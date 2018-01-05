Combined Brisbane: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Semifinali Maschili e Finale Femminile

Grigor Dimitrov classe 1991, n.3 ATP
Combined Brisbane – Semifinali M – Finale F
Pat Rafter Arena – Ora italiana: 02:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Wesley Koolhof / Artem Sitak vs Leonardo Mayer / Horacio Zeballos
ATP Brisbane
Wesley Koolhof / Artem Sitak
6
1
6
Leonardo Mayer / Horacio Zeballos
4
6
10
Vincitori: MAYER / ZEBALLOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
W. Koolhof / Sitak
1-0
1-2
2-2
2-3
2-5
3-5
ace
4-5
5-5
df
5-6
6-6
6-7
6-8
6-9
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Mayer / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
W. Koolhof / Sitak
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
L. Mayer / Zeballos
1-3 → 1-4
W. Koolhof / Sitak
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-3 → 1-3
L. Mayer / Zeballos
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
W. Koolhof / Sitak
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
L. Mayer / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
W. Koolhof / Sitak
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
5-4 → 6-4
L. Mayer / Zeballos
5-3 → 5-4
W. Koolhof / Sitak
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
L. Mayer / Zeballos
4-2 → 4-3
W. Koolhof / Sitak
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
L. Mayer / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
W. Koolhof / Sitak
1-2 → 2-2
L. Mayer / Zeballos
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
W. Koolhof / Sitak
0-1 → 1-1
L. Mayer / Zeballos
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Alex de Minaur vs Ryan Harrison (non prima ore: 03:30)
ATP Brisbane
Alex de Minaur
0
6
6
1
Ryan Harrison•
0
4
7
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Harrison
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
A. de Minaur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-2 → 0-3
A. de Minaur
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
ace
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
ace
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Harrison
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
R. Harrison
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
A. de Minaur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
R. Harrison
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. de Minaur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Harrison
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 5-4
R. Harrison
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
A. de Minaur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. de Minaur
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Harrison
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. de Minaur
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
3. [1] Grigor Dimitrov vs [3] Nick Kyrgios (non prima ore: 05:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs [3] Elina Svitolina (non prima ore: 10:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [4] Andreja Klepac / María José Martínez Sánchez vs Kiki Bertens / Demi Schuurs
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Show Court 1 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 3:30 pm)
1. [1] Henri Kontinen / John Peers vs Grigor Dimitrov / Ryan Harrison
Il match deve ancora iniziare
