Ranking ATP Live: Matteo Berrettini best ranking e ad un passo dalla top 100

15/03/2018
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 15-03-18 09:35

N.B. La presente classifica è aggiornata in tempo reale con i punti conquistati nei tornei dello Slam, ATP, WTA, Challenger e ITF (maschili e femminili). I punti dei tornei ITF Future maschili e quelli femminili con un montepremi inferiore a 50.000$ sono computati dall'ATP e WTA con una settimana di ritardo. La presente classifica rispecchia questa particolarità, aggiungendo così i punti ITF acquisiti nei tornei della scorsa settimana e non nei tornei della settimana in corso, come avviene per tutti gli altri.

Pos LIVE
Posizione attuale, differenza
-
Nome giocatore
Nazione
Punti LIVE
Punti attuali
Punti in entrata
Nome torneo
Punti in uscita
Nome torneo
1
2, +1
Best: 1
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
9370
9460
-
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
2
1, -1
Best: 1
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
9240
10060
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-1000 (W)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
3
3, 0
Best: 3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
4905
4870
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
4
4, 0
Best: 3
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
4600
4635
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
5
5, 0
Best: 3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
4505
4540
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
6
6, 0
Best: 4
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
3675
3810
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
7
8, +1
Best: 4
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
3335
3200
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
8
9, +1
Best: 8
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
3235
3080
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
9
7, -2
Best: 7
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
3190
3280
-
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
10
12, +2
Best: 12
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
2420
2455
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
11
10, -1
Best: 8
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
2335
2650
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
12
13, +1
Best: 1
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
2300
2380
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
13
15, +2
Best: 4
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
2275
2275
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
14
21, +7
Best: 11
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
2265
2095
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
15
16, +1
Best: 13
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
2255
2255
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
16
17, +1
Best: 17
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
2220
2220
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
17
18, +1
Best: 9
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
2170
2205
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
18
19, +1
Best: 13
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
2155
2190
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
19
14, -5
Best: 10
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
2045
2315
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
20
20, 0
Best: 13
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
1945
2125
-
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
21
11, -10
Best: 3
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
1875
2475
-
-600 (F)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
22
23, +1
Best: 23
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
1735
1715
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
23
26, +3
Best: 26
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
1727
1567
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-20 (R16)
Brisbane (01-01-2018)
24
22, -2
Best: 17
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
1710
1745
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
25
24, -1
Best: 24
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
1627
1642
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
26
28, +2
Best: 28
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
1539
1503
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Francavilla CH (24-04-2017)
27
27, 0
Best: 21
Gilles Muller
LUX, 1983.05.09
1500
1535
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
28
29, +1
Best: 1
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
1450
1460
-
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
29
30, +1
Best: 29
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
1430
1445
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
30
37, +7
Best: 16
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
1425
1290
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
31
32, +1
Best: 12
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
1420
1340
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
32
25, -7
Best: 4
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
1415
1595
-
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
33
31, -2
Best: 31
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
1393
1433
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-50 (SF)
Irving CH (13-03-2017)
34
33, -1
Best: 3
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
1370
1325
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
35
38, +3
Best: 3
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
1360
1270
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
36
36, 0
Best: 7
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
1305
1305
-
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
37
35, -2
Best: 5
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
1300
1310
-
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
38
39, +1
Best: 7
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
1260
1260
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
39
34, -5
Best: 19
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
1220
1310
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
40
41, +1
Best: 29
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
1220
1235
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
41
49, +8
Best: 33
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
1186
1026
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
42
42, 0
Best: 6
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
1175
1220
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
43
40, -3
Best: 36
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
1160
1240
+10 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-90 (W)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
44
45, +1
Best: 33
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
1120
1085
+45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
45
47, +2
Best: 21
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
1080
1044
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-48 (F), -6 (R16)
Buenos Aires CH (13-03-2017) , Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
46
44, -2
Best: 44
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
1076
1166
+25 (Second Round), +0 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Tallahassee CH [SUBENTRO]
-80 (W), -27 (W), -8 (SF)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017) , Canada F1 (27-02-2017) , Canada F2 (06-03-2017)
47
46, -1
Best: 18
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
1075
1075
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
48
43, -5
Best: 43
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
1043
1168
-
-125 (W)
Irving CH (13-03-2017)
49
48, -1
Best: 48
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
1038
1038
+25 (Second Round), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-25 (QF)
Irving CH (13-03-2017)
50
50, 0
Best: 50
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
985
1016
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
51
51, 0
Best: 13
Alexandr Dolgopolov
UKR, 1988.11.07
976
1001
-
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
52
57, +5
Best: 48
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
959
924
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
53
54, +1
Best: 40
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
945
945
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
54
52, -2
Best: 21
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
940
975
+10 (First Round), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
55
53, -2
Best: 25
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
932
952
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
56
56, 0
Best: 44
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
915
930
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
57
55, -2
Best: 33
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
905
930
-
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
58
59, +1
Best: 54
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
903
893
+25 (Second Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Guadalajara CH (20-03-2017)
59
58, -1
Best: 25
Julien Benneteau
FRA, 1981.12.20
891
907
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
60
60, 0
Best: 39
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
865
880
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
61
62, +1
Best: 18
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
861
861
-
-
62
64, +2
Best: 60
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
844
844
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R128), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
63
65, +2
Best: 62
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
838
825
+25 (Second Round), +10 (Second Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-12 (R32)
Stuttgart (12-06-2017)
64
63, -1
Best: 35
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
835
850
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
65
61, -4
Best: 61
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
830
872
+6 (Q2)
Shenzhen Q [SUBENTRO]
-48 (F)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
66
66, 0
Best: 39
Horacio Zeballos
ARG, 1985.04.27
813
813
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
67
67, 0
Best: 33
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
800
800
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
68
68, 0
Best: 12
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
790
790
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
69
69, 0
Best: 23
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
779
780
+9 (R16)
Biella CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
70
71, +1
Best: 71
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
769
756
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
Metz (18-09-2017)
71
74, +3
Best: 53
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
759
714
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
72
70, -2
Best: 6
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
755
765
+10 (First Round), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-20 (R16)
Metz (18-09-2017)
73
73, 0
Best: 70
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
742
734
+25 (Second Round), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
74
72, -2
Best: 18
Florian Mayer
GER, 1983.10.05
739
739
-
-
75
78, +3
Best: 61
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
690
685
+10 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Ilkley CH (19-06-2017)
76
82, +6
Best: 74
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
687
677
+10 (Second Round), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Irving, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Doha Q (01-01-2018)
77
79, +2
Best: 72
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
683
683
-
-
78
85, +7
Best: 28
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
680
660
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
79
80, +1
Best: 14
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
680
680
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
80
93, +13
Best: 63
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
675
610
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
81
75, -6
Best: 25
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
673
708
+26 (First Round + Q.), +7 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Drummondville
-61 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
82
102, +20
Best: 8
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
670
564
+106 (Fourth Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
83
81, -2
Best: 73
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
661
677
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
84
87, +3
Best: 33
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
658
658
-
-
85
77, -8
Best: 70
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
656
688
+25 (Second Round), +0 (First Round (WC)), +8 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato), Qingdao CH [SUBENTRO]
-48 (F), -17 (QF)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017) , Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
86
94, +8
Best: 78
Nicolas Kicker
ARG, 1992.08.16
648
609
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
87
76, -11
Best: 65
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
641
707
+25 (Second Round), +6 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Budapest [SUBENTRO]
-80 (W), -17 (QF)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017) , Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
88
83, -5
Best: 51
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
640
666
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-26 (R128), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
89
100, +11
Best: 25
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
640
580
+90 (Fourth Round), +20 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Marrakech [SUBENTRO]
-25 (R64), -25 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
90
86, -4
Best: 33
Yen-Hsun Lu
TPE, 1983.08.14
640
660
-
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
91
97, +6
Best: 29
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
638
595
+53 (Third Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
92
88, -4
Best: 81
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
627
643
+10 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
93
90, -3
Best: 85
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
627
626
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Brest CH (23-10-2017)
94
92, -2
Best: 60
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
613
613
-
-
95
107, +12
Best: 82
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
611
543
+80 (Winner)
Santiago
-12 (R32)
Buenos Aires (12-02-2018)
96
98, +2
Best: 63
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
603
595
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +18 (QF)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato), Qingdao CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
97
96, -1
Best: 71
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
GER, 1990.10.09
602
602
-
-
98
84, -14
Best: 47
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
594
661
+15 (Quarterfinals), +8 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen
-90 (R16), -0 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Sofia (05-02-2018)
99
101, +2
Best: 37
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
592
576
+26 (First Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
100
95, -5
Best: 8
Mikhail Youzhny
RUS, 1982.06.25
589
604
+10 (First Round), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
101
106, +5
Best: 50
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
574
548
+26 (First Round + Q.), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Acapulco Q (26-02-2018)
102
103, +1
Best: 44
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
559
561
+10 (First Round), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-12 (R32)
Stuttgart (12-06-2017)
BEST RANKING
103
108, +5
Best: 104
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
556
540
+18 (Second Round (Bye) + Q.), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-5 (R32), -7 (R16)
Caltanissetta CH (12-06-2017) , Cortina CH (24-07-2017)
BEST RANKING
104
111, +7
Best: 110
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
555
529
+26 (First Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (Q2)
Delray Beach Q (19-02-2018)
105
105, 0
Best: 57
Gastao Elias
POR, 1990.11.24
553
553
+6 (Second Round), +10 (R16)
Santiago (Eliminato), Braunschweig CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
106
89, -17
Best: 46
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
550
638
+10 (First Round), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-33 (R64), -75 (F)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
107
110, +3
Best: 88
Yuki Bhambri
IND, 1992.07.04
545
538
+61 (Third Round + Q.), +8 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Granby CH [SUBENTRO]
-33 (SF), -29 (SF)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017) , Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017)
108
91, -17
Best: 57
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
540
621
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-106 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
109
112, +3
Best: 99
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
510
523
+10 (Second Round), +0 (Round 1 Q), +12 (R32)
Irving, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), New York [SUBENTRO]
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
110
99, -11
Best: 38
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
506
586
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
111
109, -2
Best: 85
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
505
539
+61 (Third Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-80 (W), -15 (QF)
Buenos Aires CH (13-03-2017) , Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
112
115, +3
Best: 111
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
ESP, 1985.10.28
505
497
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Delray Beach Q (19-02-2018)
113
114, +1
Best: 68
Gerald Melzer
AUT, 1990.07.13
505
505
-
-
114
117, +3
Best: 67
Ernesto Escobedo
USA, 1996.07.04
499
481
+25 (Second Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Charlottesville CH (30-10-2017)
115
104, -11
Best: 63
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.05
496
561
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
116
113, -3
Best: 84
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
488
518
+18 (Second Round (Bye) + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-48 (F)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
117
126, +9
Best: 68
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
476
450
+41 (Second Round + Q.), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-25 (QF), -0 (R32)
Irving CH (13-03-2017) , Indian Wells CH (26-02-2018)
118
118, 0
Best: 31
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
474
474
+8 (Round 2 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-
119
119, 0
Best: 102
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
473
473
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-
120
121, +1
Best: 102
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
469
469
-
-
121
122, +1
Best: 98
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
467
467
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-
122
123, +1
Best: 119
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
464
464
-
-
123
120, -3
Best: 112
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
463
471
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-8 (SF)
France F4 (27-02-2017)
124
124, 0
Best: 74
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
454
458
+0 (First Round), +6 (R16)
Santiago (Eliminato), Blois CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
125
134, +9
Best: 115
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
446
412
+41 (Second Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
126
116, -10
Best: 68
Blaz Kavcic
SLO, 1987.03.05
439
488
+0 (First Round), +6 (R16)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Quanzhou CH [SUBENTRO]
-55 (F)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
127
127, 0
Best: 39
Andrey Kuznetsov
RUS, 1991.02.22
436
446
-
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
128
137, +9
Best: 129
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
433
408
+29 (Semifinals), +8 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen
-6 (R16), -6 (R16)
Marburg CH (03-07-2017) , Meerbusch CH (14-08-2017)
129
131, +2
Best: 19
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
424
427
+7 (Second Round), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
130
125, -5
Best: 93
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
418
451
+7 (Second Round), +0 (Round 1 Q), +8 (R16)
Drummondville, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Aptos CH [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
131
128, -3
Best: 118
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
416
432
+10 (Second Round)
Irving
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
132
132, 0
Best: 37
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
415
424
+6 (R16)
Alphen CH [SUBENTRO]
-15 (QF)
Buenos Aires CH (13-03-2017)
133
133, 0
Best: 21
Thomaz Bellucci
BRA, 1987.12.30
413
418
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
134
135, +1
Best: 133
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
413
411
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Newport Q (17-07-2017)
135
141, +6
Best: 127
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
413
401
+25 (Second Round (WC)), +10 (Second Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-15 (QF), -8 (Q2)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017) , ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (06-03-2017)
136
136, 0
Best: 136
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
412
410
+8 (Second Round), +7 (Second Round)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Marseille Q (19-02-2018)
137
138, +1
Best: 135
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
407
408
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
France F5 (06-03-2017)
138
129, -9
Best: 24
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
406
431
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
139
139, 0
Best: 38
Steve Darcis
BEL, 1984.03.13
406
406
-
-
140
145, +5
Best: 109
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
406
377
+29 (Semifinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Bratislava CH (06-11-2017)
141
140, -1
Best: 129
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
405
401
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
Greece F1 (06-03-2017)
142
142, 0
Best: 140
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
398
397
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
143
148, +5
Best: 147
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
393
369
+17 (Quarterfinals), +7 (Second Round)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (Q1)
Segovia CH (31-07-2017) , US Open Q (21-08-2017)
144
143, -1
Best: 95
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
390
390
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
145
144, -1
Best: 80
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
385
385
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
146
149, +3
Best: 71
Jurgen Zopp
EST, 1988.03.29
380
363
+17 (Quarterfinals), +0 (First Round)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Australian Open Q (08-01-2018)
147
155, +8
Best: 143
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
380
357
+29 (Semifinals), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017)
148
146, -2
Best: 8
Janko Tipsarevic
SRB, 1984.06.22
376
376
-
-
149
147, -2
Best: 146
Calvin Hemery
FRA, 1995.01.28
374
374
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
150
130, -20
Best: 64
Dustin Brown
GER, 1984.12.08
373
428
+0 (R32)
Munich [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -45 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
151
153, +2
Best: 43
Victor Estrella Burgos
DOM, 1980.08.02
367
357
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Lima CH (23-10-2017)
152
150, -2
Best: 47
Go Soeda
JPN, 1984.09.05
363
363
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-
153
154, +1
Best: 121
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
356
357
-
-1 (R16)
Italy F3 (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
154
163, +9
Best: 155
Mats Moraing
GER, 1992.06.20
353
342
+15 (Quarterfinals), +8 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-6 (SF), -6 (SF)
Qatar F2 (10-04-2017) , Qatar F3 (17-04-2017)
155
157, +2
Best: 151
Alexey Vatutin
RUS, 1992.10.27
351
355
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +6 (Q2)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato), Istanbul Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F)
Croatia F1 (06-03-2017)
156
170, +14
Best: 5
Tommy Robredo
ESP, 1982.05.01
345
326
+29 (Semifinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
157
156, -1
Best: 149
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
345
355
-
-10 (F)
U.S.A. F9 (27-02-2017)
158
161, +3
Best: 14
Jerzy Janowicz
POL, 1990.11.13
344
344
-
-
159
162, +3
Best: 84
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
344
344
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-
160
160, 0
Best: 157
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
337
346
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017)
161
166, +5
Best: 63
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
335
335
+0 (First Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Australian Open Q (08-01-2018)
162
165, +3
Best: 119
Dennis Novikov
USA, 1993.11.06
333
336
+0 (Round 1 Q), +5 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Surbiton CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (06-03-2017)
163
152, -11
Best: 36
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 1985.10.08
332
361
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
164
158, -6
Best: 153
Gleb Sakharov
FRA, 1988.06.10
331
354
+0 (First Round), +8 (Q2), +8 (R16), +6 (SF)
Drummondville (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q [SUBENTRO], Scheveningen CH [SUBENTRO], Turkey F18 [SUBENTRO]
-15 (F), -15 (F), -15 (QF)
Canada F1 (27-02-2017) , Canada F2 (06-03-2017) , Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
165
167, +2
Best: 115
Stefan Kozlov
USA, 1998.02.01
329
329
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
166
159, -7
Best: 50
Stephane Robert
FRA, 1980.05.17
328
353
-
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
167
176, +9
Best: 60
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
328
320
+8 (Second Round), +0 (First Round)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Newport Beach CH (22-01-2018)
168
164, -4
Best: 158
Liam Broady
GBR, 1994.01.04
326
336
+0 (Round 1 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Drummondville (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
169
172, +3
Best: 144
Akira Santillan
AUS, 1997.05.22
325
325
-
-
BEST RANKING
170
173, +3
Best: 173
Kevin King
USA, 1991.02.28
322
322
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
171
151, -20
Best: 106
Darian King
BAR, 1992.04.26
321
362
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
172
168, -4
Best: 53
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
321
327
+0 (Round 1 Q), +7 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Drummondville
-8 (Q2), -5 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
173
175, +2
Best: 62
Kenny De Schepper
FRA, 1987.05.29
321
321
-
-
174
171, -3
Best: 85
Matthias Bachinger
GER, 1987.04.02
319
325
+0 (-)
Taipei Q [SUBENTRO]
-3 (QF), -3 (R32)
Italy F2 (27-02-2017) , Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
175
177, +2
Best: 69
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 1996.04.10
319
319
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
176
181, +5
Best: 141
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
319
309
+10 (Second Round), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Irving, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Australian Open Q (08-01-2018)
177
185, +8
Best: 156
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
318
301
+17 (Quarterfinals), +7 (Second Round)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-1 (R16), -6 (R16)
Italy F6 (27-03-2017) , Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
178
183, +5
Best: 176
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
317
308
+8 (Second Round), +7 (Second Round)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-3 (QF), -3 (QF)
Italy F31 (25-09-2017) , Italy F32 (02-10-2017)
179
180, +1
Best: 152
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
315
309
+7 (Second Round), +5 (First Round + Q.)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-6 (R16), -0 (Q1)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017) , Sofia Q (05-02-2018)
180
174, -6
Best: 17
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
311
321
-
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
181
169, -12
Best: 153
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
311
327
+41 (Second Round + Q.), +0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Anning Q [SUBENTRO]
-29 (SF), -27 (W), -1 (R16)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017) , Canada F2 (06-03-2017) , Canada F1 (27-02-2017)
182
184, +2
Best: 175
Carlos Taberner
ESP, 1997.08.08
310
307
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-3 (QF)
Spain F9 (27-03-2017)
183
178, -5
Best: 78
Renzo Olivo
ARG, 1992.03.15
309
313
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
184
182, -2
Best: 9
Nicolas Almagro
ESP, 1985.08.21
308
308
-
-
185
186, +1
Best: 182
Filip Peliwo
CAN, 1994.01.30
305
301
+7 (Second Round)
Drummondville
-3 (QF)
Canada F1 (27-02-2017)
186
179, -7
Best: 166
Joao Domingues
POR, 1993.10.05
299
311
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-6 (SF), -6 (SF)
Portugal F1 (27-02-2017) , Portugal F2 (06-03-2017)
187
187, 0
Best: 179
Viktor Galovic
CRO, 1990.09.19
297
300
+0 (First Round), +8 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen
-10 (F), -1 (R16)
Italy F3 (06-03-2017) , Italy F2 (27-02-2017)
188
189, +1
Best: 10
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
296
296
-
-
BEST RANKING
189
200, +11
Best: 192
Evan King
USA, 1992.03.25
295
276
+26 (First Round + Q.), +7 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Drummondville
-8 (SF), -6 (R16)
Australia F1 (06-03-2017) , San Luis Potosi CH (10-04-2017)
BEST RANKING
190
212, +22
Best: 212
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
293
253
+48 (Final), +8 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen
-13 (R16), -3 (QF)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017) , Poland F10 (21-08-2017)
191
188, -3
Best: 143
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
292
300
+0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
192
244, +52
Best: 160
Alex Bolt
AUS, 1993.01.05
289
209
+83 (Winner + Q.), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-3 (QF)
Australia F1 (06-03-2017)
193
201, +8
Best: 136
Jason Kubler
AUS, 1993.05.19
288
268
+15 (Quarterfinals), +5 (First Round + Q.)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (-), -0 (-)
Traralgon Q (23-10-2017) , Playford Q (01-01-2018)
194
192, -2
Best: 177
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
287
283
+7 (Second Round), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017)
195
193, -2
Best: 109
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
283
283
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
196
194, -2
Best: 162
Enrique Lopez Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
283
283
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-
197
196, -1
Best: 108
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
281
279
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
198
191, -7
Best: 171
Ricardo Ojeda Lara
ESP, 1993.01.26
279
289
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-18 (W)
Portugal F1 (27-02-2017)
199
198, -1
Best: 72
Adam Pavlasek
CZE, 1994.10.08
276
276
-
-
200
199, -1
Best: 125
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
276
276
+0 (First Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
201
195, -6
Best: 130
Duckhee Lee
KOR, 1998.05.29
272
281
+8 (Second Round)
Shenzhen
-17 (QF)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
202
231, +29
Best: 169
Mitchell Krueger
USA, 1994.01.12
269
228
+41 (Second Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Dallas CH (29-01-2018)
203
207, +4
Best: 159
Pedja Krstin
SRB, 1994.09.03
268
262
+6 (Second Round), +0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato), Irving (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Bratislava CH (06-11-2017)
204
190, -14
Best: 129
Uladzimir Ignatik
BLR, 1990.07.14
267
290
+0 (First Round), +8 (Second Round), +6 (Q2)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen, Munich Q [SUBENTRO]
-29 (SF), -8 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017) , Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
205
204, -1
Best: 195
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
266
266
-
-
206
218, +12
Best: 168
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
262
247
+15 (Quarterfinals), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Chengdu CH (31-07-2017)
207
208, +1
Best: 153
Attila Balazs
HUN, 1988.09.27
262
262
-
-
208
209, +1
Best: 204
Nicola Kuhn
ESP, 2000.03.20
261
261
+0 (First Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-
209
197, -12
Best: 55
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
260
279
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
210
202, -8
Best: 183
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
259
267
+7 (Second Round)
Drummondville
-8 (SF), -7 (R16)
Canada F2 (06-03-2017) , Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
211
206, -5
Best: 194
Goncalo Oliveira
POR, 1995.02.17
259
263
+0 (Round 1 Q), +6 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Tunisia F12 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F)
Tunisia F9 (06-03-2017)
212
210, -2
Best: 64
Tobias Kamke
GER, 1986.05.21
258
259
+7 (R16)
Playford CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (06-03-2017)
213
203, -10
Best: 78
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
257
267
+5 (First Round + Q.), +0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
214
230, +16
Best: 175
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
257
230
+27 (Winner)
Australia F1 Futures
-0 (Q1)
Moscow Q (16-10-2017)
215
205, -10
Best: 165
Aldin Setkic
BIH, 1987.12.21
255
263
+10 (Final)
Egypt F7 Futures (Eliminato)
-18 (W)
Egypt F8 (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
216
217, +1
Best: 217
Christian Harrison
USA, 1994.05.29
253
247
+7 (Second Round), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Drummondville, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
U.S.A. F38 (20-11-2017)
217
224, +7
Best: 135
Vincent Millot
FRA, 1986.01.30
251
243
+8 (Round 2 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Metz Q (18-09-2017)
218
222, +4
Best: 176
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 1996.06.09
249
245
+7 (Second Round)
Drummondville
-3 (QF)
France F4 (27-02-2017)
219
215, -4
Best: 187
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
249
249
-
-
220
214, -6
Best: 197
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
247
249
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Shenzhen Q (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
Turkey F9 (06-03-2017)
221
219, -2
Best: 176
Marcelo Arevalo
ESA, 1990.10.17
246
246
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
222
220, -2
Best: 153
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 1987.12.27
246
246
-
-
223
216, -7
Best: 191
Vaclav Safranek
CZE, 1994.05.20
245
247
-
-2 (QF)
Turkey F9 (06-03-2017)
224
223, -1
Best: 216
Sumit Nagal
IND, 1997.08.16
245
245
-
-
225
225, 0
Best: 217
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
243
243
-
-
226
213, -13
Best: 162
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
242
251
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017)
227
226, -1
Best: 218
Zdenek Kolar
CZE, 1996.10.09
241
241
-
-
228
228, 0
Best: 218
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
234
234
-
-
229
229, 0
Best: 72
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
KAZ, 1987.02.15
226
234
-
-8 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
230
211, -19
Best: 153
Guilherme Clezar
BRA, 1992.12.31
225
257
-
-32 (SF)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
231
227, -4
Best: 178
Dmitry Popko
KAZ, 1996.10.24
224
240
+2 (QF)
Kazakhstan F3 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
Turkey F8 (27-02-2017)
232
233, +1
Best: 161
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
223
223
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
233
239, +6
Best: 164
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
222
216
+7 (Second Round)
Drummondville
-1 (R16)
France F2 (15-01-2018)
234
232, -2
Best: 187
Christian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
221
227
+6 (Second Round (WC))
Santiago (Eliminato)
-6 (R16), -6 (R16)
Buenos Aires CH (13-03-2017) , Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
235
234, -1
Best: 229
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
218
221
+8 (SF), +7 (Second Round)
Canada F1 Futures (Eliminato), Drummondville
-18 (W), -0 (Q1)
U.S.A. F9 (27-02-2017) , Newport Beach Q (22-01-2018)
236
221, -15
Best: 108
John-Patrick Smith
AUS, 1989.01.24
216
245
+0 (First Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
237
238, +1
Best: 170
Javier Marti
ESP, 1992.01.11
216
216
+0 (Round 2 Q)
Santiago Q (Eliminato)
-
238
236, -2
Best: 186
Andrea Collarini
ARG, 1992.01.31
216
220
+2 (QF)
Turkey F15 [SUBENTRO]
-6 (SF)
U.S.A. F9 (27-02-2017)
239
241, +2
Best: 140
Mathias Bourgue
FRA, 1994.01.18
213
213
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-
240
242, +2
Best: 239
Julien Cagnina
BEL, 1994.06.04
212
212
-
-
241
240, -1
Best: 26
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
209
214
-
-5 (R32)
Irving CH (13-03-2017)
242
246, +4
Best: 228
Cem Ilkel
TUR, 1995.08.21
207
207
-
-
243
258, +15
Best: 140
Di Wu
CHN, 1991.09.14
203
196
+7 (Second Round (WC)), +0 (First Round (WC))
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Kyoto CH (19-02-2018)
244
235, -9
Best: 213
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
203
221
-
-18 (W)
India F4 (06-03-2017)
245
243, -2
Best: 49
Illya Marchenko
UKR, 1987.09.08
202
210
-
-8 (Q2), -0 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
246
250, +4
Best: 157
Alexander Sarkissian
USA, 1990.04.03
202
202
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-
247
251, +4
Best: 164
Tsung-Hua Yang
TPE, 1991.03.29
201
201
-
-
BEST RANKING
248
252, +4
Best: 249
Edan Leshem
ISR, 1997.03.19
201
201
+0 (Round 2 Q)
Zhuhai Q (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
249
253, +4
Best: 253
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
199
199
-
-
250
248, -2
Best: 165
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
199
205
-
-6 (SF)
Tunisia F9 (06-03-2017)
251
247, -4
Best: 237
Joao Monteiro
POR, 1993.12.27
198
206
+0 (Round 2 Q), +2 (QF)
Santiago Q (Eliminato), Portugal F4 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F)
Portugal F1 (27-02-2017)
252
249, -3
Best: 113
Arthur De Greef
BEL, 1992.03.27
196
202
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
253
259, +6
Best: 2
Tommy Haas
GER, 1978.04.03
195
195
-
-
254
260, +6
Best: 220
Roberto Quiroz
ECU, 1992.02.23
195
195
+0 (Round 2 Q)
Santiago Q (Eliminato)
-
255
262, +7
Best: 159
Matteo Donati
ITA, 1995.02.28
195
195
-
-
256
256, 0
Best: 232
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
194
197
+0 (Round 2 Q)
Santiago Q (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
257
264, +7
Best: 249
Danilo Petrovic
SRB, 1992.01.24
194
194
+10 (Final)
Greece F1 Futures
-10 (F)
China F3 (27-02-2017)
258
245, -13
Best: 238
Yusuke Takahashi
JPN, 1997.10.17
194
209
+3 (First Round + Q.), +0 (Round 2 Q)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen Q (Eliminato)
-18 (W)
Japan F1 (06-03-2017)
259
237, -22
Best: 118
Matteo Viola
ITA, 1987.07.07
192
217
+2 (QF)
Italy F16 [SUBENTRO]
-27 (W)
Italy F2 (27-02-2017)
260
267, +7
Best: 258
Christopher Heyman
BEL, 1993.10.08
190
192
+1 (R16)
Egypt F10 [SUBENTRO]
-3 (QF)
France F4 (27-02-2017)
BEST RANKING
261
269, +8
Best: 267
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 1997.01.12
190
190
-
-
262
272, +10
Best: 166
Pedro Cachin
ARG, 1995.04.12
189
186
+3 (First Round + Q.)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (Q3)
Koblenz Q (15-01-2018)
263
254, -9
Best: 212
Tomislav Brkic
BIH, 1990.03.09
189
198
+1 (R16)
Croatia F3 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F)
Tunisia F8 (27-02-2017)
264
271, +7
Best: 244
Marek Jaloviec
CZE, 1994.02.21
187
187
-
-
265
283, +18
Best: 183
Laurynas Grigelis
LTU, 1991.08.14
185
178
+15 (Final)
Italy F1 Futures
-8 (SF)
Italy F2 (27-02-2017)
266
265, -1
Best: 126
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
184
192
-
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (06-03-2017)
267
266, -1
Best: 160
Andrew Whittington
AUS, 1993.08.11
184
192
-
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (06-03-2017)
268
273, +5
Best: 263
Max Purcell
AUS, 1998.04.03
184
184
-
-
269
274, +5
Best: 261
Ivan Nedelko
RUS, 1986.05.12
184
184
-
-
270
275, +5
Best: 68
Daniel Munoz de la Nava
ESP, 1982.01.29
182
182
-
-
271
261, -10
Best: 259
Bradley Mousley
AUS, 1996.01.03
181
195
+0 (R32), +1 (R16)
Australia F1 Futures (Eliminato), Australia F2 [SUBENTRO]
-15 (F)
Australia F1 (06-03-2017)
272
268, -4
Best: 219
Jay Clarke
GBR, 1998.07.27
179
191
+6 (SF)
Qatar F1 Futures (Eliminato)
-18 (W)
Turkey F9 (06-03-2017)
273
282, +9
Best: 173
Sergio Gutierrez-Ferrol
ESP, 1989.03.05
178
178
-
-
BEST RANKING
274
278, +4
Best: 276
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
FRA, 1998.08.08
178
180
-
-2 (QF)
Tunisia F9 (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
275
286, +11
Best: 282
Jan Choinski
GER, 1996.06.10
176
176
-
-
276
285, +9
Best: 97
Kimmer Coppejans
BEL, 1994.02.07
176
176
-
-
BEST RANKING
277
287, +10
Best: 284
Nino Serdarusic
CRO, 1996.12.13
175
175
+1 (R16)
Italy F1 Futures (Eliminato)
-
278
288, +10
Best: 53
Sam Groth
AUS, 1987.10.19
174
174
-
-
279
270, -9
Best: 145
Franko Skugor
CRO, 1987.09.20
174
187
+0 (First Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-13 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
280
280, 0
Best: 226
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 1996.02.01
172
178
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Shenzhen Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Buenos Aires CH (13-03-2017)
281
289, +8
Best: 104
Facundo Arguello
ARG, 1992.08.04
170
173
+3 (First Round + Q.)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Buenos Aires CH (13-03-2017)
282
291, +9
Best: 237
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
169
169
+0 (First Round)
Irving (Eliminato)
-
283
292, +9
Best: 275
Ivan Gakhov
RUS, 1996.11.04
169
169
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Santiago Q (Eliminato)
-
284
263, -21
Best: 28
Santiago Giraldo
COL, 1987.11.27
168
194
-
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
285
356, +71
Best: 328
Carlos Gomez-Herrera
ESP, 1990.04.30
168
123
+51 (Final + Q.)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-6 (SF)
Portugal F2 (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
286
295, +9
Best: 295
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 1996.05.05
167
167
-
-
287
293, +6
Best: 242
Alexander Ward
GBR, 1990.04.30
167
168
-
-1 (R16)
Tunisia F8 (27-02-2017)
288
257, -31
Best: 69
Joao Souza
BRA, 1988.05.27
167
197
+0 (First Round + Q.)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-15 (QF), -15 (QF)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017) , Buenos Aires CH (13-03-2017)
289
297, +8
Best: 210
Daniel Altmaier
GER, 1998.09.12
165
165
-
-
290
317, +27
Best: 282
Scott Griekspoor
NED, 1991.01.10
165
148
+18 (Winner)
Qatar F1 Futures
-1 (R16)
Netherlands F7 (28-08-2017)
291
298, +7
Best: 94
Austin Krajicek
USA, 1990.06.16
165
165
+0 (First Round)
Irving (Eliminato)
-
292
276, -16
Best: 225
Karim-Mohamed Maamoun
EGY, 1991.04.09
164
182
-
-18 (W)
Egypt F7 (27-02-2017)
BEST RANKING
293
304, +11
Best: 304
Hernan Casanova
ARG, 1994.02.06
164
159
+6 (Second Round + Q.)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
Germany F7 (10-07-2017)
294
300, +6
Best: 48
Daniel Gimeno-Traver
ESP, 1985.08.07
162
162
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Santiago Q (Eliminato)
-
BEST RANKING
295
310, +15
Best: 307
Markus Eriksson
SWE, 1989.11.29
162
157
+6 (SF)
Egypt F7 Futures (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
Bahrain F2 (27-03-2017)
296
303, +7
Best: 162
Steven Diez
CAN, 1991.03.17
161
161
-
-
297
301, +4
Best: 132
Ante Pavic
CRO, 1989.03.07
160
162
+0 (First Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
U.S.A. F9 (27-02-2017)
298
329, +31
Best: 199
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
159
141
+18 (Winner)
Egypt F7 Futures
-0 (R32)
Tashkent CH (09-10-2017)
299
312, +13
Best: 270
Maverick Banes
AUS, 1992.04.10
159
156
+3 (First Round + Q.), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Kyoto CH (19-02-2018)
300
279, -21
Best: 163
Tim Puetz
GER, 1987.11.19
158
179
+0 (Q2)
Aix en Provence Q [SUBENTRO]
-18 (QF), -3 (QF)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017) , Canada F1 (27-02-2017)
