ATP Rio de Janiero e Delray Beach: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Semifinali. C’è la semifinale di Fabio Fognini a Rio de Janeiro

ATP Rio de Janeiro 500 | Terra | $1.695.825 -Semifinali

Quadra Central – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 5:00 pm)

1. [6] Diego Schwartzman vs Nicolas Jarry



Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [5] Fabio Fognini vs [8] Fernando Verdasco



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Nikola Mektic / Alexander Peya vs [LL] David Marrero / Fernando Verdasco



Il match deve ancora iniziare

ATP Marseille 250 | Indoor | e645.485 – Semifinali

Court Central – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)

1. [9] Karen Khachanov vs [4] Tomas Berdych



ATP Marseille Karen Khachanov [9] Karen Khachanov [9] 6 6 Tomas Berdych [4] Tomas Berdych [4] 3 2 Vincitore: K. KHACHANOV Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 T. Berdych 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 5-2 → 6-2 K. Khachanov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 4-2 → 5-2 T. Berdych 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 3-1 → 4-1 T. Berdych 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 T. Berdych 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 K. Khachanov 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 T. Berdych 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 df 5-3 → 6-3 K. Khachanov 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 T. Berdych 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 K. Khachanov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-2 → 4-2 T. Berdych 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 K. Khachanov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 T. Berdych 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 K. Khachanov 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 T. Berdych 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

2. [3] Lucas Pouille vs [Q] Ilya Ivashka



ATP Marseille Lucas Pouille [3] Lucas Pouille [3] 0 6 4 Ilya Ivashka • Ilya Ivashka 40 3 4 3 Game points Ace - n.7 per I. I Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-4 → 4-4 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 L. Pouille 0-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 3-2 → 3-3 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 L. Pouille 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 0-1 → 1-1 I. Ivashka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 I. Ivashka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-2 → 5-3 L. Pouille 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 4-2 → 5-2 I. Ivashka 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 I. Ivashka 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 2-2 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 I. Ivashka 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 L. Pouille 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace ace 0-0 → 1-0

3. [1] Raven Klaasen / Michael Venus vs [3] Julien Benneteau / Nicolas Mahut



Il match deve ancora iniziare

ATP Delray Beach 250 | Cemento | $556.010 -Semifinali

STADIUM – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)

1. [4] Nicholas Monroe / John-Patrick Smith vs Matthew Ebden / Donald Young



Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [8] Hyeon Chung vs [WC] Frances Tiafoe (non prima ore: 20:00) QF



ATP Delray Beach Hyeon Chung [8] • Hyeon Chung [8] A 7 4 3 Frances Tiafoe Frances Tiafoe 40 5 6 5 Game Point Match sospeso - Pioggia Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 H. Chung 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-5 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 H. Chung 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 2-3 → 2-4 H. Chung 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 H. Chung 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-5 → 4-5 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 H. Chung 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 df 3-3 → 3-4 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 F. Tiafoe 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 F. Tiafoe 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 H. Chung 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 H. Chung 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 5-5 → 6-5 F. Tiafoe 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 5-4 → 5-5 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 F. Tiafoe 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-2 → 3-3 H. Chung 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-2 → 3-2 F. Tiafoe 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 1-2 → 2-2 H. Chung 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 F. Tiafoe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 H. Chung 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

3. Peter Gojowczyk vs Steve Johnson (non prima ore: 21:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Jack Sock / Jackson Withrow vs [3] Ben McLachlan / Hugo Nys (non prima ore: 00:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Denis Shapovalov vs [8] Hyeon Chung OR [WC] Frances Tiafoe (non prima ore: 02:00)