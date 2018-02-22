Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Marsiglia: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del Secondo Turno

22/02/2018 10:36 1 commento
I risultati del Circuito ATP

FRA ATP Marseille 250 | Indoor | e645.485 – 2° Turno

Court Central – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Mischa Zverev GER vs [9] Karen Khachanov RUS

Mischa Zverev
2
1
Karen Khachanov [9]
6
6
Vincitore: K. KHACHANOV
2. [8] Filip Krajinovic SRB vs Gilles Simon FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Filip Krajinovic [8]
6
6
Gilles Simon
3
3
Vincitore: F. KRAJINOVIC
3. [6] Gilles Muller LUX vs Nicolas Mahut FRA

Gilles Muller [6]
0
6
2
4
Nicolas Mahut
15
3
6
4
Secondo servizio
4. [4] Tomas Berdych CZE vs [Q] Stefano Travaglia ITA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [Q] Ilya Ivashka BLR vs [2] Stan Wawrinka SUI (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Jonathan Eysseric FRA / Gilles Simon FRA vs [4] Marcus Daniell NZL / Dominic Inglot GBR

Jonathan Eysseric / Gilles Simon
0
1
Marcus Daniell / Dominic Inglot [4]
0
4
2. [3] Julien Benneteau FRA / Nicolas Mahut FRA vs Andre Begemann GER / Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Tony71 (Guest) 22-02-2018 11:53

Stetone spacca tutto ☺

 1
