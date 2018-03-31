Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 31 Marzo 2018. Live dettagliato

31/03/2018 03:31 1 commento
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991
ITA Italy F5 – $25,000 – Terra – Semifinale
Lorenzo Giustino ITA [1] vs. Miljan Zekic SRB [5] ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



EGY Egypt F11 – $15,000 – Hard – Semifinale
Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS [1] vs. Francesco Forti ITA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mithra 31-03-2018 03:37

Azz Gabashvili in un Futures…sarà un ottimo e tostissimo test x Forti.

