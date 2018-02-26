ATP Dubai 500 | Cemento | $2.623.485 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Fabio Fognini ritorna in top 20. Best ranking per Berrettini, Travaglia e Sonego
26/02/2018 09:21 10 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (26-02-2018)
20
Best: 13
▲
1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1985
Punti
24
Tornei
53
Best: 33
▼
-1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
955
Punti
32
Tornei
62
Best: 18
▼
-3
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
861
Punti
26
Tornei
78
Best: 70
▲
3
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
688
Punti
26
Tornei
103
Best: 82
▼
-1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
543
Punti
32
Tornei
104
Best: 104
▲
17
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
540
Punti
20
Tornei
119
Best: 119
▲
10
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
472
Punti
26
Tornei
156
Best: 84
▲
3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
347
Punti
22
Tornei
157
Best: 157
▲
15
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
346
Punti
22
Tornei
174
Best: 36
▼
-3
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
313
Punti
17
Tornei
175
Best: 152
▲
32
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
309
Punti
23
Tornei
182
Best: 156
▲
7
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
301
Punti
31
Tornei
218
Best: 153
▲
12
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
246
Punti
35
Tornei
236
Best: 118
▲
4
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
217
Punti
34
Tornei
252
Best: 165
▼
-2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
205
Punti
29
Tornei
260
Best: 159
▲
1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
195
Punti
25
Tornei
279
Best: 240
▲
7
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
178
Punti
15
Tornei
280
Best: 100
▲
7
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
178
Punti
21
Tornei
296
Best: 146
▼
-5
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
166
Punti
25
Tornei
328
Best: 259
▼
-6
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
144
Punti
27
Tornei
334
Best: 319
▼
-1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
139
Punti
23
Tornei
350
Best: 347
▼
-1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
124
Punti
23
Tornei
372
Best: 204
--
0
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
112
Punti
20
Tornei
376
Best: 375
--
0
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
109
Punti
20
Tornei
379
Best: 369
▼
-4
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
108
Punti
24
Tornei
414
Best: 290
--
0
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
92
Punti
20
Tornei
419
Best: 402
--
0
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
91
Punti
23
Tornei
426
Best: 394
▼
-2
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
90
Punti
22
Tornei
429
Best: 423
--
0
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
89
Punti
35
Tornei
448
Best: 444
▼
-4
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
83
Punti
27
Tornei
486
Best: 482
▼
-1
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
72
Punti
34
Tornei
514
Best: 514
▲
3
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
65
Punti
23
Tornei
516
Best: 292
▼
-11
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
64
Punti
11
Tornei
528
Best: 523
--
0
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
61
Punti
20
Tornei
551
Best: 542
▲
7
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
57
Punti
28
Tornei
555
Best: 375
▲
2
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
56
Punti
24
Tornei
556
Best: 548
▼
-4
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
56
Punti
28
Tornei
557
Best: 355
▼
-41
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
56
Punti
32
Tornei
559
Best: 178
▲
1
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
55
Punti
19
Tornei
561
Best: 546
▲
5
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
55
Punti
28
Tornei
564
Best: 548
▲
3
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
54
Punti
32
Tornei
597
Best: 327
▲
2
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
48
Punti
21
Tornei
604
Best: 556
▲
1
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
47
Punti
24
Tornei
634
Best: 526
▲
2
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
41
Punti
25
Tornei
646
Best: 465
--
0
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
38
Punti
24
Tornei
651
Best: 472
▲
5
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
37
Punti
34
Tornei
661
Best: 661
▲
7
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
35
Punti
14
Tornei
672
Best: 299
▼
-1
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
34
Punti
22
Tornei
707
Best: 678
▼
-6
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
29
Punti
19
Tornei
708
Best: 598
▲
1
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
29
Punti
25
Tornei
719
Best: 70
▼
-1
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
27
Punti
7
Tornei
726
Best: 590
--
0
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
27
Punti
22
Tornei
731
Best: 282
▲
3
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
27
Punti
30
Tornei
764
Best: 384
▲
4
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
24
Punti
16
Tornei
765
Best: 765
▲
4
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
24
Punti
18
Tornei
770
Best: 769
▲
2
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
24
Punti
25
Tornei
835
Best: 450
--
0
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
19
Punti
21
Tornei
859
Best: 858
▲
1
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
17
Punti
12
Tornei
951
Best: 908
▲
1
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
12
Punti
14
Tornei
955
Best: 949
▲
26
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
12
Punti
18
Tornei
977
Best: 743
▼
-21
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
11
Punti
15
Tornei
989
Best: 222
▲
4
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1018
Best: 1018
▲
3
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1022
Best: 989
▲
2
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
20
Tornei
1023
Best: 873
▲
3
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
20
Tornei
1083
Best: 1066
▼
-2
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1091
Best: 1001
▼
-1
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
8
Punti
20
Tornei
1100
Best: 1100
▲
80
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
7
Punti
7
Tornei
1114
Best: 854
▼
-1
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1125
Best: 912
▼
-1
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
7
Punti
16
Tornei
1126
Best: 793
▼
-77
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
7
Punti
16
Tornei
1150
Best: 1133
▼
-3
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1155
Best: 903
▼
-2
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1160
Best: 1135
▼
-2
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1164
Best: 1105
▼
-5
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1182
Best: 1181
▼
-1
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1186
Best: 1184
--
0
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1192
Best: 1165
▲
1
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1201
Best: 943
▲
1
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1244
Best: 1244
▲
3
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1244
Best: 590
▲
3
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1258
Best: 835
▲
4
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1261
Best: 664
▲
3
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1279
Best: 945
▲
3
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1281
Best: 1163
▲
3
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1325
Best: 1307
▲
1
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1340
Best: 1340
▼
-9
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1347
Best: 1142
▲
1
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1354
Best: 1354
▲
3
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1362
Best: 1362
▲
3
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1398
Best: 1251
--
0
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1445
Best: 1445
▲
1
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1445
Best: 1445
▲
1
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1445
Best: 1322
▲
1
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1445
Best: 267
▲
1
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1481
Best: 1481
▼
-1
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1511
Best: 1511
--
0
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1529
Best: 1402
▼
-4
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1529
Best: 1461
▼
-4
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1545
Best: 1545
▼
-2
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1585
Best: 1585
▲
1
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1585
Best: 1585
▲
1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1585
Best: 988
▲
1
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1665
Best: 1665
▲
2
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1665
Best: 980
▲
2
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1665
Best: 715
▲
2
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1665
Best: 1665
▲
2
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1665
Best: 1665
▲
2
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1665
Best: 430
▲
2
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1665
Best: 1312
▲
2
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1665
Best: 1665
▲
2
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1746
Best: 1746
--
0
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1746
Best: 842
--
0
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1746
Best: 1497
--
0
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1746
Best: 1746
--
0
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1746
Best: 1746
--
0
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1819
Best: 1676
▲
2
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1819
Best: 1819
▲
2
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1819
Best: 1552
▲
2
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1819
Best: 1793
▲
2
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1873
Best: 1856
▲
9
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1873
Best: 1694
▼
-52
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1873
Best: 1558
▲
9
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1912
Best: 1912
▲
3
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1932
Best: 1620
▲
5
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani
😆
Eppure un dato significativo è il numero di tennisti oltre la posizione 300… Mi sa l’Italia ha il record 😉
@ shailendra (#2043200)
da quanto vedo sul sito atp dev’essere il nuovo bahamonde
I primi 300 non è un dato preso a caso eh…magari un po’ studia prima di intervenire così, a casaccio…
@ shailendra (#2043200)
È un tennista argentino di origini italiane, non so se sia un nuovo “acquisto” della fit, dopo i vari Jorquera,Lopez,Vassallo-Arguello,Bahamonde e Ciurletti..
abbiamo 200 italiani zona 3000 ATP NON E MALE DIREI IL MOVIMENTO CE E COME
Per redazione: che è Dante Gennaro? Non l’ho mai visto prima nelle classifiche… le guardo attentamente, mi sembra strano mi sia sfuggito…
Di cui solo uno sopra i 50.
C’è da brindare !!!
Beh questo inizio 2018 qualcosa si muove dai …stiamo a vedere il proseguimento della stagione (sopratt.rosso)
19 italiani nei primi 300 del mondo, globalmente è un ottimo risultato, almeno il movimento in questo momento c’è.
6 giocatori zona top 100. poi si dice che il movimento non è in grado di esprimere giocatori di livello …