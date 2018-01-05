ATP Brisbane 250 | Cemento | $468.910 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 05 Gennaio 2018. Live dettagliato
05/01/2018 00:02 Nessun commento
Hong Kong F6 – $15,000 – Hard – Semifinale
Matteo Viola [1] vs. Shintaro Imai [4] ore 02:00
ITF Hong Kong F6
M. Viola [1]
7
6
S. Imai [4]
5
2
Vincitore: M. Viola
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-2
S. Imai
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
S. Imai
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
M. Viola
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Imai
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-0 → 1-1
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-5
S. Imai
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-5 → 6-5
S. Imai
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
S. Imai
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
M. Viola
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
M. Viola
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
S. Imai
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-0 → 1-1
M. Viola
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
TAG: Circuito Future, Italiani nei Future
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit