Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, WTA

Italiane nel Circuito ITF: I risultati del 23 Gennaio 2018. Live dettagliato

23/01/2018 22:27 Nessun commento
Michele Zmau classe 1996
Michele Zmau classe 1996

FRA AndrezieuxBoutheon – $60,000 – Hard – 2° Turno
La Brescia in campo domani.



TUN Hammamet – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Michele Alexandra Zmau ITA vs. Houria Boukholda ALG ore

ITF Hammamet
M. Zmau
0
5
H. Boukholda
0
0
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,