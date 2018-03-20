Challenger Lille: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo Turno. In campo due azzurri

Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987
Challenger Lille | Indoor | e43.000 – 1° Turno
CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Tobias Kamke vs Uladzimir Ignatik
CH Lille
Tobias Kamke
6
6
Uladzimir Ignatik
4
3
Vincitore: T. KAMKE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Kamke
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
U. Ignatik
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
U. Ignatik
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
T. Kamke
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Kamke
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
T. Kamke
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
U. Ignatik
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-4 → 6-4
T. Kamke
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
5-3 → 5-4
U. Ignatik
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
U. Ignatik
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
2. [5] Corentin Moutet vs [Q] Antoine Escoffier (non prima ore: 12:00)
CH Lille
Corentin Moutet [5]
0
4
2
Antoine Escoffier•
30
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Moutet
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Moutet
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
A. Escoffier
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
A. Escoffier
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
C. Moutet
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
A. Escoffier
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
3. Edan Leshem vs [WC] Maxime Janvier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Aldin Setkic vs [6] Stephane Robert (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Nicolas Mahut vs Andrea Arnaboldi (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Antoine Hoang vs Bernard Tomic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 3 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] Ugo Humbert vs Mohamed Safwat
CH Lille
Ugo Humbert
7
7
Mohamed Safwat
6
5
Vincitore: U. HUMBERT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
U. Humbert
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
U. Humbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
U. Humbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
U. Humbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
U. Humbert
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
U. Humbert
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
U. Humbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
2. [7] Mats Moraing vs Lorenzo Giustino (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Yannick Maden vs Bradley Mousley
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Quentin Halys / Ugo Humbert vs Ariel Behar / Goncalo Oliveira (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Hugo Nys / Tim Puetz vs [WC] Dorian Descloix / Corentin Moutet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [Q] Guillermo Olaso vs [WC] Yannick Mertens (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
7. Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs [Q] Gregoire Barrere
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2 commenti
Ritiro di Moraing. Giustino gioca con Grigelis, LL.
Non so delle 2 quali sia la mission impossible piu’ impossibile
Pochissime chances per entrambi i nostri…quasi zero ….direi