Australian Open Grand Slam | Cemento | A$50.196.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiane nel Circuito ITF: I risultati del 23 Gennaio 2018. Live dettagliato
23/01/2018 22:27 Nessun commento
AndrezieuxBoutheon – $60,000 – Hard – 2° Turno
La Brescia in campo domani.
Hammamet – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Michele Alexandra Zmau vs. Houria Boukholda ore
ITF Hammamet
M. Zmau•
0
5
H. Boukholda
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Zmau
5-0
H. Boukholda
0-15
0-30
0-40
4-0 → 5-0
M. Zmau
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
H. Boukholda
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Zmau
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-0 → 2-0
H. Boukholda
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
TAG: Circuito ITF, Italiane nei tornei ITF
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit