Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 01 Febbraio 2018. Live dettagliato

31/01/2018 20:39 3 commenti
Flavio Cipolla nella foto
GBR Great Britain F1 – $15,000 – Hard – 2° Turno
Adrian Obert GER vs. Matteo Viola ITA [2] ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Walter Trusendi ITA vs. Zizou Bergs BEL 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUR Turkey F4 – $15,000 – Hard – 2° Turno
Timur Kiyamov RUS vs. Flavio Cipolla ITA ore 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nino Serdarusic CRO [3] vs. Davide Galoppini ITA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alessandro Petrone ITA [6] vs. Nikita Mashtakov UKR 2 incontro dalle ore 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare



EGY Egypt F3 – $15,000 – Hard – 2° Turno
Jannik Sinner ITA vs. Johan Sebastien Tatlot FRA [7] ore 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Erler AUT vs. Riccardo Bonadio ITA [5] ore 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

David Poljak CZE vs. Gianluigi Quinzi ITA [2] 2 incontro dalle ore 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUN Tunisia F4 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Andrea Guerrieri ITA vs. Mario Vilella Martinez ESP [3] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Clement Geens BEL [4] vs. Filippo Leonardi ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ESP Spain F3 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Raul Brancaccio ITA vs. Jurgen Briand FRA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pietro Rondoni ITA vs. Eduard Esteve Lobato ESP [6] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

conquinzi (Guest) 31-01-2018 23:14

Sottile mandaci i pronostici x domani grazie

Max (Guest) 31-01-2018 20:57

Scritto da Sottile
Chissà se Cipolla riuscirà a sconfiggere la maledizione della foto….

Chissà se Cipolla riuscirà a sconfiggere la tua maledizione..

Sottile 31-01-2018 20:53

Chissà se Cipolla riuscirà a sconfiggere la maledizione della foto….

