Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 31 Marzo 2018. Live dettagliato
31/03/2018 03:31 1 commento
Italy F5 – $25,000 – Terra – Semifinale
Lorenzo Giustino [1] vs. Miljan Zekic [5] ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Egypt F11 – $15,000 – Hard – Semifinale
Teymuraz Gabashvili [1] vs. Francesco Forti ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Azz Gabashvili in un Futures…sarà un ottimo e tostissimo test x Forti.