Classifica ATP Italiani: Fabio Fognini al n.22 del mondo
29/01/2018 08:30 Nessun commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (29-01-2018)
22
Best: 13
▲
3
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1850
Punti
24
Tornei
46
Best: 33
▼
-2
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1085
Punti
34
Tornei
78
Best: 18
▼
-2
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
686
Punti
26
Tornei
79
Best: 70
▼
-6
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
676
Punti
27
Tornei
99
Best: 82
▲
4
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
543
Punti
31
Tornei
128
Best: 120
▲
2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
465
Punti
21
Tornei
133
Best: 125
▼
-1
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
442
Punti
26
Tornei
157
Best: 84
▲
3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
343
Punti
22
Tornei
172
Best: 36
▲
1
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
313
Punti
17
Tornei
173
Best: 173
▲
46
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
313
Punti
21
Tornei
185
Best: 156
▲
25
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
286
Punti
32
Tornei
209
Best: 152
▲
9
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
251
Punti
25
Tornei
229
Best: 153
▲
1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
228
Punti
33
Tornei
249
Best: 146
▲
10
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
211
Punti
24
Tornei
250
Best: 118
▲
1
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
211
Punti
32
Tornei
258
Best: 165
▲
4
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
198
Punti
32
Tornei
266
Best: 159
▲
4
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
192
Punti
24
Tornei
272
Best: 100
▼
-31
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
185
Punti
22
Tornei
306
Best: 240
▲
28
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
158
Punti
13
Tornei
335
Best: 319
▼
-3
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
139
Punti
23
Tornei
341
Best: 204
▲
1
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
134
Punti
22
Tornei
342
Best: 259
▲
3
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
134
Punti
26
Tornei
353
Best: 353
▲
5
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
123
Punti
24
Tornei
379
Best: 369
▲
4
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
110
Punti
25
Tornei
386
Best: 386
▲
2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
106
Punti
19
Tornei
414
Best: 402
▼
-1
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
93
Punti
24
Tornei
419
Best: 290
▲
17
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
91
Punti
18
Tornei
424
Best: 394
▼
-3
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
90
Punti
23
Tornei
429
Best: 423
▼
-5
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
88
Punti
34
Tornei
467
Best: 457
▼
-1
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
77
Punti
25
Tornei
480
Best: 355
▼
-5
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
74
Punti
33
Tornei
486
Best: 486
--
0
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
72
Punti
34
Tornei
506
Best: 375
▲
1
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
66
Punti
27
Tornei
508
Best: 292
▲
26
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
65
Punti
10
Tornei
523
Best: 521
▼
-2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
62
Punti
20
Tornei
529
Best: 523
▼
-4
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
61
Punti
20
Tornei
552
Best: 542
▼
-3
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
56
Punti
28
Tornei
566
Best: 548
▼
-2
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
54
Punti
30
Tornei
571
Best: 546
▼
-3
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
53
Punti
27
Tornei
593
Best: 327
▼
-11
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
49
Punti
22
Tornei
602
Best: 556
▼
-6
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
47
Punti
23
Tornei
626
Best: 178
▲
6
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
43
Punti
17
Tornei
650
Best: 526
▲
1
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
38
Punti
24
Tornei
652
Best: 465
--
0
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
38
Punti
26
Tornei
661
Best: 472
▼
-3
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
36
Punti
34
Tornei
667
Best: 299
▲
15
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
35
Punti
22
Tornei
693
Best: 678
▲
1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
31
Punti
20
Tornei
705
Best: 703
▲
4
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
29
Punti
14
Tornei
710
Best: 282
▲
4
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
29
Punti
30
Tornei
727
Best: 590
▲
1
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
27
Punti
21
Tornei
732
Best: 598
▲
2
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
27
Punti
24
Tornei
763
Best: 384
▲
22
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
24
Punti
16
Tornei
765
Best: 765
--
0
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
24
Punti
18
Tornei
793
Best: 793
▲
26
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
22
Punti
25
Tornei
839
Best: 450
▼
-36
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
19
Punti
22
Tornei
859
Best: 859
▲
16
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
17
Punti
12
Tornei
889
Best: 70
▼
-2
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
15
Punti
5
Tornei
937
Best: 743
▼
-4
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
13
Punti
18
Tornei
955
Best: 908
▲
19
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
12
Punti
15
Tornei
982
Best: 949
▼
-4
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
11
Punti
17
Tornei
994
Best: 222
▼
-2
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1020
Best: 1020
▲
28
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1026
Best: 989
▼
-4
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
10
Punti
19
Tornei
1028
Best: 873
▼
-3
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
20
Tornei
1052
Best: 793
▼
-1
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
9
Punti
17
Tornei
1081
Best: 1066
▲
1
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1089
Best: 1001
▲
2
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
8
Punti
20
Tornei
1114
Best: 854
▼
-3
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1124
Best: 1105
▼
-4
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1143
Best: 1133
--
0
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1153
Best: 1135
--
0
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1166
Best: 912
▲
2
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
6
Punti
15
Tornei
1187
Best: 1183
▲
1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1189
Best: 1189
--
0
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1193
Best: 1184
▼
-2
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1196
Best: 903
▲
63
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1202
Best: 1165
▲
4
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1207
Best: 664
▼
-3
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1214
Best: 943
▼
-4
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1217
Best: 945
▼
-4
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1253
Best: 1252
--
0
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1266
Best: 835
▲
2
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1267
Best: 590
▲
9
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1286
Best: 1163
▲
2
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1331
Best: 1307
▼
-1
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1337
Best: 1337
--
0
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1354
Best: 1142
▼
-101
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1371
Best: 1371
▲
2
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1371
Best: 1371
▲
2
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1388
Best: 1388
▲
1
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1408
Best: 1251
▲
4
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1455
Best: 1455
▲
6
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1455
Best: 1455
▲
6
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1455
Best: 1322
▼
-118
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1455
Best: 267
▲
6
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1488
Best: 1488
▲
1
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1488
Best: 1004
▼
-139
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1519
Best: 1519
▲
3
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1535
Best: 1402
▼
-13
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1535
Best: 1461
▼
-13
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1595
Best: 1595
▲
5
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1595
Best: 988
▲
5
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1674
Best: 1674
▲
9
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1674
Best: 1674
▲
9
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1674
Best: 980
▲
9
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1674
Best: 715
▲
9
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1674
Best: 1674
▲
9
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1674
Best: 1674
▼
-213
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1674
Best: 430
▲
9
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1674
Best: 1312
▲
9
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1674
Best: 1674
▲
9
Andrea Trapani
ITA, 16-01-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1753
Best: 842
▲
12
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1753
Best: 1497
▲
12
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1753
Best: 1753
▲
12
Guido Marson
ITA, 06-07-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1753
Best: 1753
▲
12
Filippo Mora
ITA, 12-03-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1753
Best: 1694
▲
12
Pedro Munafo
ITA, 21-12-1992
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1828
Best: 1676
▲
10
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1828
Best: 1828
▲
10
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1828
Best: 1552
▲
10
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1828
Best: 1793
▲
10
Edoardo Sardella
ITA, 23-05-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1886
Best: 1856
▲
11
Edoardo Lamberti
ITA, 28-06-1996
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1921
Best: 1921
▲
12
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1921
Best: 1558
▼
-363
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1954
Best: 1620
▲
8
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
8
Tornei
