ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e501.345 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger Budapest: Primo Turno. Live Pellegrino vs Borsos
07/02/2018 12:23 Nessun commento
Challenger Budapest CH | Indoor | e64.000
1T Borsos – Pellegrino (0-0) ore 16:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Borsos – Pellegrino
957. Singles ranking 352.
30. 6. 1991 Birthdate 23. 3. 1997
right Plays right
In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno
Milojevic Nikola
Born: 19. 6. 1995
Current/Highest rank – singles: 182. / 143.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 304. / 303.
Sex: man
Plays: right
TAG: Andrea Pellegrino, Challenger Budapest, Challenger Budapest 2018
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit