Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Irving, Shenzhen e Drummondville: Entry list. Diversi azzurri al via

22/02/2018 16:21 4 commenti
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989

Settimana (12-18 Marzo 2018)
IRVING, TX. USA (H) $150,000+H
SHENZHEN CHN, (H) $75,000+H
DRUMMONDVILLE CAN, (IH) $75,000

Challenger Irving Inizio torneo: 12/03/2018 | Ultimo agg.: 22/02/2018 16:15

Main Draw (cut off: 94 - Data entry list: 19/02/18 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 41. Sugita
  • 43. Bedene
  • 50. Medvedev
  • 51. Johnson
  • 57. Donaldson
  • 61. Vesely
  • 62. Fucsovics
  • 65. Troicki
  • 66. Simon
  • 68. Zeballos
  • 70. Marterer
  • 73. Copil
  • 74. Basic
  • 76. Donskoy
  • 77. Basilashvili
  • 79. Istomin
  • 81. Fabbiano
  • 86. Kicker
  • 87. Albot
  • 88. Ebden
  • 89. Kukushkin
  • 91. Tiafoe
  • 93. Youzhny
  • 94. Jarry

Alternates

  • 1. Chardy (96)
  • 2. Sela (97)
  • 3. Lacko (98)
  • 4. Bhambri (101)
  • 5. Berankis (108)
  • 6. Baghdatis (112)
  • 7. Bemelmans (113)
  • 8. Norrie (115)
  • 9. Stakhovsky (118)
  • 10. Menendez (119)
  • 11. Berrettini (121)
  • 12. Smyczek (125)
  • 13. Travaglia (129)
  • 14. Bublik (131)
  • 15. E. Ymer (134)
  • 16. Cipolla(35alt (336)*pr
  • 17. Petrone(47alt (444)
  • 18. Galoppini(54a (567)
  • 19. Cipolla(58alt (718)
  • 20. Ferrari(64alt (1026)
Challenger Drummondville Inizio torneo: 12/03/2018 | Ultimo agg.: 22/02/2018 15:38

Main Draw (cut off: 231 - Data entry list: 19/02/18 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 83. Pospisil
  • 90. Djere
  • 128. Laaksonen
  • 154. Sakharov
  • 161. Broady
  • 164. Bachinger
  • 167. Auger-Aliassime
  • 169. Kudla
  • 182. Peliwo
  • 192. King
  • 200. Schnur
  • 202. Bonzi
  • 204. Kuhn
  • 208. Millot
  • 210. Novikov
  • 215. Kokkinakis
  • 218. Griekspoor
  • 222. Kamke
  • 225. Smith
  • 228. Opelka
  • 230. Arnaboldi
  • 231. Koepfer
Alternates

  • 1. Rubin (234)
  • 2. C. Harrison (238)
  • 3. Dancevic (241)*pr
  • 4. Krueger (243)
  • 5. Lestienne (248)
  • 6. Leshem (251)
  • 7. Heyman (258)
  • 8. Kelly (264)
  • 9. Jaloviec (268)
  • 10. Krajicek (270)
  • 11. Choinski (282)
  • 12. Vanni (287)
  • 13. Ward (289)
  • 14. Puetz (293)
  • 15. Pavic (294)
  • 16. Basso(27alt) (333)
  • 17. Cipolla(28alt (336)*pr
  • 18. Petrone(48alt (444)
  • 19. Galoppini(60a (567)
  • 20. Cipolla(67alt (718)
  • 21. Ferrari(81alt (1026)

Challenger Shenzhen Inizio torneo: 12/03/2018 | Ultimo agg.: 22/02/2018 15:22

Main Draw (cut off: 190 - Data entry list: 19/02/18 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 95. Thompson
  • 103. Millman
  • 109. Kavcic
  • 116. Jaziri
  • 126. M Granollers
  • 137. Otte
  • 142. Maden
  • 148. Tipsarevic
  • 152. Vatutin
  • 153. Jung
  • 155. Moraing
  • 156. Soeda
  • 165. Zopp
  • 172. Sonego
  • 176. Kecmanovic
  • 180. Kwon
  • 181. Ito
  • 183. Galovic
  • 186. Ignatik
  • 187. Munar
  • 189. Caruso
  • 190. Lee
Alternates

  • 1. Ivashka (193)
  • 2. Milojevic (195)
  • 3. Rola (198)
  • 4. Kubler (205)
  • 5. Napolitano (207)
  • 6. Majickrzak (211)
  • 7. Nagal (216)
  • 8. Hurkacz (219)
  • 9. Safwat (226)
  • 10. Nedovyesov (233)
  • 11. Gunneswaran (242)
  • 12. Bolt (246)
  • 13. Takahashi (247)
  • 14. Leshem (251)
  • 15. Wu (252)
  • 16. Donati(18alt) (261)
  • 17. Quinzi(22alt) (286)
  • 18. Basso(32alt) (333)
  • 19. Cipolla(33alt (336)*pr
  • 20. Pellegrino(41 (349)
  • 21. Petrone(61alt (444)
  • 22. Vavassori(72a (558)
  • 23. Galoppini(74a (567)
  • 24. Licciardi(80a (605)
  • 25. Cipolla(88alt (718)
