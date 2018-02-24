Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Rio de Janiero e Delray Beach: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Semifinali. C’è la semifinale di Fabio Fognini a Rio de Janeiro

24/02/2018 15:25 1 commento
Risultati dal circuito ATP
BRA ATP Rio de Janeiro 500 | Terra | $1.695.825 -Semifinali

Quadra Central – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)
1. [6] Diego Schwartzman ARG vs Nicolas Jarry CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [5] Fabio Fognini ITA vs [8] Fernando Verdasco ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Nikola Mektic CRO / Alexander Peya AUT vs [LL] David Marrero ESP / Fernando Verdasco ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



FRA ATP Marseille 250 | Indoor | e645.485 – Semifinali

Court Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [9] Karen Khachanov RUS vs [4] Tomas Berdych CZE

ATP Marseille
Karen Khachanov [9]
6
6
Tomas Berdych [4]
3
2
Vincitore: K. KHACHANOV
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Lucas Pouille FRA vs [Q] Ilya Ivashka BLR

ATP Marseille
Lucas Pouille [3]
0
6
4
Ilya Ivashka
40
3
4
3 Game points Ace - n.7 per I. I
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Raven Klaasen RSA / Michael Venus NZL vs [3] Julien Benneteau FRA / Nicolas Mahut FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



USA ATP Delray Beach 250 | Cemento | $556.010 -Semifinali

STADIUM – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [4] Nicholas Monroe USA / John-Patrick Smith AUS vs Matthew Ebden AUS / Donald Young USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [8] Hyeon Chung KOR vs [WC] Frances Tiafoe USA (non prima ore: 20:00) QF

ATP Delray Beach
Hyeon Chung [8]
A
7
4
3
Frances Tiafoe
40
5
6
5
Game Point Match sospeso - Pioggia
Mostra dettagli

3. Peter Gojowczyk GER vs Steve Johnson USA (non prima ore: 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Jack Sock USA / Jackson Withrow USA vs [3] Ben McLachlan JPN / Hugo Nys FRA (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Denis Shapovalov CAN vs [8] Hyeon Chung KOR OR [WC] Frances Tiafoe USA (non prima ore: 02:00)

1 commento

marvar (Guest) 24-02-2018 17:09

Unico inimitabile Thomas perdych..Nemmeno un 250 riesce a vincere

