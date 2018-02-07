Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Budapest: Primo Turno. Live Pellegrino vs Borsos

07/02/2018 12:23 Nessun commento
Andrea Pellegrino nella foto
HUN Challenger Budapest CH | Indoor | e64.000
1T Borsos HUN – Pellegrino ITA (0-0) ore 16:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Borsos HUN – Pellegrino ITA
957. Singles ranking 352.
30. 6. 1991 Birthdate 23. 3. 1997
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno
Milojevic Nikola SRB
Born: 19. 6. 1995
Current/Highest rank – singles: 182. / 143.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 304. / 303.
Sex: man
Plays: right

