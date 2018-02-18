Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 19 Febbraio 2018. Live dettagliato

18/02/2018 21:06 1 commento
Francesco Vilardo nella foto
EGY Egypt F6 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Oleksandr Bielinskyi UKR [3] vs. Giorgio Ricca ITA [10] ore 10:00

Peter Goldsteiner AUT [1] vs. Joy Vigani ITA ore 10:00

Enrico Dalla valle ITA [5] vs. Stefan Seifert GER ore 10:00



KAZ Kazakhstan F2 – $25,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Francesco Vilardo ITA vs. Timur Khabibulin KAZ 2 incontro dalle ore 05:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Andrew (Guest) 18-02-2018 21:42

Grande Vigani! Bentornato

