Challenger Quimper: Il Tabellone di Quali. Matteo Donati n.1 del seeding in campo Domenica

Challenger Quimper: Il Tabellone di Quali. Matteo Donati n.1 del seeding.
Challenger Quimper| Indoor | e43.000
(1) Donati, Matteo vs Bye
(WC) Gueydan, Quentin vs (WC) Larriere, Clement
Balaji, N.Sriram vs Vandenbulcke, Yannick
Bye vs (7) Jahn, Jeremy
(2) Guez, David vs Bye
Tabatruong, Maxime vs Vardhan, Vishnu
Matsui, Toshihide vs (WC) Tsitsipas, Petros
Bye vs (6) Lamasine, Tristan
(3) Kravchuk, Konstantin vs Bye
Bye vs Humbert, Ugo
Eon, Julien vs Denolly, Corentin
Bye vs (5) Janvier, Maxime
(4) Lestienne, Constant vs Bye
Barrere, Gregoire vs Corrie, Edward
Arneodo, Romain vs Pel, David
Bye vs (8) Muller, Alexandre
CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Julien Eon vs Corentin Denolly
2. Gregoire Barrere vs Edward Corrie (non prima ore: 11:00)
3. [WC] Quentin Gueydan vs [WC] Clement Larriere
4. Maxime Tabatruong vs Vishnu Vardhan (non prima ore: 15:00)
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Romain Arneodo vs David Pel
2. Toshihide Matsui vs [WC] Petros Tsitsipas
3. N.Sriram Balaji vs Yannick Vandenbulcke (non prima ore: 15:00)
