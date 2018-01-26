Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Quimper: Il Tabellone di Quali. Matteo Donati n.1 del seeding in campo Domenica

26/01/2018 21:47 1 commento
Matteo Donati classe 1995
Challenger Quimper: Il Tabellone di Quali. Matteo Donati n.1 del seeding.

FRA Challenger Quimper| Indoor | e43.000
(1) Donati, Matteo ITA vs Bye
(WC) Gueydan, Quentin FRA vs (WC) Larriere, Clement FRA
Balaji, N.Sriram IND vs Vandenbulcke, Yannick BEL
Bye vs (7) Jahn, Jeremy GER

(2) Guez, David FRA vs Bye
Tabatruong, Maxime FRA vs Vardhan, Vishnu IND
Matsui, Toshihide JPN vs (WC) Tsitsipas, Petros GRE
Bye vs (6) Lamasine, Tristan FRA

(3) Kravchuk, Konstantin RUS vs Bye
Bye vs Humbert, Ugo FRA
Eon, Julien FRA vs Denolly, Corentin FRA
Bye vs (5) Janvier, Maxime FRA

(4) Lestienne, Constant FRA vs Bye
Barrere, Gregoire FRA vs Corrie, Edward GBR
Arneodo, Romain MON vs Pel, David NED
Bye vs (8) Muller, Alexandre FRA

CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Julien Eon FRA vs Corentin Denolly FRA
2. Gregoire Barrere FRA vs Edward Corrie GBR (non prima ore: 11:00)
3. [WC] Quentin Gueydan FRA vs [WC] Clement Larriere FRA
4. Maxime Tabatruong FRA vs Vishnu Vardhan IND (non prima ore: 15:00)

COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Romain Arneodo MON vs David Pel NED
2. Toshihide Matsui JPN vs [WC] Petros Tsitsipas GRE
3. N.Sriram Balaji IND vs Yannick Vandenbulcke BEL (non prima ore: 15:00)

1 commento

Elios (Guest) 26-01-2018 22:04

Eccolo il dona.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
