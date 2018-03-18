Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 19 Marzo 2018. Live dettagliato
Greece F4 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Jannik Sinner vs. Conor Berg [14] ore 10:00
Maksim Tikhomirov [6] vs. Jacopo Berrettini [9] ore 10:00
Spain F7 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Santiago Maresca vs. Raul Brancaccio [8] Non prima delle ore 10:30
Egypt F10 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Federico Iannaccone [6] vs. Jorge Blanco Guadalupe 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
Hady Habib [5] vs. Christian Felline ore 09:00
Johann Willems [7] vs. Luca Tomasetto [15] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
Tunisia F11 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Alen Avidzba [5] vs. Mirko Cutuli [14] ore
Simone Roncalli [2] vs. Daniele Catini ore
Gabriele Maria Noce vs. Giuliano Benedetti [16] ore
Italy F4 – $25,000 – Terra – 1° Turno e TDQ
Walter Trusendi [3] vs. Federico Juan Aguilar ore 14:00
Davide Galoppini vs. Wilson Leite 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Filip Horansky [6] vs. Federico Bertuccioli 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Sergio Martos Gornes vs. Alessandro Petrone 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Davide Pontoglio [7] vs. Georg Winkler [9] ore 14:00
Davide Della Tommasina [6] vs. Franco Capalbo [12] ore 14:00
Maciej Rajski vs. Luca Prevosto 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Croatia F3 – $15,000 – Terra – Qualificazioni
Moritz Thiem vs. Lorenzo Di Maro Non prima delle ore 12:00
Neven Krivokuca [4] vs. Giuseppe Tresca 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Horst Rieder vs. Tin Antonic 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Tommaso Gabrieli [6] vs. Valentin Vanta ore 10:00
Alessandro Ragazzi vs. Yvo Panak [13] Non prima delle ore 12:00
Edoardo Sardella vs. Charly Zick [10] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Markus Neuhauser vs. Andres Gabriel Ciurletti [9] Non prima delle ore 12:00
Kai Lemstra [7] vs. Michelangelo Endrizzi ore 10:00
Pietro Pirolt vs. EDOARDO Pompei ore 10:00
Dragan Grahovac vs. Edoardo Bottino ore 12:00
