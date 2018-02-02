Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 03 Febbraio 2018. Live dettagliato

02/02/2018 21:56 Nessun commento
Matteo Viola nella foto
Matteo Viola nella foto

GBR Great Britain F1 – $15,000 – Hard – Semifinale
Yannick Mertens BEL [3] vs. Matteo Viola ITA [2] ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUR Turkey F4 – $15,000 – Hard – Semifinale
Enrique Lopez Perez ESP [1] vs. Flavio Cipolla ITA ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ESP Spain F3 – $15,000 – Terra – Quarti di Finale
Javier Barranco Cosano ESP vs. Raul Brancaccio ITA ore 10:00

ITF Spain F3
J. Barranco Cosano
0
R. Brancaccio
0
Mostra dettagli

Lorenzo Giustino ITA [1] vs. Pol Toledo Bague ESP [5] ore 10:00

ITF Spain F3
L. Giustino [1]
0
P. Toledo Bague [5]
0
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,