Italiani nel Circuito Future-ITF: I risultati del 12 Gennaio 2018. Live dettagliato
11/01/2018 22:38 1 commento
Hammamet – $15,000 – Terra – Quarti di Finale
Camilla Rosatello [1] vs. Irina Fetecau [8] # incontro dalle ore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Turkey F1 – $15,000 – Hard – 2° Turno
Matteo Martineau vs. Gianluigi Quinzi [2] ore 08:30
ITF Turkey F1
M. Martineau
0
G. Quinzi [2]
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
0-0
Ryan James Storrie vs. Gianluca Mager [7] ore 08:30
ITF Turkey F1
R. Storrie•
40
4
5
G. Mager [7]
40
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Storrie
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
5-3
G. Mager
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
R. Storrie
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 4-2
R. Storrie
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
R. Storrie
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
G. Mager
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-0 → 2-0
R. Storrie
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
4-6
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
R. Storrie
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-5 → 4-5
G. Mager
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
R. Storrie
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-3 → 2-4
R. Storrie
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
G. Mager
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
1-2 → 2-2
R. Storrie
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
G. Mager
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 0-2
R. Storrie
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
TAG: Circuito Future, Circuito ITF, Italiane nei tornei ITF, Italiani nei Future
1 commento
NOtizie di baldi e donati?!