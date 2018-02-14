ATP Buenos Aires: Marco Cecchinato si ferma all’esordio
Esce di scena al primo turno Marco Cecchinato nel torneo ATP 250 di Buenos Aires ($568.190, terra).
L’azzurro, proveniente dalle qualificazioni, si è arreso ad Horacio Zeballos che si è imposto con il risultato di 61 64 in 1 ora e 11 minuti di partita.
Cecchinato dopo aver perso malamente il primo set per 6 a 1 in 23 minuti, nel secondo parziale ha mancato sul 2 a 1, dal 15-40, due palle break.
Sul 4 pari la svolta della frazione e anche della partita, con l’azzurro che cedeva a 30 il turno di battuta e con l’argentino che non perdeva più un punto e chiudeva la partita per 6 a 4.
La partita punto per punto
H. Zeballos – M. Cecchinato
01:10:32
2 Aces 5
1 Double Faults 2
71% 1st Serve % 76%
33/39 (85%) 1st Serve Points Won 26/39 (67%)
7/16 (44%) 2nd Serve Points Won 4/12 (33%)
2/2 (100%) Break Points Saved 3/6 (50%)
9 Service Games Played 8
13/39 (33%) 1st Return Points Won 6/39 (15%)
8/12 (67%) 2nd Return Points Won 9/16 (56%)
3/6 (50%) Break Points Won 0/2 (0%)
8 Return Games Played 9
40/55 (73%) Total Service Points Won 30/51 (59%)
21/51 (41%) Total Return Points Won 15/55 (27%)
61/106 (58%) Total Points Won 45/106 (42%)
66 Ranking 102
32 Age 25
Mar del Plata, Argentina Birthplace Palermo, Italy
Buenos Aires, Argentina Residence Palermo, Italy
6’2″ (187 cm) Height 6’1″ (185 cm)
183 lbs (83 kg) Weight 172 lbs (78 kg)
Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2003 Turned Pro 2010
1/3 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/2
0 Year to Date Titles 0
1 Career Titles 0
$3,679,587 Career Prize Money $758,293
TAG: ATP Buenos Aires, ATP Buenos Aires 2018, Marco Cecchinato
