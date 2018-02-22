ATP Marseille 250 | Indoor | e645.485 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List
Challenger Irving, Shenzhen e Drummondville: Entry list. Diversi azzurri al via
22/02/2018 16:21 4 commenti
Settimana (12-18 Marzo 2018)
IRVING, TX. (H) $150,000+H
SHENZHEN , (H) $75,000+H
DRUMMONDVILLE , (IH) $75,000
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Challenger Irving Inizio torneo: 12/03/2018 | Ultimo agg.: 22/02/2018 16:15
Main Draw (cut off: 94 - Data entry list: 19/02/18 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 41. Sugita
- 43. Bedene
- 50. Medvedev
- 51. Johnson
- 57. Donaldson
- 61. Vesely
- 62. Fucsovics
- 65. Troicki
- 66. Simon
- 68. Zeballos
- 70. Marterer
- 73. Copil
- 74. Basic
- 76. Donskoy
- 77. Basilashvili
- 79. Istomin
- 81. Fabbiano
- 86. Kicker
- 87. Albot
- 88. Ebden
- 89. Kukushkin
- 91. Tiafoe
- 93. Youzhny
- 94. Jarry
Alternates
- 1. Chardy (96)
- 2. Sela (97)
- 3. Lacko (98)
- 4. Bhambri (101)
- 5. Berankis (108)
- 6. Baghdatis (112)
- 7. Bemelmans (113)
- 8. Norrie (115)
- 9. Stakhovsky (118)
- 10. Menendez (119)
- 11. Berrettini (121)
- 12. Smyczek (125)
- 13. Travaglia (129)
- 14. Bublik (131)
- 15. E. Ymer (134)
- 16. Cipolla(35alt (336)*pr
- 17. Petrone(47alt (444)
- 18. Galoppini(54a (567)
- 19. Cipolla(58alt (718)
- 20. Ferrari(64alt (1026)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Challenger Drummondville Inizio torneo: 12/03/2018 | Ultimo agg.: 22/02/2018 15:38
Main Draw (cut off: 231 - Data entry list: 19/02/18 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 83. Pospisil
- 90. Djere
- 128. Laaksonen
- 154. Sakharov
- 161. Broady
- 164. Bachinger
- 167. Auger-Aliassime
- 169. Kudla
- 182. Peliwo
- 192. King
- 200. Schnur
- 202. Bonzi
- 204. Kuhn
- 208. Millot
- 210. Novikov
- 215. Kokkinakis
- 218. Griekspoor
- 222. Kamke
- 225. Smith
- 228. Opelka
- 230. Arnaboldi
- 231. Koepfer
Alternates
- 1. Rubin (234)
- 2. C. Harrison (238)
- 3. Dancevic (241)*pr
- 4. Krueger (243)
- 5. Lestienne (248)
- 6. Leshem (251)
- 7. Heyman (258)
- 8. Kelly (264)
- 9. Jaloviec (268)
- 10. Krajicek (270)
- 11. Choinski (282)
- 12. Vanni (287)
- 13. Ward (289)
- 14. Puetz (293)
- 15. Pavic (294)
- 16. Basso(27alt) (333)
- 17. Cipolla(28alt (336)*pr
- 18. Petrone(48alt (444)
- 19. Galoppini(60a (567)
- 20. Cipolla(67alt (718)
- 21. Ferrari(81alt (1026)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Challenger Shenzhen Inizio torneo: 12/03/2018 | Ultimo agg.: 22/02/2018 15:22
Main Draw (cut off: 190 - Data entry list: 19/02/18 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 95. Thompson
- 103. Millman
- 109. Kavcic
- 116. Jaziri
- 126. M Granollers
- 137. Otte
- 142. Maden
- 148. Tipsarevic
- 152. Vatutin
- 153. Jung
- 155. Moraing
- 156. Soeda
- 165. Zopp
- 172. Sonego
- 176. Kecmanovic
- 180. Kwon
- 181. Ito
- 183. Galovic
- 186. Ignatik
- 187. Munar
- 189. Caruso
- 190. Lee
Alternates
- 1. Ivashka (193)
- 2. Milojevic (195)
- 3. Rola (198)
- 4. Kubler (205)
- 5. Napolitano (207)
- 6. Majickrzak (211)
- 7. Nagal (216)
- 8. Hurkacz (219)
- 9. Safwat (226)
- 10. Nedovyesov (233)
- 11. Gunneswaran (242)
- 12. Bolt (246)
- 13. Takahashi (247)
- 14. Leshem (251)
- 15. Wu (252)
- 16. Donati(18alt) (261)
- 17. Quinzi(22alt) (286)
- 18. Basso(32alt) (333)
- 19. Cipolla(33alt (336)*pr
- 20. Pellegrino(41 (349)
- 21. Petrone(61alt (444)
- 22. Vavassori(72a (558)
- 23. Galoppini(74a (567)
- 24. Licciardi(80a (605)
- 25. Cipolla(88alt (718)
4 commenti
È quello in mezzo ai due master1000 americani, giusto? L’unico che non ha il limite dei top50 al momento delle iscrizioni…
Il challenger di Irwin e’ un 250 con i fiocchi mascherato 🙂
Che tabellone a Irwin!
Che tabellone a Irwin!