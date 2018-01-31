Italiani nel Circuito Future: I risultati del 01 Febbraio 2018. Live dettagliato
Great Britain F1 – $15,000 – Hard – 2° Turno
Adrian Obert vs. Matteo Viola [2] ore 11:00
Walter Trusendi vs. Zizou Bergs 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
Turkey F4 – $15,000 – Hard – 2° Turno
Timur Kiyamov vs. Flavio Cipolla ore 10:30
Nino Serdarusic [3] vs. Davide Galoppini ore 10:00
Alessandro Petrone [6] vs. Nikita Mashtakov 2 incontro dalle ore 10:30
Egypt F3 – $15,000 – Hard – 2° Turno
Jannik Sinner vs. Johan Sebastien Tatlot [7] ore 17:00
Alexander Erler vs. Riccardo Bonadio [5] ore 17:00
David Poljak vs. Gianluigi Quinzi [2] 2 incontro dalle ore 17:00
Tunisia F4 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Andrea Guerrieri vs. Mario Vilella Martinez [3] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Clement Geens [4] vs. Filippo Leonardi 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Spain F3 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Raul Brancaccio vs. Jurgen Briand ore 10:00
Pietro Rondoni vs. Eduard Esteve Lobato [6] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
TAG: Circuito Future, Italiani nei Future
3 commenti
Sottile mandaci i pronostici x domani grazie
Chissà se Cipolla riuscirà a sconfiggere la tua maledizione..
Chissà se Cipolla riuscirà a sconfiggere la maledizione della foto….