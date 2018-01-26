Challenger Quimper: Il Tabellone di Quali. Matteo Donati n.1 del seeding in campo Domenica

Challenger Quimper: Il Tabellone di Quali. Matteo Donati n.1 del seeding.

Challenger Quimper| Indoor | e43.000

(1) Donati, Matteo vs Bye

(WC) Gueydan, Quentin vs (WC) Larriere, Clement

Balaji, N.Sriram vs Vandenbulcke, Yannick

Bye vs (7) Jahn, Jeremy

(2) Guez, David vs Bye

Tabatruong, Maxime vs Vardhan, Vishnu

Matsui, Toshihide vs (WC) Tsitsipas, Petros

Bye vs (6) Lamasine, Tristan

(3) Kravchuk, Konstantin vs Bye

Bye vs Humbert, Ugo

Eon, Julien vs Denolly, Corentin

Bye vs (5) Janvier, Maxime

(4) Lestienne, Constant vs Bye

Barrere, Gregoire vs Corrie, Edward

Arneodo, Romain vs Pel, David

Bye vs (8) Muller, Alexandre

CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Julien Eon vs Corentin Denolly

2. Gregoire Barrere vs Edward Corrie (non prima ore: 11:00)

3. [WC] Quentin Gueydan vs [WC] Clement Larriere

4. Maxime Tabatruong vs Vishnu Vardhan (non prima ore: 15:00)

COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. Romain Arneodo vs David Pel

2. Toshihide Matsui vs [WC] Petros Tsitsipas

3. N.Sriram Balaji vs Yannick Vandenbulcke (non prima ore: 15:00)