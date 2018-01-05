Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 05 Gennaio 2018. Live dettagliato

05/01/2018 00:02 Nessun commento
Matteo Viola nella foto
HKG Hong Kong F6 – $15,000 – Hard – Semifinale
Matteo Viola ITA [1] vs. Shintaro Imai JPN [4] ore 02:00

ITF Hong Kong F6
M. Viola [1]
7
6
S. Imai [4]
5
2
Vincitore: M. Viola
