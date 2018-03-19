Masters 1000 Miami 1000 | Cemento | $7.972.535 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Il best ranking di Matteo Berrettini
19/03/2018 10:01 9 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (19-03-2018)
18
Best: 13
▲
1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2155
Punti
24
Tornei
57
Best: 33
▼
-2
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
905
Punti
29
Tornei
62
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
861
Punti
25
Tornei
86
Best: 70
▼
-9
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
656
Punti
27
Tornei
95
Best: 95
▲
13
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
621
Punti
22
Tornei
97
Best: 82
▲
10
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
611
Punti
32
Tornei
123
Best: 119
--
0
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
464
Punti
25
Tornei
161
Best: 84
▲
1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
344
Punti
22
Tornei
162
Best: 157
▼
-2
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
337
Punti
23
Tornei
165
Best: 36
▼
-13
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
332
Punti
18
Tornei
177
Best: 156
▲
8
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
318
Punti
31
Tornei
180
Best: 152
--
0
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
315
Punti
23
Tornei
223
Best: 153
▼
-3
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
246
Punti
34
Tornei
243
Best: 165
▲
5
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
207
Punti
29
Tornei
258
Best: 159
▲
4
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
195
Punti
26
Tornei
261
Best: 118
▼
-24
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
192
Punti
34
Tornei
283
Best: 240
▼
-3
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
172
Punti
14
Tornei
314
Best: 146
▼
-37
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
155
Punti
25
Tornei
332
Best: 319
▼
-1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
140
Punti
23
Tornei
335
Best: 100
▼
-54
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
138
Punti
20
Tornei
338
Best: 259
▼
-16
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
135
Punti
26
Tornei
354
Best: 347
▼
-1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
124
Punti
23
Tornei
378
Best: 375
▲
1
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
108
Punti
18
Tornei
379
Best: 369
▲
5
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
108
Punti
24
Tornei
382
Best: 204
▼
-9
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
106
Punti
18
Tornei
398
Best: 290
▲
6
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
96
Punti
22
Tornei
416
Best: 402
▼
-2
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
91
Punti
25
Tornei
424
Best: 394
▼
-4
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
90
Punti
20
Tornei
428
Best: 423
▼
-5
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
89
Punti
32
Tornei
444
Best: 439
▼
-5
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
83
Punti
25
Tornei
481
Best: 481
▲
2
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
72
Punti
33
Tornei
505
Best: 505
▲
3
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
67
Punti
25
Tornei
517
Best: 292
▼
-7
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
63
Punti
11
Tornei
522
Best: 522
▲
95
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
62
Punti
16
Tornei
530
Best: 523
▼
-6
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
59
Punti
19
Tornei
548
Best: 542
--
0
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
57
Punti
26
Tornei
554
Best: 548
▼
-2
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
56
Punti
28
Tornei
558
Best: 178
▼
-4
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
55
Punti
21
Tornei
564
Best: 546
▼
-5
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
54
Punti
28
Tornei
565
Best: 548
▼
-5
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
54
Punti
31
Tornei
568
Best: 375
▼
-17
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
53
Punti
22
Tornei
591
Best: 327
▲
3
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
49
Punti
22
Tornei
604
Best: 556
▼
-4
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
46
Punti
23
Tornei
608
Best: 355
▼
-31
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
46
Punti
31
Tornei
637
Best: 526
▼
-4
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
41
Punti
24
Tornei
650
Best: 70
▲
71
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
37
Punti
8
Tornei
658
Best: 472
▼
-6
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
37
Punti
34
Tornei
662
Best: 299
▲
8
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
36
Punti
22
Tornei
663
Best: 465
▼
-16
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
36
Punti
23
Tornei
689
Best: 678
▲
18
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
31
Punti
20
Tornei
724
Best: 598
▼
-15
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
28
Punti
24
Tornei
726
Best: 282
▼
-7
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
28
Punti
30
Tornei
749
Best: 749
▲
13
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
26
Punti
20
Tornei
750
Best: 590
▼
-22
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
26
Punti
21
Tornei
769
Best: 766
▼
-3
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
24
Punti
27
Tornei
821
Best: 821
▲
34
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
19
Punti
14
Tornei
834
Best: 450
▼
-3
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
19
Punti
20
Tornei
858
Best: 384
▼
-97
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
17
Punti
14
Tornei
934
Best: 932
▼
-2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
13
Punti
20
Tornei
955
Best: 908
▼
-3
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
12
Punti
14
Tornei
982
Best: 743
▼
-6
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
11
Punti
15
Tornei
987
Best: 987
▲
30
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
11
Punti
17
Tornei
995
Best: 222
▼
-6
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1026
Best: 989
▼
-4
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
20
Tornei
1027
Best: 873
▼
-3
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
21
Tornei
1087
Best: 1066
▼
-5
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1090
Best: 793
▼
-4
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
8
Punti
16
Tornei
1098
Best: 1001
▼
-6
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
8
Punti
21
Tornei
1111
Best: 1100
▼
-10
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1118
Best: 854
▼
-5
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1133
Best: 912
▼
-10
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
7
Punti
18
Tornei
1155
Best: 1133
▼
-7
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1159
Best: 903
▼
-6
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1162
Best: 1135
▼
-4
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1187
Best: 1181
▼
-6
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1191
Best: 1184
▼
-6
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1204
Best: 1165
▼
-14
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1209
Best: 1105
▼
-48
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1243
Best: 1243
--
0
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1243
Best: 590
--
0
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1257
Best: 835
▲
1
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1259
Best: 664
▲
2
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1267
Best: 943
▼
-2
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1282
Best: 1163
--
0
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1285
Best: 945
▼
-4
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1327
Best: 1307
▼
-2
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1346
Best: 1346
▼
-5
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1360
Best: 1354
▼
-4
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1360
Best: 1360
▲
150
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1366
Best: 1142
▼
-17
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1371
Best: 1362
▼
-5
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1402
Best: 1251
▼
-4
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1446
Best: 1442
▼
-4
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1446
Best: 1442
▼
-4
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1446
Best: 1322
▼
-4
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1446
Best: 267
▼
-4
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1483
Best: 1483
▼
-7
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1547
Best: 1402
▼
-21
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1547
Best: 1547
▼
-5
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1547
Best: 1461
▼
-21
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1592
Best: 1583
▼
-9
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1592
Best: 1583
▼
-9
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1592
Best: 988
▼
-9
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1592
Best: 1592
▲
71
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1681
Best: 1681
--
0
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1681
Best: 1663
▼
-18
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1681
Best: 980
▼
-18
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1681
Best: 715
▼
-18
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1681
Best: 1663
▼
-18
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1681
Best: 430
▼
-18
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1681
Best: 1312
▼
-18
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1762
Best: 1762
▼
-19
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1762
Best: 842
▼
-19
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1762
Best: 1743
▼
-19
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1762
Best: 1743
▼
-19
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1762
Best: 1762
▼
-99
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1839
Best: 1676
▼
-24
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1839
Best: 1552
▼
-24
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1839
Best: 1558
▲
31
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1839
Best: 1793
▼
-24
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1888
Best: 1888
▼
-73
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1888
Best: 1856
▼
-18
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1888
Best: 1694
▼
-18
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1926
Best: 1926
▼
-18
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1946
Best: 1620
▼
-15
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani
Fogna scalando i punti di Miami è ancora 19! Ottimo vai Fabio senza paura e sperando in un buon tabellone..può anche confermare la semi a mio avviso!
redazione nella classifica live vedo molte cose che non quadrano , per esempio a cipolla sono due settimana che mancano 10 punti , in totale ne ha 37 e non 27 come segnato nella live …
Redazione, ranking live è fuori quadro, grazie
Abbiamo vari giovani nei 200 ed è una buona situazione in prospettiva perché dovrebbe essere garantita nei prossimi anni una pattuglia di italiani tra i 100. Sempre che continuino a giocare sul veloce….
La situazione del tennis italiano non sarà come quella spagnola o francese e neanche tedesca però se analizziamo la classifica fino almeno alla duecentesima posizione ci possiamo abbastanza facilmente rendere conto che entro un paio di anni avremo un cambio generazionale interessante e altri giocatori per i quali fare il tifo. I risultati ottenuti anche da Moroni e da Caruana negli ultimi mesi dimostrano che, anche tra le retrovie, comunque possono arrivare abbastanza velocemente giocatori giovani in grado di fare risultati inaspettati e di buon livello.
Ora però hanno parecchi punti da difendere, specie Fabbiano che se non fa risultati rischia di scivolare presto fuori dalla top 100, in live è già al 98. Spero che tra aprile e maggio non si faccia tentare dai grandi tornei su terra (a parte il RG, quello va giocato) dove realisticamente ha ben poche possibilità, ma torni in Asia per recuperare qualcuno dei punti persi dall’anno scorso.
@ Tennisaddicted (#2058302)
Non so, spiace che ci sia solo un top50, almeno per il momento
No gia’ stati e anche di più(8 o 9 mi pare)…:-)
6 top 100 in contemporanea, chissà se è un record?