Race WTA 2018: La classifica per Singapore. La Errani al n.35
07/03/2018 12:31 7 commenti
Classifica Wta Race Singolo (05-03-2018)
1
Best: ND
--
0
Caroline Wozniacki
DEN, 11-07-1990
2630
Punti
4
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Simona Halep
ROU, 27-09-1991
1930
Punti
3
Tornei
3
Best: ND
--
0
Angelique Kerber
GER, 18-01-1988
1625
Punti
4
Tornei
4
Best: ND
--
0
Elina Svitolina
UKR, 12-09-1994
1475
Punti
4
Tornei
5
Best: ND
--
0
Petra Kvitova
CZE, 08-03-1990
1435
Punti
4
Tornei
6
Best: ND
--
0
Elise Mertens
BEL, 17-11-1995
1121
Punti
4
Tornei
7
Best: ND
--
0
Garbiñe Muguruza
ESP, 08-10-1993
941
Punti
5
Tornei
8
Best: ND
--
0
Karolina Pliskova
CZE, 21-03-1992
820
Punti
4
Tornei
9
Best: ND
--
0
Julia Goerges
GER, 02-11-1988
725
Punti
4
Tornei
10
Best: ND
--
0
Mihaela Buzarnescu
ROU, 04-05-1988
589
Punti
9
Tornei
11
Best: ND
--
0
Daria Kasatkina
RUS, 07-05-1997
563
Punti
6
Tornei
12
Best: ND
▲
3
Shuai Zhang
CHN, 21-01-1989
552
Punti
9
Tornei
13
Best: ND
▼
-1
Carla Suárez Navarro
ESP, 03-09-1988
547
Punti
5
Tornei
14
Best: ND
▲
29
Lesia Tsurenko
UKR, 30-05-1989
541
Punti
6
Tornei
14
Best: ND
▼
-1
Belinda Bencic
SUI, 10-03-1997
541
Punti
5
Tornei
16
Best: ND
▼
-2
Caroline Garcia
FRA, 16-10-1993
532
Punti
5
Tornei
17
Best: ND
▼
-1
Madison Keys
USA, 17-02-1995
491
Punti
3
Tornei
18
Best: ND
▼
-1
Aliaksandra Sasnovich
BLR, 22-03-1994
490
Punti
3
Tornei
19
Best: ND
▼
-1
Su-Wei Hsieh
TPE, 04-01-1986
489
Punti
8
Tornei
20
Best: ND
▼
-1
Barbora Strycova
CZE, 28-03-1986
461
Punti
5
Tornei
21
Best: ND
▼
-1
Monica Niculescu
ROU, 25-09-1987
445
Punti
7
Tornei
22
Best: ND
▼
-1
Timea Babos
HUN, 10-05-1993
443
Punti
7
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▲
3
Kristina Mladenovic
FRA, 14-05-1993
438
Punti
7
Tornei
24
Best: ND
▼
-2
Ashleigh Barty
AUS, 24-04-1996
436
Punti
3
Tornei
25
Best: ND
▼
-2
Naomi Osaka
JPN, 16-10-1997
431
Punti
4
Tornei
26
Best: ND
▼
-2
Catherine Bellis
USA, 08-04-1999
420
Punti
5
Tornei
27
Best: ND
▼
-2
Dominika Cibulkova
SVK, 06-05-1989
405
Punti
5
Tornei
28
Best: ND
▲
8
Ajla Tomljanovic
AUS, 07-05-1993
368
Punti
7
Tornei
29
Best: ND
▲
16
Daria Gavrilova
AUS, 05-03-1994
365
Punti
3
Tornei
30
Best: ND
▼
-3
Anastasija Sevastova
LAT, 13-04-1990
362
Punti
5
Tornei
30
Best: ND
▼
-2
Alizé Cornet
FRA, 22-01-1990
362
Punti
7
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▼
-3
Anett Kontaveit
EST, 24-12-1995
352
Punti
5
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▼
-3
Katerina Siniakova
CZE, 10-05-1996
352
Punti
5
Tornei
34
Best: ND
▼
-3
Agnieszka Radwanska
POL, 06-03-1989
351
Punti
5
Tornei
35
Best: ND
▲
37
Sara Errani
ITA, 29-04-1987
335
Punti
8
Tornei
36
Best: ND
▼
-4
Kaia Kanepi
EST, 10-06-1985
334
Punti
4
Tornei
37
Best: ND
▼
-4
Johanna Konta
GBR, 17-05-1991
331
Punti
5
Tornei
38
Best: ND
▼
-4
Petra Martic
CRO, 19-01-1991
330
Punti
3
Tornei
39
Best: ND
▼
-4
Aryna Sabalenka
BLR, 05-05-1998
323
Punti
6
Tornei
40
Best: ND
▼
-3
Alison Van Uytvanck
BEL, 26-03-1994
309
Punti
4
Tornei
41
Best: ND
▲
53
Stefanie Voegele
SUI, 10-03-1990
307
Punti
7
Tornei
42
Best: ND
▼
-4
Magdalena Rybarikova
SVK, 04-10-1988
301
Punti
3
Tornei
43
Best: ND
▼
-4
Camila Giorgi
ITA, 30-12-1991
294
Punti
4
Tornei
44
Best: ND
▲
20
Kateryna Bondarenko
UKR, 08-08-1986
293
Punti
5
Tornei
45
Best: ND
▼
-5
Denisa Allertova
CZE, 07-03-1993
281
Punti
2
Tornei
46
Best: ND
▼
-4
Ying-Ying Duan
CHN, 03-07-1989
279
Punti
9
Tornei
47
Best: ND
--
0
Danielle Collins
USA, 13-12-1993
271
Punti
6
Tornei
48
Best: ND
▼
-7
Ana Bogdan
ROU, 25-11-1992
270
Punti
7
Tornei
49
Best: ND
▲
38
Rebecca Peterson
SWE, 06-08-1995
269
Punti
6
Tornei
50
Best: ND
▼
-1
Irina-Camelia Begu
ROU, 26-08-1990
267
Punti
6
Tornei
51
Best: ND
▼
-8
Anna Blinkova
RUS, 10-09-1998
261
Punti
7
Tornei
52
Best: ND
▼
-6
Marta Kostyuk
UKR, 28-06-2002
251
Punti
3
Tornei
53
Best: ND
▼
-5
Maria Sharapova
RUS, 19-04-1987
241
Punti
3
Tornei
54
Best: ND
▲
2
Magda Linette
POL, 12-02-1992
236
Punti
5
Tornei
54
Best: ND
▲
3
Sachia Vickery
USA, 11-05-1995
236
Punti
8
Tornei
56
Best: ND
▼
-6
Ekaterina Makarova
RUS, 07-06-1988
235
Punti
5
Tornei
57
Best: ND
▼
-6
Jelena Ostapenko
LAT, 08-06-1997
234
Punti
6
Tornei
58
Best: ND
▼
-6
Sorana Cirstea
ROU, 07-04-1990
233
Punti
6
Tornei
59
Best: ND
▲
3
Viktorija Golubic
SUI, 16-10-1992
232
Punti
6
Tornei
60
Best: ND
▲
9
Tamara Zidansek
SLO, 26-12-1997
231
Punti
9
Tornei
61
Best: ND
▼
-8
Luksika Kumkhum
THA, 21-07-1993
230
Punti
4
Tornei
62
Best: ND
▼
-8
Elena Vesnina
RUS, 01-08-1986
227
Punti
5
Tornei
63
Best: ND
▼
-8
Viktoria Kuzmova
SVK, 11-05-1998
225
Punti
6
Tornei
64
Best: ND
▼
-1
Carol Zhao
CAN, 20-06-1995
211
Punti
8
Tornei
65
Best: ND
▼
-7
Dalila Jakupovic
SLO, 24-03-1991
210
Punti
8
Tornei
66
Best: ND
▲
13
Arantxa Rus
NED, 13-12-1990
209
Punti
7
Tornei
67
Best: ND
▼
-8
Georgina Garcia Perez
ESP, 13-05-1992
207
Punti
10
Tornei
68
Best: ND
▼
-8
Kateryna Kozlova
UKR, 20-02-1994
206
Punti
5
Tornei
69
Best: ND
▼
-9
Bernarda Pera
USA, 03-12-1994
205
Punti
6
Tornei
70
Best: ND
▼
-6
Sabine Lisicki
GER, 22-09-1989
198
Punti
4
Tornei
71
Best: ND
▼
-5
Marketa Vondrousova
CZE, 28-06-1999
192
Punti
5
Tornei
72
Best: ND
▼
-5
Kiki Bertens
NED, 10-12-1991
188
Punti
5
Tornei
73
Best: ND
▼
-5
Mona Barthel
GER, 11-07-1990
184
Punti
6
Tornei
74
Best: ND
▼
-4
Kirsten Flipkens
BEL, 10-01-1986
179
Punti
5
Tornei
75
Best: ND
▼
-4
Su Jeong Jang
KOR, 13-03-1995
178
Punti
10
Tornei
76
Best: ND
▼
-1
Yafan Wang
CHN, 30-04-1994
169
Punti
7
Tornei
77
Best: ND
▼
-4
Ekaterina Alexandrova
RUS, 15-11-1994
168
Punti
6
Tornei
77
Best: ND
▼
-4
Sofya Zhuk
RUS, 01-12-1999
168
Punti
6
Tornei
79
Best: ND
▲
26
Gabriella Taylor
GBR, 07-03-1998
165
Punti
6
Tornei
80
Best: ND
▼
-5
Madison Brengle
USA, 03-04-1990
164
Punti
5
Tornei
81
Best: ND
▼
-6
Donna Vekic
CRO, 28-06-1996
163
Punti
6
Tornei
82
Best: ND
▼
-4
Yulia Putintseva
KAZ, 07-01-1995
162
Punti
5
Tornei
83
Best: ND
▲
1
Olivia Rogowska
AUS, 07-06-1991
161
Punti
6
Tornei
84
Best: ND
▲
1
Sofia Kenin
USA, 14-11-1998
159
Punti
7
Tornei
85
Best: ND
▼
-5
Heather Watson
GBR, 19-05-1992
158
Punti
5
Tornei
85
Best: ND
▼
-4
Taylor Townsend
USA, 16-04-1996
158
Punti
6
Tornei
87
Best: ND
▼
-6
Ysaline Bonaventure
BEL, 29-08-1994
156
Punti
5
Tornei
88
Best: ND
▼
-5
Samantha Stosur
AUS, 30-03-1984
152
Punti
6
Tornei
89
Best: ND
▲
15
Yanina Wickmayer
BEL, 20-10-1989
146
Punti
8
Tornei
90
Best: ND
▼
-4
Johanna Larsson
SWE, 17-08-1988
143
Punti
5
Tornei
91
Best: ND
▼
-4
Aleksandra Krunic
SRB, 15-03-1993
141
Punti
4
Tornei
92
Best: ND
▲
5
Jamie Loeb
USA, 08-03-1995
134
Punti
6
Tornei
93
Best: ND
▼
-4
Lucie Safarova
CZE, 04-02-1987
133
Punti
4
Tornei
93
Best: ND
▼
-3
Lauren Davis
USA, 09-10-1993
133
Punti
4
Tornei
95
Best: ND
▼
-5
Magdalena Frech
POL, 15-12-1997
132
Punti
7
Tornei
96
Best: ND
▲
19
Beatriz Haddad Maia
BRA, 30-05-1996
131
Punti
4
Tornei
96
Best: ND
▼
-4
Eugenie Bouchard
CAN, 25-02-1994
131
Punti
3
Tornei
98
Best: ND
▼
-5
Elena Rybakina
RUS, 17-06-1999
129
Punti
2
Tornei
99
Best: ND
▼
-4
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni
CRO, 09-03-1982
126
Punti
3
Tornei
99
Best: ND
--
0
Naomi Broady
GBR, 28-02-1990
126
Punti
9
Tornei
