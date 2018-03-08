Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 09 Marzo 2018. Live dettagliato

08/03/2018 19:45 1 commento
Riccardo Balzerani classe 1998
Riccardo Balzerani classe 1998

ISR Israel F1 – $15,000 – Hard – Semifinale
Yannick Vandenbulcke BEL [4] vs. Alessandro Bega ITA [2] ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



GRC Greece F2 – $15,000 – Hard – Quarti di Finale
Riccardo Balzerani ITA vs. Jakob Sude GER ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ITA Italy F2 – SM di Pula – $25,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Walter Trusendi ITA vs. Eduard Esteve Lobato ESP [8] ore 11:00

ITF Italy F2
W. Trusendi
0
E. Esteve Lobato [8]
0
Mostra dettagli

vs. Lorenzo Giustino ITA [4] Non prima delle ore 11:00

Georg Winkler ITA vs. Thiemo de Bakker NED [6] ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1° Turno
Alessandro Ceppellini ITA vs. Alexander Weis ITA ore 10:15

ITF Italy F2
A. Ceppellini
15
2
7
5
A. Weis
15
6
6
5
Mostra dettagli



HRV Croatia F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
vs. Matteo Viola ITA [2] Non prima delle ore 15:00

Davide Galoppini ITA vs. Marc Giner ESP [7] Non prima delle ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

1 commento

Daniele (Guest) 08-03-2018 21:37

Giustino ha passato il primo turno che non sto capendo?

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!