Combined Brisbane ATP, Copertina, WTA

Combined Brisbane: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Semifinali Maschili e Finale Femminile

05/01/2018 23:24 1 commento
Grigor Dimitrov classe 1991, n.3 ATP
AUS Combined Brisbane – Semifinali M – Finale F

Pat Rafter Arena – Ora italiana: 02:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Wesley Koolhof NED / Artem Sitak NZL vs Leonardo Mayer ARG / Horacio Zeballos ARG

ATP Brisbane
Wesley Koolhof / Artem Sitak
6
1
6
Leonardo Mayer / Horacio Zeballos
4
6
10
Vincitori: MAYER / ZEBALLOS
2. [WC] Alex de Minaur AUS vs Ryan Harrison USA (non prima ore: 03:30)

ATP Brisbane
Alex de Minaur
0
6
6
1
Ryan Harrison
0
4
7
4
3. [1] Grigor Dimitrov BUL vs [3] Nick Kyrgios AUS (non prima ore: 05:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Aliaksandra Sasnovich BLR vs [3] Elina Svitolina UKR (non prima ore: 10:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [4] Andreja Klepac SLO / María José Martínez Sánchez ESP vs Kiki Bertens NED / Demi Schuurs NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Show Court 1 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 3:30 pm)
1. [1] Henri Kontinen FIN / John Peers AUS vs Grigor Dimitrov BUL / Ryan Harrison USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Felipe Anderson (Guest) 06-01-2018 00:20

Forza Grig

 1
