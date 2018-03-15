Ranking ATP Live: Matteo Berrettini best ranking e ad un passo dalla top 100

Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Ultimo aggiornamento: 15-03-18 09:35
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-1000 (W)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
10
12, +2
Best: 12
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
16
17, +1
Best: 17
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-360 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
-600 (F)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
22
23, +1
Best: 23
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
23
26, +3
Best: 26
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-20 (R16)
Brisbane (01-01-2018)
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
26
28, +2
Best: 28
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Francavilla CH (24-04-2017)
Gilles Muller
LUX, 1983.05.09
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
+10 (Second Round (Bye))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-50 (SF)
Irving CH (13-03-2017)
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-180 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
+180 (Quarterfinals)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
+10 (First Round),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-90 (W)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
+45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-48 (F), -6 (R16)
Buenos Aires CH (13-03-2017) , Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
+25 (Second Round), +0 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Tallahassee CH [SUBENTRO]
-80 (W), -27 (W), -8 (SF)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017) , Canada F1 (27-02-2017) , Canada F2 (06-03-2017)
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 1989.07.18
-125 (W)
Irving CH (13-03-2017)
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
+25 (Second Round),
+10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving
-25 (QF)
Irving CH (13-03-2017)
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Alexandr Dolgopolov
UKR, 1988.11.07
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
+10 (First Round),
+10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
+25 (Second Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Guadalajara CH (20-03-2017)
Julien Benneteau
FRA, 1981.12.20
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R128), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
+25 (Second Round),
+10 (Second Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving
-12 (R32)
Stuttgart (12-06-2017)
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
+6 (Q2)
Shenzhen Q [SUBENTRO]
-48 (F)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
Horacio Zeballos
ARG, 1985.04.27
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
+9 (R16)
Biella CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
70
71, +1
Best: 71
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
Metz (18-09-2017)
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-45 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
+10 (First Round),
+10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving
-20 (R16)
Metz (18-09-2017)
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
+25 (Second Round),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
Florian Mayer
GER, 1983.10.05
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
+10 (First Round),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Ilkley CH (19-06-2017)
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
+10 (Second Round),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Irving
, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Doha Q (01-01-2018)
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
+90 (Fourth Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
+26 (First Round + Q.),
+7 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Drummondville
-61 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
+106 (Fourth Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells
-0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
+25 (Second Round),
+0 (First Round (WC)), +8 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato), Qingdao CH [SUBENTRO]
-48 (F), -17 (QF)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017) , Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
Nicolas Kicker
ARG, 1992.08.16
+45 (Third Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
+25 (Second Round), +6 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Budapest [SUBENTRO]
-80 (W), -17 (QF)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017) , Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-26 (R128), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
+90 (Fourth Round), +20 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Marrakech [SUBENTRO]
-25 (R64), -25 (QF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
Yen-Hsun Lu
TPE, 1983.08.14
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
+53 (Third Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
+10 (First Round),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Brest CH (23-10-2017)
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
-12 (R32)
Buenos Aires (12-02-2018)
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +18 (QF)
Zhuhai (Eliminato) , Shenzhen (Eliminato), Qingdao CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
GER, 1990.10.09
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
+15 (Quarterfinals), +8 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen
-90 (R16), -0 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Sofia (05-02-2018)
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
+26 (First Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Mikhail Youzhny
RUS, 1982.06.25
+10 (First Round),
+10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
+26 (First Round + Q.),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Acapulco Q (26-02-2018)
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
+10 (First Round),
+10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
, Irving
-12 (R32)
Stuttgart (12-06-2017)
BEST RANKING
103
108, +5
Best: 104
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
+18 (Second Round (Bye) + Q.), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-5 (R32), -7 (R16)
Caltanissetta CH (12-06-2017) , Cortina CH (24-07-2017)
BEST RANKING
104
111, +7
Best: 110
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
+26 (First Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (Q2)
Delray Beach Q (19-02-2018)
Gastao Elias
POR, 1990.11.24
+6 (Second Round), +10 (R16)
Santiago (Eliminato), Braunschweig CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
+10 (First Round), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-33 (R64), -75 (F)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
Yuki Bhambri
IND, 1992.07.04
+61 (Third Round + Q.), +8 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Granby CH [SUBENTRO]
-33 (SF), -29 (SF)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017) , Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017)
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
+25 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-106 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
+10 (Second Round), +0 (Round 1 Q), +12 (R32)
Irving , ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), New York [SUBENTRO]
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-90 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
+61 (Third Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-80 (W), -15 (QF)
Buenos Aires CH (13-03-2017) , Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
ESP, 1985.10.28
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Delray Beach Q (19-02-2018)
Gerald Melzer
AUT, 1990.07.13
Ernesto Escobedo
USA, 1996.07.04
+25 (Second Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Charlottesville CH (30-10-2017)
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.05
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-80 (W)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
+18 (Second Round (Bye) + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-48 (F)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
+41 (Second Round + Q.), +10 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-25 (QF), -0 (R32)
Irving CH (13-03-2017) , Indian Wells CH (26-02-2018)
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
+8 (Round 2 Q), +0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato) , Irving (Eliminato)
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.28
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-8 (SF)
France F4 (27-02-2017)
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
+0 (First Round), +6 (R16)
Santiago (Eliminato), Blois CH [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
+41 (Second Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
Blaz Kavcic
SLO, 1987.03.05
+0 (First Round), +6 (R16)
Shenzhen (Eliminato), Quanzhou CH [SUBENTRO]
-55 (F)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
Andrey Kuznetsov
RUS, 1991.02.22
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
128
137, +9
Best: 129
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
+29 (Semifinals), +8 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen
-6 (R16), -6 (R16)
Marburg CH (03-07-2017) , Meerbusch CH (14-08-2017)
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
+7 (Second Round),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-10 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
+7 (Second Round), +0 (Round 1 Q), +8 (R16)
Drummondville , ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Aptos CH [SUBENTRO]
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
+10 (Second Round)
Irving
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
+6 (R16)
Alphen CH [SUBENTRO]
-15 (QF)
Buenos Aires CH (13-03-2017)
Thomaz Bellucci
BRA, 1987.12.30
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Newport Q (17-07-2017)
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
+25 (Second Round (WC)), +10 (Second Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Irving
-15 (QF), -8 (Q2)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017) , ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (06-03-2017)
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
+8 (Second Round),
+7 (Second Round)
Shenzhen
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
Marseille Q (19-02-2018)
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 1999.04.19
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
France F5 (06-03-2017)
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Steve Darcis
BEL, 1984.03.13
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
+29 (Semifinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Bratislava CH (06-11-2017)
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
Greece F1 (06-03-2017)
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
143
148, +5
Best: 147
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
+17 (Quarterfinals), +7 (Second Round)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (Q1)
Segovia CH (31-07-2017) , US Open Q (21-08-2017)
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Jurgen Zopp
EST, 1988.03.29
+17 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (First Round)
Shenzhen
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Australian Open Q (08-01-2018)
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
+29 (Semifinals),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017)
Janko Tipsarevic
SRB, 1984.06.22
Calvin Hemery
FRA, 1995.01.28
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Dustin Brown
GER, 1984.12.08
+0 (R32)
Munich [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -45 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
Victor Estrella Burgos
DOM, 1980.08.02
+10 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Lima CH (23-10-2017)
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato) , Shenzhen (Eliminato)
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
-1 (R16)
Italy F3 (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
154
163, +9
Best: 155
Mats Moraing
GER, 1992.06.20
+15 (Quarterfinals), +8 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-6 (SF), -6 (SF)
Qatar F2 (10-04-2017) , Qatar F3 (17-04-2017)
Alexey Vatutin
RUS, 1992.10.27
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +6 (Q2)
Zhuhai (Eliminato) , Shenzhen (Eliminato), Istanbul Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F)
Croatia F1 (06-03-2017)
Tommy Robredo
ESP, 1982.05.01
+29 (Semifinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Tommy Paul
USA, 1997.05.17
-10 (F)
U.S.A. F9 (27-02-2017)
Jerzy Janowicz
POL, 1990.11.13
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 1995.05.11
+0 (First Round),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017)
Bradley Klahn
USA, 1990.08.20
+0 (First Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Australian Open Q (08-01-2018)
Dennis Novikov
USA, 1993.11.06
+0 (Round 1 Q), +5 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Surbiton CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (06-03-2017)
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 1985.10.08
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
Gleb Sakharov
FRA, 1988.06.10
+0 (First Round), +8 (Q2), +8 (R16), +6 (SF)
Drummondville (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q [SUBENTRO], Scheveningen CH [SUBENTRO], Turkey F18 [SUBENTRO]
-15 (F), -15 (F), -15 (QF)
Canada F1 (27-02-2017) , Canada F2 (06-03-2017) , Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
Stefan Kozlov
USA, 1998.02.01
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Stephane Robert
FRA, 1980.05.17
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
+8 (Second Round),
+0 (First Round)
Shenzhen
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Newport Beach CH (22-01-2018)
Liam Broady
GBR, 1994.01.04
+0 (Round 1 Q),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Drummondville (Eliminato)
-10 (R16)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
Akira Santillan
AUS, 1997.05.22
BEST RANKING
170
173, +3
Best: 173
Kevin King
USA, 1991.02.28
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Darian King
BAR, 1992.04.26
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-41 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
+0 (Round 1 Q), +7 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Drummondville
-8 (Q2), -5 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
Kenny De Schepper
FRA, 1987.05.29
Matthias Bachinger
GER, 1987.04.02
+0 (-)
Taipei Q [SUBENTRO]
-3 (QF), -3 (R32)
Italy F2 (27-02-2017) , Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
Thanasi Kokkinakis
AUS, 1996.04.10
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
+10 (Second Round),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Irving
, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Australian Open Q (08-01-2018)
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
+17 (Quarterfinals), +7 (Second Round)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-1 (R16), -6 (R16)
Italy F6 (27-03-2017) , Vicenza CH (29-05-2017)
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 1999.08.31
+8 (Second Round), +7 (Second Round)
Shenzhen, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-3 (QF), -3 (QF)
Italy F31 (25-09-2017) , Italy F32 (02-10-2017)
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
+7 (Second Round), +5 (First Round + Q.)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-6 (R16), -0 (Q1)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017) , Sofia Q (05-02-2018)
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 2000.08.08
+41 (Second Round + Q.), +0 (-)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Anning Q [SUBENTRO]
-29 (SF), -27 (W), -1 (R16)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017) , Canada F2 (06-03-2017) , Canada F1 (27-02-2017)
Carlos Taberner
ESP, 1997.08.08
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-3 (QF)
Spain F9 (27-03-2017)
Renzo Olivo
ARG, 1992.03.15
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Nicolas Almagro
ESP, 1985.08.21
Filip Peliwo
CAN, 1994.01.30
+7 (Second Round)
Drummondville
-3 (QF)
Canada F1 (27-02-2017)
Joao Domingues
POR, 1993.10.05
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-6 (SF), -6 (SF)
Portugal F1 (27-02-2017) , Portugal F2 (06-03-2017)
Viktor Galovic
CRO, 1990.09.19
+0 (First Round), +8 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen
-10 (F), -1 (R16)
Italy F3 (06-03-2017) , Italy F2 (27-02-2017)
Ernests Gulbis
LAT, 1988.08.30
BEST RANKING
189
200, +11
Best: 192
Evan King
USA, 1992.03.25
+26 (First Round + Q.), +7 (Second Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato), Drummondville
-8 (SF), -6 (R16)
Australia F1 (06-03-2017) , San Luis Potosi CH (10-04-2017)
BEST RANKING
190
212, +22
Best: 212
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 1997.02.11
+48 (Final), +8 (Second Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen
-13 (R16), -3 (QF)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017) , Poland F10 (21-08-2017)
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
+0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
Alex Bolt
AUS, 1993.01.05
+83 (Winner + Q.),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-3 (QF)
Australia F1 (06-03-2017)
Jason Kubler
AUS, 1993.05.19
+15 (Quarterfinals), +5 (First Round + Q.)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (-), -0 (-)
Traralgon Q (23-10-2017) , Playford Q (01-01-2018)
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
+7 (Second Round),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017)
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
+15 (Quarterfinals)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
Enrique Lopez Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
Ricardo Ojeda Lara
ESP, 1993.01.26
+8 (Round 2 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-18 (W)
Portugal F1 (27-02-2017)
Adam Pavlasek
CZE, 1994.10.08
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
+0 (First Round (WC))
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Duckhee Lee
KOR, 1998.05.29
+8 (Second Round)
Shenzhen
-17 (QF)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
Mitchell Krueger
USA, 1994.01.12
+41 (Second Round + Q.)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Dallas CH (29-01-2018)
Pedja Krstin
SRB, 1994.09.03
+6 (Second Round),
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
, Irving (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Bratislava CH (06-11-2017)
Uladzimir Ignatik
BLR, 1990.07.14
+0 (First Round), +8 (Second Round), +6 (Q2)
Zhuhai (Eliminato), Shenzhen, Munich Q [SUBENTRO]
-29 (SF), -8 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017) , Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
Dennis Novak
AUT, 1993.08.28
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
+15 (Quarterfinals),
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Chengdu CH (31-07-2017)
Attila Balazs
HUN, 1988.09.27
Nicola Kuhn
ESP, 2000.03.20
+0 (First Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
+6 (Second Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-25 (R64)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
+7 (Second Round)
Drummondville
-8 (SF), -7 (R16)
Canada F2 (06-03-2017) , Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
Goncalo Oliveira
POR, 1995.02.17
+0 (Round 1 Q), +6 (SF)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato), Tunisia F12 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F)
Tunisia F9 (06-03-2017)
Tobias Kamke
GER, 1986.05.21
+7 (R16)
Playford CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (06-03-2017)
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
+5 (First Round + Q.),
+0 (First Round)
Shenzhen (Eliminato)
, Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
+27 (Winner)
Australia F1 Futures
-0 (Q1)
Moscow Q (16-10-2017)
Aldin Setkic
BIH, 1987.12.21
+10 (Final)
Egypt F7 Futures (Eliminato)
-18 (W)
Egypt F8 (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
216
217, +1
Best: 217
Christian Harrison
USA, 1994.05.29
+7 (Second Round),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Drummondville
, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
U.S.A. F38 (20-11-2017)
Vincent Millot
FRA, 1986.01.30
+8 (Round 2 Q),
+0 (First Round)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
, Drummondville (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Metz Q (18-09-2017)
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 1996.06.09
+7 (Second Round)
Drummondville
-3 (QF)
France F4 (27-02-2017)
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Shenzhen Q (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
Turkey F9 (06-03-2017)
Marcelo Arevalo
ESA, 1990.10.17
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 1987.12.27
Vaclav Safranek
CZE, 1994.05.20
-2 (QF)
Turkey F9 (06-03-2017)
Sumit Nagal
IND, 1997.08.16
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
+0 (First Round)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
-9 (R16)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017)
Zdenek Kolar
CZE, 1996.10.09
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
KAZ, 1987.02.15
-8 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
Guilherme Clezar
BRA, 1992.12.31
-32 (SF)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
Dmitry Popko
KAZ, 1996.10.24
+2 (QF)
Kazakhstan F3 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
Turkey F8 (27-02-2017)
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
+7 (Second Round)
Drummondville
-1 (R16)
France F2 (15-01-2018)
Christian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
+6 (Second Round (WC))
Santiago (Eliminato)
-6 (R16), -6 (R16)
Buenos Aires CH (13-03-2017) , Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 1994.04.29
+8 (SF), +7 (Second Round)
Canada F1 Futures (Eliminato), Drummondville
-18 (W), -0 (Q1)
U.S.A. F9 (27-02-2017) , Newport Beach Q (22-01-2018)
John-Patrick Smith
AUS, 1989.01.24
+0 (First Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
Javier Marti
ESP, 1992.01.11
+0 (Round 2 Q)
Santiago Q (Eliminato)
Andrea Collarini
ARG, 1992.01.31
+2 (QF)
Turkey F15 [SUBENTRO]
-6 (SF)
U.S.A. F9 (27-02-2017)
Mathias Bourgue
FRA, 1994.01.18
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
Julien Cagnina
BEL, 1994.06.04
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
-5 (R32)
Irving CH (13-03-2017)
Cem Ilkel
TUR, 1995.08.21
+7 (Second Round (WC)),
+0 (First Round (WC))
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Kyoto CH (19-02-2018)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
-18 (W)
India F4 (06-03-2017)
Illya Marchenko
UKR, 1987.09.08
-8 (Q2), -0 (R32)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (06-03-2017) , Irving CH (13-03-2017)
Alexander Sarkissian
USA, 1990.04.03
+0 (Round 1 Q)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (Eliminato)
Tsung-Hua Yang
TPE, 1991.03.29
BEST RANKING
248
252, +4
Best: 249
Edan Leshem
ISR, 1997.03.19
+0 (Round 2 Q)
Zhuhai Q (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
249
253, +4
Best: 253
Antoine Hoang
FRA, 1995.11.04
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
-6 (SF)
Tunisia F9 (06-03-2017)
Joao Monteiro
POR, 1993.12.27
+0 (Round 2 Q), +2 (QF)
Santiago Q (Eliminato), Portugal F4 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F)
Portugal F1 (27-02-2017)
Arthur De Greef
BEL, 1992.03.27
+0 (First Round)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
Tommy Haas
GER, 1978.04.03
Roberto Quiroz
ECU, 1992.02.23
+0 (Round 2 Q)
Santiago Q (Eliminato)
Matteo Donati
ITA, 1995.02.28
Hugo Dellien
BOL, 1993.06.16
+0 (Round 2 Q)
Santiago Q (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017)
Danilo Petrovic
SRB, 1992.01.24
+10 (Final)
Greece F1 Futures
-10 (F)
China F3 (27-02-2017)
Yusuke Takahashi
JPN, 1997.10.17
+3 (First Round + Q.),
+0 (Round 2 Q)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen Q (Eliminato)
-18 (W)
Japan F1 (06-03-2017)
Matteo Viola
ITA, 1987.07.07
+2 (QF)
Italy F16 [SUBENTRO]
-27 (W)
Italy F2 (27-02-2017)
Christopher Heyman
BEL, 1993.10.08
+1 (R16)
Egypt F10 [SUBENTRO]
-3 (QF)
France F4 (27-02-2017)
BEST RANKING
261
269, +8
Best: 267
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 1997.01.12
Pedro Cachin
ARG, 1995.04.12
+3 (First Round + Q.)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-0 (Q3)
Koblenz Q (15-01-2018)
Tomislav Brkic
BIH, 1990.03.09
+1 (R16)
Croatia F3 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F)
Tunisia F8 (27-02-2017)
Marek Jaloviec
CZE, 1994.02.21
Laurynas Grigelis
LTU, 1991.08.14
+15 (Final)
Italy F1 Futures
-8 (SF)
Italy F2 (27-02-2017)
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (06-03-2017)
Andrew Whittington
AUS, 1993.08.11
-8 (Q2)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells Q (06-03-2017)
Max Purcell
AUS, 1998.04.03
Ivan Nedelko
RUS, 1986.05.12
Daniel Munoz de la Nava
ESP, 1982.01.29
Bradley Mousley
AUS, 1996.01.03
+0 (R32), +1 (R16)
Australia F1 Futures (Eliminato), Australia F2 [SUBENTRO]
-15 (F)
Australia F1 (06-03-2017)
Jay Clarke
GBR, 1998.07.27
+6 (SF)
Qatar F1 Futures (Eliminato)
-18 (W)
Turkey F9 (06-03-2017)
Sergio Gutierrez-Ferrol
ESP, 1989.03.05
BEST RANKING
274
278, +4
Best: 276
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
FRA, 1998.08.08
-2 (QF)
Tunisia F9 (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
275
286, +11
Best: 282
Jan Choinski
GER, 1996.06.10
Kimmer Coppejans
BEL, 1994.02.07
BEST RANKING
277
287, +10
Best: 284
Nino Serdarusic
CRO, 1996.12.13
+1 (R16)
Italy F1 Futures (Eliminato)
Sam Groth
AUS, 1987.10.19
Franko Skugor
CRO, 1987.09.20
+0 (First Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-13 (R16)
Shenzhen CH (13-03-2017)
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 1996.02.01
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Shenzhen Q (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Buenos Aires CH (13-03-2017)
Facundo Arguello
ARG, 1992.08.04
+3 (First Round + Q.)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-6 (R16)
Buenos Aires CH (13-03-2017)
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 1996.06.18
+0 (First Round)
Irving (Eliminato)
Ivan Gakhov
RUS, 1996.11.04
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Santiago Q (Eliminato)
Santiago Giraldo
COL, 1987.11.27
-26 (R128)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Indian Wells (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
285
356, +71
Best: 328
Carlos Gomez-Herrera
ESP, 1990.04.30
+51 (Final + Q.)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-6 (SF)
Portugal F2 (06-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
286
295, +9
Best: 295
Christopher Eubanks
USA, 1996.05.05
Alexander Ward
GBR, 1990.04.30
-1 (R16)
Tunisia F8 (27-02-2017)
Joao Souza
BRA, 1988.05.27
+0 (First Round + Q.)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-15 (QF), -15 (QF)
Santiago CH (06-03-2017) , Buenos Aires CH (13-03-2017)
Daniel Altmaier
GER, 1998.09.12
Scott Griekspoor
NED, 1991.01.10
+18 (Winner)
Qatar F1 Futures
-1 (R16)
Netherlands F7 (28-08-2017)
Austin Krajicek
USA, 1990.06.16
+0 (First Round)
Irving (Eliminato)
Karim-Mohamed Maamoun
EGY, 1991.04.09
-18 (W)
Egypt F7 (27-02-2017)
BEST RANKING
293
304, +11
Best: 304
Hernan Casanova
ARG, 1994.02.06
+6 (Second Round + Q.)
Santiago (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
Germany F7 (10-07-2017)
Daniel Gimeno-Traver
ESP, 1985.08.07
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Santiago Q (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
295
310, +15
Best: 307
Markus Eriksson
SWE, 1989.11.29
+6 (SF)
Egypt F7 Futures (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
Bahrain F2 (27-03-2017)
Steven Diez
CAN, 1991.03.17
Ante Pavic
CRO, 1989.03.07
+0 (First Round)
Drummondville (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
U.S.A. F9 (27-02-2017)
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
+18 (Winner)
Egypt F7 Futures
-0 (R32)
Tashkent CH (09-10-2017)
Maverick Banes
AUS, 1992.04.10
+3 (First Round + Q.),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Zhuhai (Eliminato)
, Shenzhen Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Kyoto CH (19-02-2018)
Tim Puetz
GER, 1987.11.19
+0 (Q2)
Aix en Provence Q [SUBENTRO]
-18 (QF), -3 (QF)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017) , Canada F1 (27-02-2017)
