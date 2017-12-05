Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 06 Dicembre 2017. Live dettagliato

05/12/2017 21:37 Nessun commento
Claudio Fortuna nella foto
Claudio Fortuna nella foto

CHL Chile F3 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno



EGY Egypt F37 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Enrique Lopez-Perez ESP [3] vs. Nicolas Carlone ITA ore 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Roman Boychuk UKR vs. Alexander Weis ITA ore 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUN Tunisia F38 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Alessandro Ceppellini ITA vs. Boris Butulija SRB ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Raul Brancaccio ITA [6] vs. Nathan Seateun FRA ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ercole Di Ianni ITA vs. Mathieu Perchicot FRA Non prima delle ore 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUR Turkey F46 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Vasile Antonescu ROU vs. Claudio Fortuna ITA ore 08:15

Il match deve ancora iniziare




ISR Israel F17 – $15,000 – Hard – 2° Turno
Giorgio Ricca ITA in campo domani

TAG: ,