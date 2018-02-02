Davis Cup 2018 Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Davis Cup: I Risultati con il Live dettagliato del Primo Turno de World Group. Il Live del Day 1

02/02/2018
I risultati del primo turno di Davis Cup
I risultati del primo turno di Davis Cup

[1] FRANCIA FRA – OLANDA NED
“Halle Olympique, Albertville, Francia”
Superficie: Cemento – Rebound Ace Synpave, Indoor

Lucas Pouille (FRA) v Thiemo de Bakker (NED)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Richard Gasquet (FRA) v Robin Haase (NED)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut (FRA) v Mattwe Middelkoop/Jean-Julier Rojer (NED)
Lucas Pouille (FRA) v Robin Haase (NED)
Richard Gasquet (FRA) v Thiemo de Bakker (NED)



GIAPPONE JPN – [8] ITALIA ITA
“Morioka Takaya Arena, Morioka, Giappone”
Superficie: Cemento – GreenSet Pro, Indoor

Taro Daniel (JPN) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Davis ITA - JPN
T. Daniel
4
6
6
3
2
F. Fognini
6
3
4
6
6
Vincitore ITA
Yuichi Sugita (JPN) v Andreas Seppi (ITA)

Davis ITA - JPN
Y. Sugita
2*
4
6
6
4
6
A. Seppi
0
6
2
4
6
6
Ben McLachlan/Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) v Simone Bolelli/Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)
Yuichi Sugita (JPN) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)
Tara Daniel (JPN) v Andreas Seppi (ITA)


SPAGNA ESP – [3] GRAN BRETAGNA GBR
“Club de Tenis Puente Romano, Marbella, Spagna”
Superficie: Terra, Outdoor

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (SPN) v Liam Broady (GBR)

Davis GBR - ESP
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15
6
2
L. Broady
0
3
1
Roberto Bautista-Agut (SPN) v Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pablo Carreno Busta/Feliciano Lopez (SPN) v Dominic Inglot/Jamie Murray (GBR)
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (SPN) v Cameron Norrie (GBR)
Roberto Bautista-Agut (SPN) v Liam Broady (GBR)


[6] AUSTRALIA AUS – GERMANIA DEU
“Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Australia”
Superficie: Plexicushion Prestige, Outdoor

Alex De Minaur (AUS) v Alexander Zverev (GER)

Davis AUS - GER
A. de Minaur
5
6
6
3
6
A. Zverev
7
4
4
6
7
Vincitore GER
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Davis AUS - GER
N. Kyrgios
6
6
6
J. Struff
4
4
4
Vincitore AUS
Matthew Ebden/John Peers (AUS) vs Peter Gojowczyk/Tim Puetz (GER)
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs Alexander Zverev (GER)
Alex De Minaur (AUS) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)


KAZAKHSTAN KAZ – [5] SVIZZERA SUI
“National Tennis Centre, Astana, Kazakhstan”
Superficie: Cemento, GreenSet Grand Prix Cup, Indoor

Dmitry Popko (KAZ) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)

Davis KAZ - SUI
D. Popko
6
7
3
7
H. Laaksonen
2
6
6
5
Vincitore KAZ
Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) v Adrian Bodmer (SUI)

Davis KAZ - SUI
M. Kukushkin
0
3
6
0
A. Bodmer
0
6
3
0
Timur Khabibulin/Aleksandr Nedovyesov v Marc-Andrea Huesler/Luca Margaroli
Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)
Dmitry Popko (KAZ) v Adrian Bodmer (SUI)


[4] CROAZIA HRV – CANADA CAN  
“Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt, Osijek, Croazia”
Superficie: Terra, Indoor

Borna Coric (CRO) v Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Viktor Galovic (CRO) v Peter Polansky (CAN)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Franko Skugor/Ivan Dodig (CRO) v Daniel Nestor/Vasek Pospisil (CAN)
Viktor Galovic (CRO) v Denis Shapovalov (CAN)
Borna Coric (CRO) v Peter Polansky (CAN)


[7] SERBIA SRB – USA USA
“Sportski Centar Cair, Nis, Serbia”
Superficie: Terra, Indoor

Laslo Djere (SRB) v Sam Querrey (USA)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) v John Isner (USA)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nikola Milojevic/Miljan Zekic (SRB) v Ryan Harrison/Steve Johnson (USA)
Dusan Lajovic (SRB) v Sam Querrey (USA)
Laslo Djere (SRB) v John Isner (USA)


[2] BELGIO BEL – UNGHERIA HUN
“Country Hall du Sart-Tilman, Liège, Belgio”
Superficie: Cemento, Indoor

Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

David Goffin (BEL) v Attila Balazs (HUN)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Julien Cagnina/Joris De Loore (BEL) v Attila Balazs/Marton Fucsovics
David Goffin (BEL) v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)
Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) v Attila Balazs (HUN)

abba (Guest) 02-02-2018 11:58

Il giapponese era sotto un treno ma il proverbiale tremabondismo della Seppia lo rimette in partita sul 5-4 30-00*…
Due risposte sbagliate consecutivamente, e sul 40-40 due scartoffie in rete. A un passo dalla vittoria subentra il morbo di parkinson.
Ora il nippon ha preso coraggio

 8
abba (Guest) 02-02-2018 11:53

partita a ciapaNO

 7
federicanic (Guest) 02-02-2018 11:29

Scritto da lallo
questo è VERGOGNOSO sessismo!!! https://video.twimg.com/tweet_video/DU_8ExnXUAANLbp.mp4 per anni i raccattapalle maschi (e sospetto non solo quelli..) hanno sognato e sperato che Ana Ivanovic facesse lo stesso…. rimanendo costantemente delusi… VERGOGNA!!

Avrà voluto far ingelosire la Bouchard… 😆 😛 😆

 6
Luca da Sondrio (Guest) 02-02-2018 10:19

Scritto da Mozz 22
Sasha Zverev 76 al quinto contro De Minaur, australiano classe 99. Bella prova di carattere fuori casa ma era partita che ” il futuro numero 1″ ( ???) doveva portare a casa molto più agevolmente.

Ti sbagli. De Minaur è fortissimo. Quando Zverev sarà il numero uno (tra un anno?), De Minaur sarà un top10. Quindi un match equilibrato che finisce al quinto set ci sta tutto.

 5
Mozz 22 (Guest) 02-02-2018 09:55

Sasha Zverev 76 al quinto contro De Minaur, australiano classe 99. Bella prova di carattere fuori casa ma era partita che ” il futuro numero 1″ ( ???) doveva portare a casa molto più agevolmente.

 4
luigi (Guest) 02-02-2018 09:36

Contro Zverev un suicidio non optare per l’erba

 3
lallo (Guest) 02-02-2018 08:38

spirito daviscup https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVAyswiVoAE-wFX.png magnifico…
pS: peccato che Italia e germania australia (le partite di maggior interesse per qualità e ns tifo) in gran parte vadano in notturna.

 2
lallo (Guest) 02-02-2018 08:33

questo è VERGOGNOSO sessismo!!! https://video.twimg.com/tweet_video/DU_8ExnXUAANLbp.mp4 per anni i raccattapalle maschi (e sospetto non solo quelli..) hanno sognato e sperato che Ana Ivanovic facesse lo stesso…. rimanendo costantemente delusi… VERGOGNA!! :mrgreen:

 1
