck
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
O. Dodin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. Van Uytvanck
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
O. Dodin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
TAG: Camila Giorgi, WTA Lugano, WTA Lugano 2018
3 commenti
Super tennis ha tolto la diretta dell’ incontro della Giorgi dal palinsesto di oggi.
A Lugano splende il sole, e non mi riferisco tanto al noto astro, quanto alla nostra bella Camila 🙂
A Lugano splende il sole, e non mi riferisco tanto al noto astro, quanto alla nostra bella Camila 🙂