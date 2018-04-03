Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 03 Aprile 2018. I risultati di oggi

03/04/2018 15:10 23 commenti
Gianluca Mager classe 1994

USA USA F9 – $25,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Leny Mitjana FRA vs. Liam Caruana ITA [5] ore

ITF USA F9
L. Mitjana
6
0
L. Caruana [5]
7
6
Vincitore: L. Caruana
Mostra dettagli



TUN Tunisia F13 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Alexis Gautier FRA vs. Andrea Bessire ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

ITF Tunisia F13
A. Gautier
6
6
A. Bessire
0
1
Vincitore: A. Gautier
Mostra dettagli



TUR Turkey F13 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Ryan James Storrie GBR vs. Riccardo Bellotti ITA [2] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

ITF Turkey F13
R. Storrie
6
6
R. Bellotti [2]
2
2
Vincitore: R. Storrie
Mostra dettagli

Roberto Marcora ITA vs. Andrey Chepelev RUS 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

ITF Turkey F13
R. Marcora
6
6
A. Chepelev
3
4
Vincitore: R. Marcora
Mostra dettagli



EGY Egypt F12 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Kristian Lozan RUS [7] vs. Francesco Vilardo ITA ore 10:00

ITF Egypt F12
K. Lozan [7]
2
1
F. Vilardo
6
6
Vincitore: F. Vilardo
Mostra dettagli



ITA Italy F6 – $25,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Geronimo Espin Busleiman ARG vs. Cristian Carli ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

ITF Italy F6
G. Espin Busleiman
15
3
1
C. Carli
30
6
1
Mostra dettagli

Walter Trusendi ITA vs. Jacopo Berrettini ITA 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mike Loccisano GER vs. Giovanni Fonio ITA 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gianluca Mager ITA vs. Samuel Bensoussan FRA 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

ITF Italy F6
G. Mager
15
0
S. Bensoussan
15
0
Mostra dettagli

Maciej Rajski POL vs. Luca Vanni ITA [5] 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

ITF Italy F6
M. Rajski
3
6
L. Vanni
6
7
Vincitore: L. Vanni
Mostra dettagli

Tallon Griekspoor NED [1] vs. Nicolo Turchetti ITA 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Riccardo Bonadio ITA vs. Antonio Massara ITA 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00

ITF Italy F6
R. Bonadio
0
A. Massara
0
Mostra dettagli

Alexander Weis ITA vs. Hernan Casanova ARG [3] 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

ITF Italy F6
A. Weis
0
4
H. Casanova
15
5
Mostra dettagli

Marco Miceli ITA vs. Christian Lindell SWE [7] 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

23 commenti. Lasciane uno!

LucaEdberg (Guest) 03-04-2018 17:37

Bravo Liam, c’mon!

 23
mauro59 (Guest) 03-04-2018 17:04

Casanova alla lunga potrebbe pagare dazio per le sue “notti amorose”.

 22
Tennis (Guest) 03-04-2018 16:55

Scritto da angelo
Moroni recupera sul 228 al mondo e vince tie break

Grandeeee jimbo

 21
Tennis (Guest) 03-04-2018 16:54

Scritto da Sottile
Oggi vedo bene Carli, Fonio, Marcora e Vanni
I Derby a Trusendi e Massara

Fonio, gioca con wc 17 enne

 20
Kobekappa (Guest) 03-04-2018 16:25

Torna in campo Liam…

 19
marco (Guest) 03-04-2018 14:27

Grande Vilardo , ha vinto sia in Egitto che a Pula !!

 18
darios80 (Guest) 03-04-2018 14:01

grande marcora …. bellotti deve riprendersi è stato tanto tempo fermo e ci vorra’ un po ancora x tornare quello vecchio

 17
ealesia (Guest) 03-04-2018 13:25

Bellotti on fire

 16
angelo (Guest) 03-04-2018 13:19

Moroni recupera sul 228 al mondo e vince tie break

 15
Roberto (Guest) 03-04-2018 11:52

@ Kuki66 (#2069056)

Ha il doppio passaporto quindi?
In caso di matrimonio come funziona? Deve scegliere o può tenersi entrambi?

 14
il_sempreverde 03-04-2018 11:08

Redazione, ma perché nelle ultime settimane c’è così tanta confusione? Sul match di Turchetti risulta il live score di Vilardo 😆

 13
Palmeria (Guest) 03-04-2018 11:03

Forti riposa questa settimana ?

 12
Elio 03-04-2018 10:49

Scritto da Sottile
Oggi vedo bene Carli, Fonio, Marcora e Vanni
I Derby a Trusendi e Massara

Trusendi e Massara, possono anche non vincere… 💡 😆

 11
Kuki66 (Guest) 03-04-2018 10:14

grazie

 10
angelo (Guest) 03-04-2018 09:52

Perche’ vive negli states ma con passaporto Italiano,

 9
Kuki66 (Guest) 03-04-2018 09:42

Ma perché su diretta tennis Caruana lo danno per americano?

 8
angelo (Guest) 03-04-2018 09:31

Dopo i risultati non positivi della scorsa settimana sarebbe auspicabile un 8 su 14 …..vedremo a breve.

 7
Circo (Guest) 03-04-2018 09:22

Forza Lucone!!!

 6
Giuseppe 03-04-2018 08:35

Oggi gioca anche Caruana in USA

 5
stefanello (Guest) 03-04-2018 08:02

c’é anche Caruana a Memphis

 4
Sottile 03-04-2018 00:08

Oggi vedo bene Carli, Fonio, Marcora e Vanni 🙂
I Derby a Trusendi e Massara

 3
Lo Scriba (Guest) 02-04-2018 23:32

Scritto da Mithra
Io nel mio piccolo spero sempre che Mager resusciti.

Purtroppo non è mai nemmeno sbocciato.

 2
Mithra 02-04-2018 23:22

Io nel mio piccolo spero sempre che Mager resusciti.

 1
