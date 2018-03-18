Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 19 Marzo 2018. Live dettagliato

18/03/2018 23:30 Nessun commento
Walter Trusendi classe 1985
GRC Greece F4 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Jannik Sinner ITA vs. Conor Berg USA [14] ore 10:00

Maksim Tikhomirov USA [6] vs. Jacopo Berrettini ITA [9] ore 10:00



ESP Spain F7 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Santiago Maresca URU vs. Raul Brancaccio ITA [8] Non prima delle ore 10:30



EGY Egypt F10 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Federico Iannaccone ITA [6] vs. Jorge Blanco Guadalupe ESP 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

Hady Habib USA [5] vs. Christian Felline ITA ore 09:00

Johann Willems GER [7] vs. Luca Tomasetto ITA [15] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00



TUN Tunisia F11 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Alen Avidzba RUS [5] vs. Mirko Cutuli ITA [14] ore

Simone Roncalli ITA [2] vs. Daniele Catini ITA ore

Gabriele Maria Noce ITA vs. Giuliano Benedetti ITA [16] ore



ITA Italy F4 – $25,000 – Terra – 1° Turno e TDQ
Walter Trusendi ITA [3] vs. Federico Juan Aguilar ARG ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Davide Galoppini ITA vs. Wilson Leite BRA 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Filip Horansky SVK [6] vs. Federico Bertuccioli ITA 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sergio Martos Gornes ESP vs. Alessandro Petrone ITA 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Davide Pontoglio ITA [7] vs. Georg Winkler ITA [9] ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Davide Della Tommasina ITA [6] vs. Franco Capalbo ARG [12] ore 14:00

Maciej Rajski POL vs. Luca Prevosto ITA 3 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



HRV Croatia F3 – $15,000 – Terra – Qualificazioni
Moritz Thiem AUT vs. Lorenzo Di Maro ITA Non prima delle ore 12:00
Neven Krivokuca CRO [4] vs. Giuseppe Tresca ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Horst Rieder ITA vs. Tin Antonic CRO 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Tommaso Gabrieli ITA [6] vs. Valentin Vanta ROU ore 10:00
Alessandro Ragazzi ITA vs. Yvo Panak CZE [13] Non prima delle ore 12:00
Edoardo Sardella ITA vs. Charly Zick GER [10] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Markus Neuhauser AUT vs. Andres Gabriel Ciurletti ITA [9] Non prima delle ore 12:00
Kai Lemstra GER [7] vs. Michelangelo Endrizzi ITA ore 10:00
Pietro Pirolt AUT vs. EDOARDO Pompei ITA ore 10:00
Dragan Grahovac CRO vs. Edoardo Bottino ITA ore 12:00

