Davis Cup: I Risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo Turno de World Group. Il Live del Day 1

[1] FRANCIA – OLANDA

“Halle Olympique, Albertville, Francia”

Superficie: Cemento – Rebound Ace Synpave, Indoor

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Il match deve ancora iniziare

GIAPPONE – [8] ITALIA

“Morioka Takaya Arena, Morioka, Giappone”

Superficie: Cemento – GreenSet Pro, Indoor

Taro Daniel (JPN) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)



Davis ITA - JPN T. Daniel T. Daniel 4 6 6 3 2 F. Fognini F. Fognini 6 3 4 6 6 Vincitore ITA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 2-6 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-5 → 2-6 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 2-4 → 2-5 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 1-4 → 2-4 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-3 → 1-4 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 0-1 → 1-1 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 3-5 → 3-6 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 3-4 → 3-5 T. Daniel 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 2-4 → 3-4 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 F. Fognini 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 3-4 → 4-4 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 T. Daniel 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 F. Fognini 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 F. Fognini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 T. Daniel 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 F. Fognini 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 ace 3-3 → 4-3 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-3 → 3-3 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 F. Fognini 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 T. Daniel 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 T. Daniel 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 4-6 F. Fognini 0-15 0-30 15-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 df df 4-3 → 4-4 F. Fognini 0-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 T. Daniel 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 F. Fognini 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 2-2 F. Fognini 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 F. Fognini 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

Davis ITA - JPN Y. Sugita Y. Sugita 2* 4 6 6 4 6 A. Seppi A. Seppi 0 6 2 4 6 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 6-6 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 5-6 → 6-6 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 5-6 Y. Sugita 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Sugita 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 4-3 → 4-4 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 A. Seppi 30-0 40-0 ace 3-1 → 3-2 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-1 → 3-1 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 2-1 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Seppi 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 4-6 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A df 4-5 → 4-6 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Sugita 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Sugita 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Sugita 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 Y. Sugita 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 A. Seppi 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-3 → 5-3 A. Seppi 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 4-3 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 3-2 → 3-3 A. Seppi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-2 Y. Sugita 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 Y. Sugita 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 Y. Sugita 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 4-6 A. Seppi 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 Y. Sugita 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 Y. Sugita 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 A. Seppi 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Y. Sugita 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Seppi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Sugita 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Seppi 15-0 30-0 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

SPAGNA – [3] GRAN BRETAGNA

“Club de Tenis Puente Romano, Marbella, Spagna”

Superficie: Terra, Outdoor

Davis GBR - ESP A. Ramos-Vinolas A. Ramos-Vinolas 15 6 2 L. Broady • L. Broady 0 3 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 L. Broady 0-15 2-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 L. Broady 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 L. Broady 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 30-0 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 L. Broady 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 L. Broady 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 A. Ramos-Vinolas 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 L. Broady 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-1 → 2-1 A. Ramos-Vinolas 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 L. Broady 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[6] AUSTRALIA – GERMANIA

“Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Australia”

Superficie: Plexicushion Prestige, Outdoor

Davis AUS - GER A. de Minaur A. de Minaur 5 6 6 3 6 A. Zverev A. Zverev 7 4 4 6 7 Vincitore GER Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 5 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1*-2 ace 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* 3*-4 3*-5 4-5* 4-6* 6-6 → 6-7 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 6-6 A. de Minaur 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 5-5 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 ace 4-3 → 4-4 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 A. de Minaur 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 A. Zverev 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 3-6 A. Zverev 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 A. de Minaur 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-4 → 3-5 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 A. de Minaur 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 5-4 → 6-4 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 3-3 → 4-3 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. de Minaur 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 1-1 → 1-2 A. de Minaur 0-15 30-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Zverev 15-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 A. Zverev 30-0 ace 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 A. de Minaur 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 A. de Minaur 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 A. Zverev 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-6 → 5-7 A. Zverev 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 A. Zverev 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 4-5 A. de Minaur 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 3-5 A. Zverev 0-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-4 → 2-4 A. Zverev 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 A. de Minaur 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 A. Zverev 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 A. de Minaur 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 0-1 → 0-2 A. Zverev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Davis AUS - GER N. Kyrgios N. Kyrgios 6 6 6 J. Struff J. Struff 4 4 4 Vincitore AUS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 N. Kyrgios 30-0 ace 40-0 5-4 → 6-4 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 J. Struff 15-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 N. Kyrgios 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 3-2 → 4-2 J. Struff 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 1-2 → 2-2 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 1-1 → 1-2 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 J. Struff 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 N. Kyrgios 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 J. Struff 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 N. Kyrgios 15-0 15-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 J. Struff 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 N. Kyrgios 30-0 40-15 ace 3-2 → 4-2 J. Struff 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 N. Kyrgios 15-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 3-1 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 30-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 5-4 → 6-4 J. Struff 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 5-3 → 5-4 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 J. Struff 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Struff 15-0 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 N. Kyrgios 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 J. Struff 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 N. Kyrgios 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 J. Struff 30-0 40-0 40-15 df ace 0-0 → 0-1

KAZAKHSTAN – [5] SVIZZERA

“National Tennis Centre, Astana, Kazakhstan”

Superficie: Cemento, GreenSet Grand Prix Cup, Indoor

Davis KAZ - SUI D. Popko D. Popko 6 7 3 7 H. Laaksonen H. Laaksonen 2 6 6 5 Vincitore KAZ Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 4 Risultato 7-5 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 H. Laaksonen 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A df 5-5 → 6-5 D. Popko 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 D. Popko 15-0 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 H. Laaksonen 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 2-2 → 3-2 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 H. Laaksonen 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 D. Popko 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 D. Popko 0-15 0-30 0-40 30-40 3-5 → 3-6 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 3-4 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 2-3 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 D. Popko 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 H. Laaksonen 15-0 30-0 1-0 → 1-1 D. Popko 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 3-4* 4-4* 4*-5 ace 4*-6 5-6* 6-6* 6*-7 7*-7 8-7* 6-6 → 7-6 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 H. Laaksonen 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 H. Laaksonen 0-15 15-15 15-40 df 30-40 3-5 → 4-5 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-5 → 3-5 H. Laaksonen 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 D. Popko 0-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 H. Laaksonen 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 D. Popko 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 H. Laaksonen 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 D. Popko 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2

Davis KAZ - SUI M. Kukushkin M. Kukushkin 0 3 6 0 A. Bodmer • A. Bodmer 0 6 3 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 A. Bodmer 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 5-3 → 6-3 A. Bodmer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 A. Bodmer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 M. Kukushkin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 A. Bodmer 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 A. Bodmer 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 A. Bodmer 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 A. Bodmer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 2-4 → 3-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-4 → 2-4 A. Bodmer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 1-3 → 1-4 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 A. Bodmer 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bodmer 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

[4] CROAZIA – CANADA

“Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt, Osijek, Croazia”

Superficie: Terra, Indoor

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[7] SERBIA – USA

“Sportski Centar Cair, Nis, Serbia”

Superficie: Terra, Indoor

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[2] BELGIO – UNGHERIA

“Country Hall du Sart-Tilman, Liège, Belgio”

Superficie: Cemento, Indoor

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Il match deve ancora iniziare

