Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Lille: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo Turno. In campo due azzurri

20/03/2018 09:23 2 commenti
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987

FRA Challenger Lille | Indoor | e43.000 – 1° Turno

CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Tobias Kamke GER vs Uladzimir Ignatik BLR

CH Lille
Tobias Kamke
6
6
Uladzimir Ignatik
4
3
Vincitore: T. KAMKE
Mostra dettagli

2. [5] Corentin Moutet FRA vs [Q] Antoine Escoffier FRA (non prima ore: 12:00)

CH Lille
Corentin Moutet [5]
0
4
2
Antoine Escoffier
30
6
1
Mostra dettagli

3. Edan Leshem ISR vs [WC] Maxime Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Aldin Setkic BIH vs [6] Stephane Robert FRA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Nicolas Mahut FRA vs Andrea Arnaboldi ITA (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Antoine Hoang FRA vs Bernard Tomic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 3 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [WC] Ugo Humbert FRA vs Mohamed Safwat EGY

CH Lille
Ugo Humbert
7
7
Mohamed Safwat
6
5
Vincitore: U. HUMBERT
Mostra dettagli

2. [7] Mats Moraing GER vs Lorenzo Giustino ITA (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Yannick Maden GER vs Bradley Mousley AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Quentin Halys FRA / Ugo Humbert FRA vs Ariel Behar URU / Goncalo Oliveira POR (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Hugo Nys FRA / Tim Puetz GER vs [WC] Dorian Descloix FRA / Corentin Moutet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [Q] Guillermo Olaso ESP vs [WC] Yannick Mertens BEL (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs [Q] Gregoire Barrere FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


TAG: , , ,

2 commenti

il_sempreverde 20-03-2018 12:58

Ritiro di Moraing. Giustino gioca con Grigelis, LL.

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Pierre Herme’ the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 20-03-2018 12:32

Non so delle 2 quali sia la mission impossible piu’ impossibile
Pochissime chances per entrambi i nostri…quasi zero ….direi

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!