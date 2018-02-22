ATP Marsiglia: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Secondo Turno

I risultati del Circuito ATP
ATP Marseille 250 | Indoor | e645.485 – 2° Turno
Court Central – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Mischa Zverev vs [9] Karen Khachanov
ATP Marseille
Mischa Zverev
2
1
Karen Khachanov [9]
6
6
Vincitore: K. KHACHANOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Zverev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
K. Khachanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 2-5
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
K. Khachanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
2. [8] Filip Krajinovic vs Gilles Simon (non prima ore: 14:00)
ATP Marseille
Filip Krajinovic [8]
6
6
Gilles Simon
3
3
Vincitore: F. KRAJINOVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Krajinovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
G. Simon
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
F. Krajinovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
G. Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
F. Krajinovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Simon
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
F. Krajinovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Simon
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-3 → 6-3
F. Krajinovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
G. Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
F. Krajinovic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-1 → 4-2
G. Simon
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
G. Simon
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
G. Simon
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [6] Gilles Muller vs Nicolas Mahut
ATP Marseille
Gilles Muller [6]
0
6
2
4
Nicolas Mahut•
15
3
6
4
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Muller
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
G. Muller
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
G. Muller
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
N. Mahut
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
N. Mahut
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Muller
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-3 → 5-3
G. Muller
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
N. Mahut
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
G. Muller
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
N. Mahut
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Muller
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
0-0 → 1-0
4. [4] Tomas Berdych vs [Q] Stefano Travaglia (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [Q] Ilya Ivashka vs [2] Stan Wawrinka (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Jonathan Eysseric / Gilles Simon vs [4] Marcus Daniell / Dominic Inglot
ATP Marseille
Jonathan Eysseric / Gilles Simon•
0
1
Marcus Daniell / Dominic Inglot [4]
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Daniell / Inglot
1-3 → 1-4
J. Eysseric / Simon
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-3 → 1-3
M. Daniell / Inglot
0-2 → 0-3
J. Eysseric / Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Daniell / Inglot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Julien Benneteau / Nicolas Mahut vs Andre Begemann / Mikhail Kukushkin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stetone spacca tutto ☺