Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 09 Marzo 2018. Live dettagliato

Riccardo Balzerani classe 1998
Israel F1 – $15,000 – Hard – Semifinale
Yannick Vandenbulcke [4] vs. Alessandro Bega [2] ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Greece F2 – $15,000 – Hard – Quarti di Finale
Riccardo Balzerani vs. Jakob Sude ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Italy F2 – SM di Pula – $25,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Walter Trusendi vs. Eduard Esteve Lobato [8] ore 11:00
ITF Italy F2
W. Trusendi
0
E. Esteve Lobato [8]
0
vs. Lorenzo Giustino [4] Non prima delle ore 11:00
Georg Winkler vs. Thiemo de Bakker [6] ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1° Turno
Alessandro Ceppellini vs. Alexander Weis ore 10:15
ITF Italy F2
A. Ceppellini
15
2
7
5
A. Weis•
15
6
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Ceppellini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Weis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Ceppellini
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Weis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
A. Ceppellini
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Weis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
A. Ceppellini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
A. Ceppellini
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Weis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Weis
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Weis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
A. Weis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Ceppellini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
A. Weis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Ceppellini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Croatia F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
vs. Matteo Viola [2] Non prima delle ore 15:00
Davide Galoppini vs. Marc Giner [7] Non prima delle ore 11:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Giustino ha passato il primo turno che non sto capendo?