Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 03 Aprile 2018. I risultati di oggi

Gianluca Mager classe 1994
USA F9 – $25,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Leny Mitjana vs. Liam Caruana [5] ore
ITF USA F9
L. Mitjana
6
0
L. Caruana [5]
7
6
Vincitore: L. Caruana
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Caruana
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 0-6
L. Mitjana
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-4 → 0-5
L. Caruana
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
L. Mitjana
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
L. Mitjana
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
0*-5
0*-6
6-6 → 6-7
L. Caruana
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
L. Caruana
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
L. Mitjana
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
L. Mitjana
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
L. Mitjana
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
L. Caruana
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
L. Caruana
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Tunisia F13 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Alexis Gautier vs. Andrea Bessire 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
ITF Tunisia F13
A. Gautier
6
6
A. Bessire
0
1
Vincitore: A. Gautier
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bessire
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
A. Bessire
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Gautier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bessire
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-0 → 6-0
A. Gautier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
A. Bessire
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
A. Bessire
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Gautier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Turkey F13 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Ryan James Storrie vs. Riccardo Bellotti [2] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
ITF Turkey F13
R. Storrie
6
6
R. Bellotti [2]
2
2
Vincitore: R. Storrie
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Bellotti
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
R. Storrie
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
R. Bellotti
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Bellotti
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Storrie
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
R. Storrie
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
R. Bellotti
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Bellotti
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Roberto Marcora vs. Andrey Chepelev 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
ITF Turkey F13
R. Marcora
6
6
A. Chepelev
3
4
Vincitore: R. Marcora
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Chepelev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
A. Chepelev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Marcora
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Chepelev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Chepelev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Marcora
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
R. Marcora
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
A. Chepelev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
R. Marcora
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Chepelev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Marcora
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Egypt F12 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Kristian Lozan [7] vs. Francesco Vilardo ore 10:00
ITF Egypt F12
K. Lozan [7]
2
1
F. Vilardo
6
6
Vincitore: F. Vilardo
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
K. Lozan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Vilardo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
F. Vilardo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
K. Lozan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Italy F6 – $25,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Geronimo Espin Busleiman vs. Cristian Carli 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
ITF Italy F6
G. Espin Busleiman
15
3
1
C. Carli•
30
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Espin Busleiman
0-1 → 1-1
C. Carli
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Espin Busleiman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
G. Espin Busleiman
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
G. Espin Busleiman
3-1 → 3-2
C. Carli
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
G. Espin Busleiman
1-1 → 2-1
C. Carli
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Espin Busleiman
0-0 → 1-0
Walter Trusendi vs. Jacopo Berrettini 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mike Loccisano vs. Giovanni Fonio 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gianluca Mager vs. Samuel Bensoussan 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
ITF Italy F6
G. Mager•
15
0
S. Bensoussan
15
0
Maciej Rajski vs. Luca Vanni [5] 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
ITF Italy F6
M. Rajski
3
6
L. Vanni
6
7
Vincitore: L. Vanni
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
0-5*
0-6*
1*-6
2*-6
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
L. Vanni
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
M. Rajski
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
L. Vanni
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Rajski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
L. Vanni
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Rajski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Vanni
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
L. Vanni
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Rajski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Riccardo Bonadio vs. Antonio Massara 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00
ITF Italy F6
R. Bonadio
0
A. Massara
0
Alexander Weis vs. Hernan Casanova [3] 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
ITF Italy F6
A. Weis
0
4
H. Casanova•
15
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Weis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
H. Casanova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. Weis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
H. Casanova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Weis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. Weis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Marco Miceli vs. Christian Lindell [7] 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bravo Liam, c’mon!
Casanova alla lunga potrebbe pagare dazio per le sue “notti amorose”.
Grandeeee jimbo
Fonio, gioca con wc 17 enne
Torna in campo Liam…
Grande Vilardo , ha vinto sia in Egitto che a Pula !!
grande marcora …. bellotti deve riprendersi è stato tanto tempo fermo e ci vorra’ un po ancora x tornare quello vecchio
Bellotti on fire
Moroni recupera sul 228 al mondo e vince tie break
@ Kuki66 (#2069056)
Ha il doppio passaporto quindi?
In caso di matrimonio come funziona? Deve scegliere o può tenersi entrambi?
Redazione, ma perché nelle ultime settimane c’è così tanta confusione? Sul match di Turchetti risulta il live score di Vilardo 😆
Forti riposa questa settimana ?
Trusendi e Massara, possono anche non vincere… 💡 😆
grazie
Perche’ vive negli states ma con passaporto Italiano,
Ma perché su diretta tennis Caruana lo danno per americano?
Dopo i risultati non positivi della scorsa settimana sarebbe auspicabile un 8 su 14 …..vedremo a breve.
Forza Lucone!!!
Oggi gioca anche Caruana in USA
c’é anche Caruana a Memphis
Oggi vedo bene Carli, Fonio, Marcora e Vanni 🙂
I Derby a Trusendi e Massara
Purtroppo non è mai nemmeno sbocciato.
Io nel mio piccolo spero sempre che Mager resusciti.