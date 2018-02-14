ATP Buenos Aires: Marco Cecchinato si ferma all’esordio

Esce di scena al primo turno Marco Cecchinato nel torneo ATP 250 di Buenos Aires ($568.190, terra).

L’azzurro, proveniente dalle qualificazioni, si è arreso ad Horacio Zeballos che si è imposto con il risultato di 61 64 in 1 ora e 11 minuti di partita.

Cecchinato dopo aver perso malamente il primo set per 6 a 1 in 23 minuti, nel secondo parziale ha mancato sul 2 a 1, dal 15-40, due palle break.

Sul 4 pari la svolta della frazione e anche della partita, con l’azzurro che cedeva a 30 il turno di battuta e con l’argentino che non perdeva più un punto e chiudeva la partita per 6 a 4.

La partita punto per punto



ATP Buenos Aires Horacio Zeballos Horacio Zeballos 6 6 Marco Cecchinato Marco Cecchinato 1 4 Vincitore: H. ZEBALLOS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 M. Cecchinato 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 4-4 → 5-4 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 M. Cecchinato 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 3-3 → 3-4 H. Zeballos 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 H. Zeballos 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 M. Cecchinato 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 4-1 → 5-1 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 ace 2-1 → 3-1 H. Zeballos 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 H. Zeballos 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 0-0 → 1-0

H. Zeballos – M. Cecchinato

01:10:32

2 Aces 5

1 Double Faults 2

71% 1st Serve % 76%

33/39 (85%) 1st Serve Points Won 26/39 (67%)

7/16 (44%) 2nd Serve Points Won 4/12 (33%)

2/2 (100%) Break Points Saved 3/6 (50%)

9 Service Games Played 8

13/39 (33%) 1st Return Points Won 6/39 (15%)

8/12 (67%) 2nd Return Points Won 9/16 (56%)

3/6 (50%) Break Points Won 0/2 (0%)

8 Return Games Played 9

40/55 (73%) Total Service Points Won 30/51 (59%)

21/51 (41%) Total Return Points Won 15/55 (27%)

61/106 (58%) Total Points Won 45/106 (42%)

66 Ranking 102

32 Age 25

Mar del Plata, Argentina Birthplace Palermo, Italy

Buenos Aires, Argentina Residence Palermo, Italy

6’2″ (187 cm) Height 6’1″ (185 cm)

183 lbs (83 kg) Weight 172 lbs (78 kg)

Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed

2003 Turned Pro 2010

1/3 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/2

0 Year to Date Titles 0

1 Career Titles 0

$3,679,587 Career Prize Money $758,293