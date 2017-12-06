Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 07 Dicembre 2017. Live dettagliato

06/12/2017 23:45 Nessun commento
Luca Vanni classe 1985
Luca Vanni classe 1985

EGY Egypt F37 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Thomas Statzberger AUT [5] vs. Manfred Fellin ITA ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Weis ITA vs. Arjun Kadhe IND [8] ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUN Tunisia F38 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Raul Brancaccio ITA [6] vs. Aziz Dougaz TUN # incontro dalle ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Giuliano Benedetti ITA vs. Anis Ghorbel TUN [7] ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marco Bortolotti ITA [4] vs. Alessandro Ceppellini ITA ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUR Turkey F46 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Claudio Fortuna ITA vs. Cem Ilkel TUR [3] 2 incontro dalle ore 08:15

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luca Vanni ITA [1] vs. Alexandru Vasile Manole ROU 2 incontro dalle ore 08:15

Il match deve ancora iniziare




ISR Israel F17 – $15,000 – Hard – 2° Turno
Giorgio Ricca ITA in campo domani

TAG: ,